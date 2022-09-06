Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Most Haunted Places in Charlottesville, VirginiaChannelocityCharlottesville, VA
Virginia College on Top 5 List of Best Public Schools in the CountryChannelocityCharlottesville, VA
UVA's plastic surgery dept. soon to be led by a top breast reconstruction expert: Scott T. HollenbeckWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
Related
cbs19news
UVA Law students awarded international doctoral fellowship
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A doctorate candidate at the University of Virginia School of Law has been awarded an international doctoral fellowship. Marilyn Hajj, a 2025 S.J.D. candidate, is studying tax law through poverty relief. According to a release, the Lebanon native is in her third year at the...
cbs19news
Bivalent booster vaccine available at UVA Health
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- UVA Health is moving forward with the roll-out of its new bivalent COVID booster shot. The shot targets the new BA.4 and BA.5 variants of the omicron strain. Doctors say anyone over the age of 12 who has completed their first vaccine series is eligible...
cbs19news
Forbes list of best employers in Virginia includes UVA Health
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia Health System has been named one of the best employers in the state. Forbes released its annual Best Employers by State list on Friday, including companies and organizations that have facilities in Virginia but are not headquartered there. For the state,...
cbs19news
Meriwether Lewis Elementary is next school to have name reviewed
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The next Albemarle County school to have its name reviewed has been announced. Albemarle County Public Schools says it will be looking at Meriwether Lewis Elementary School next. According to a release, the school is named for Meriwether Lewis, who was an explorer, soldier,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wina.com
Ryan to UVA community: We will “find out who did this and . . . hold them accountable”
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WINA) – University of Virginia Police continue their search for the person who draped a noose around the neck of the Homer statue on the Lawn late Wednesday night.The noose was noticed by security early Thursday morning with security video identifying when it happened. President Jim Ryan...
breezejmu.org
Meet the new Youngkin-appointed members of JMU’s Board of Visitors
On June 30, Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) broke the streak. He announced nominees for the Board of Visitors (BoV) of universities across Virginia, including five new members for JMU. Governors cyclically appoint members to higher education boards, and with Virginia’s one-consecutive-term limit, this can shift education initiatives from year to year. As Youngkin is Virginia’s first Republican governor since 2014, this could shift education initiatives across the commonwealth, and the BoV itself.
cbs19news
Area school gets grant for youth literacy programming
GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A school in Charlottesville is one of more than two dozen organizations across Virginia getting some money to help close the gap between what learners need and program resources. The Dollar General Literacy Foundation announced more than $50,000 in awards across the Commonwealth on Thursday.
cbs19news
Local student creates math game
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- After the test scores from the National Center for Education Statistics showed a decrease in scores, a high school senior at Center One has stepped up. He wants to help conquer the national decline in reading and math scores in nine-year-olds through a digital...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs19news
Virginia Cannabis Freedom Festival coming to Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – Charlottesville is hosting a Virginia Cannabis Freedom Festival, presented by the Virginia Hemp Coalition and Commonwealth Collective. The event is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 10 from 2 P.M. to 10 P.M. Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door. There will be...
NBC 29 News
The town of Louisa will be the first in Virginia to implement the “Lights On!” program
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Louisa Police Department is the first police department in Virginia to make use of the “Lights On!” program. The program is run by a nonprofit organization of the same name, and issues vouchers to help pay up to $250 to help pay lighting repairs on vehicles.
cbs19news
Business Resource Fair offers free consultations for entrepreneurs
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Community Investment Collaborative invites area entrepreneurs to attend its Business Resource Fair. The fair will take place Sept. 28 at CitySpace, beginning at 12 p.m. Attendees will have a chance to get free individual consultations with attorneys, accountants, insurance agents, social media consultants, marketing...
cbs19news
JMRL recognized by the Virginia Library Association
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Jefferson-Madison Regional Library was recognized by the Virginia Library Association as the Library of the Year for 2022. JMRL was chosen for the award because of how it celebrated 100 years of library service in Charlottesville. The first library in Charlottesville was established in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs19news
Firefighters to commemorate 9/11 with annual stair climb
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- This weekend will mark 21 years since nearly 3,000 people were killed in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. Members of two local fire departments will be commemorating the day to honor and remember the lives lost, including hundreds of first responders. People from the...
cbs19news
New UVA study finds premenstrual symptoms are a public health issue
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News)--Premenstrual symptoms, like cramps, headaches, and sleep issues, are a public health issue according to a new study by UVA. According to the study, 64% of women get mood swings and anxiety before starting their periods. Nearly 30% of women surveyed reported that their intense period symptoms...
pagevalleynews.com
Virginia farmers growing fragrant lavender to diversify
RAPIDAN — Cornerstone Farm is one of many Virginia farms that have diversified their operations by growing beautiful, fragrant lavender. Cornerstone has evolved from a horse training operation. Jennifer Harris began growing lavender on the Orange County farm where she had trained horses for more than two decades with her husband, Richard “Rick” Harris III. When Rick died in 2010, Harris needed to diversity Cornerstone in order to make ends meet.
wina.com
Civic leader, longtime WINA gardening host Duane Snow dead at 77
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WINA) – Duane Snow, 77, a former Albemarle Supervisor and WINA radio host, died surrounded by his wife and children after a five-year battle with cancer on Sep 3, 2022. A devout Mormon who made multiple mission trips, he also successfully ran the multigenerational family business that bore his name before retiring and selling it to his son, Corbin, in 2003.
cbs19news
Red Cross looking for diverse blood donors during Sickle Cell Awareness Month
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- September is Sickle Cell Awareness Month and the American Red Cross is working to raise awareness about the need for diverse blood and encourage people from all backgrounds to roll up their sleeves and donate. Sickle cell disease is the most common inherited blood disorder...
cbs19news
JMRL to resume Sunday hours at Central Branch
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Jefferson-Madison Regional Library says its Central Branch will be open on Sundays again. The library is resuming Sunday hours this weekend. It will be open between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., marking the end of an annual pause in Sunday service that runs from...
cbs19news
RSWA announces special waste disposal days for fall 2022
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People who need to properly dispose of certain items will be able to do so beginning later this month. The Rivanna Solid Waste Authority is offering its Electronic Waste, Residential Household Waste, and Bulky Waste Amnesty Days. The Electronic Waste Collection will take place...
cbs19news
First Southwood model home is now open
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va (CBS19 News) -- The first new homes now stand at Southwood. This is a big step in this project that's been years in the making. Owners of the future mixed-income development hosted a grand opening of their first model home today. Habitat for humanity has been the...
Comments / 0