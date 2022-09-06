On June 30, Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) broke the streak. He announced nominees for the Board of Visitors (BoV) of universities across Virginia, including five new members for JMU. Governors cyclically appoint members to higher education boards, and with Virginia’s one-consecutive-term limit, this can shift education initiatives from year to year. As Youngkin is Virginia’s first Republican governor since 2014, this could shift education initiatives across the commonwealth, and the BoV itself.

