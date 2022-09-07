Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Michigan WolverinesThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
This Middle of Nowhere Michigan Restaurant is Known for its Legendary BurgerTravel MavenMichigan State
Deer Walks Into Dollar General Store In MichiganKyle SchepperleyJackson, MI
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Mom of five Dee Ann Warner vanished after texting a friend she was "done" with her marriage. That was over a year ago.Fatim HemrajTecumseh, MI
Related
Michigan-Hawaii football game delayed due to weather
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan’s football game against Hawaii will start later than expected. Kickoff for Saturday’s game is now set for approximately 9 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network, after storms around the Ann Arbor area prompted an evacuation of Michigan Stadium. Players have returned to...
WILX-TV
Friday Night Frenzy: Mid-Michigan High School football scores for Friday, September 9th
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s week 3 for high school football, which means teams are really starting to find out if they’re cut out to make a long run in the postseason!. Friday, we saw first wins, tough losses and teams extending their undefeated streaks!. MID-MICHIGAN FOOTBALL SCORES:
MLive.com
Here are high school football scores from around the Jackson area for Week 3
Jackson hosts Chelsea at home 2022 — JACKSON -- Here are the football scores for Week 3 in the Jackson area. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
13abc.com
13abc Football Friday: Week 4
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Week 4 edition of Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday includes coverage from the BCSN Game of the Week featuring Dexter at Bedford. League/conference play begins in the TRAC, NLL, NBC, NWOAL, among others. Justin Feldkamp has scores, highlights, post game interviews, the cheerleaders of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox47News
Here's when Michigan, Michigan State & Detroit Lions play this weekend
(WXYZ) — It's a big weekend for football fans throughout the State of Michigan! Both Michigan and Michigan State are looking to win their second straight game, the Detroit Lions will debut. First up this weekend is Michigan State. The Spartans will host the Akron Zips on Saturday afternoon...
theonlycolors.com
Akron vs. Michigan State: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
The Michigan State Spartans return to Spartan Stadium Saturday to take on the Akron Zips in Week Two of the 2022 season. It marks the first matchup against the Mid-American Conference program since 1914. Akron’s record in general over the past several seasons and against Michigan State all-time is far less ugly than the jersey choice for the Spartans in this matchup, however.
MLive.com
How to watch Michigan vs. Hawaii: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff time
Michigan is coming off a resounding season-opening victory. Hawaii is searching for answers following an 0-2 start. The programs, both led by alums who played quarterback, will meet on Saturday under the lights. Speaking of quarterbacks, sophomore J.J. McCarthy will make his first career start for Michigan. Cade McNamara figures...
Ranking metro Detroit's Top 10 Public Golf Courses: Here's who made the list and why
Do you debate friends about the best golf courses in Michigan? Or maybe you're trying to decide which public golf courses in metro Detroit you must play? We have answers...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Lobster-tail pastries, bubble cakes are favorites at Luca Pastry
ANN ARBOR, MI --With lobster tail pastries and birthday cake macarons, Ann Arbor’s Luca Pastry is an Italian-inspired pastry paradise. Luca Pastry, which opened first in Canton and came to Ann Arbor in March, serves a variety of Italian pastries, such as cannoli, macarons and two types of lobster tail.
Detroit News
Top Michigan high schools ranked by SAT scores
Average total scores on the college readiness exam dropped by double digits for all of Michigan's top 10 high schools after two years of pandemic learning, according to 2019 and 2022 test state scores analyzed by The Detroit News. Scores drops for the top 10 ranked schools ranged from 42.7...
Masks suggested in Washtenaw, 7 other Michigan counties this week by CDC
COVID-19 cases are at their lowest point in Michigan since the first week of July. Likewise, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has fewer Michigan counties at the top COVID risk level than last week. Only eight Michigan counties are at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week, down from 18 counties a week ago.
Big Moe’s Kitchen in Grand Blanc Will Finally Open Up Next Week
It feels like we've been waiting forever for Big Moe's Kitchen to open up in Grand Blanc. Well, it looks like the wait is finally over. We first told you about Big Moe's Kitchen back in January when we first noticed they were moving in on Grand Blanc Road in the plaza between Guido's Pizza and Roly Poly Sandwiches.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Activists fight to remove Native-American themed mascots from Michigan schools
This fall semester is looking a little different for some Michigan schools that are now in the process of ditching their Native American-themed mascot and imagery.
wrif.com
Greta Van Fleet Cancel Michigan Shows
Say it isn’t so! Popular Michigan rock band Greta Van Fleet has pulled the plug on their upcoming Flint and Ypsilanti shows. In a message to fans on social media, the band shared, “Due to production and logistical issues outside our control, we regrettably music cancel the upcoming shows in Flint and Ypsilanti. We truly wish the circumstances were different and we could see you next week. Thank you for your long-standing support.”
WNDU
Gov. Whitmer announces 3 Michigan bridges completed ahead of schedule
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer celebrated the completion of 3 major bridge projects two months ahead of schedule. The bridges are in Berrien, Clinton, and Ingham counties. The bridge in Berrien County is connected to M-140 which is a major road throughout southwest Michigan. On Thursday, she issued...
3 vehicle crash involving overturned semi truck shuts down EB I-96 in Oakland County — no time frame for reopening, officials say [PHOTOS]
An overturned gravel hauler and hundreds of gallons of leaked fuel are hindering clean up efforts from a crash that injured two people on I-96 in Oakland County, officials say.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Michigan
Here's where you can find them.
moneyinc.com
The 10 Worst Neighborhoods in Detroit in 2022
Detroit is the biggest city in the U.S state of Michigan and the seat of the government of Wayne County. It is also the biggest city located on the U.S – Canada border. According to the 2020 United States census, Detroit has a population of 623,111 and ranks as the 27th most populated city in the U.S. Detroit’s metropolitan area. Metro Detroit is the second largest metropolis in the Midwest after Chicago.
Bon Appétit lists Michigan sushi place among 50 best new restaurants in U.S.
CLAWSON, MI - One Michigan restaurant is receiving some high praise from a national food magazine. Bon Appétit just released its 2022 list of the 50 best new restaurants of 2022 and included a sushi place in Metro Detroit. The publication says it’s staff “crisscrossed the country on the...
Local Michigan Restaurant Owner Celebrates 90th Birthday With Staff
Gene Ryeson, owner of popular Oakland County restaurant Highland House, turned 90 years old yesterday. Highland House has been a family-owned restaurant since 1976 when Ryeson took over, and the restaurant is still in the family today. It underwent a massive renovation, being knocked down and rebuilt entirely in 2018.
Comments / 0