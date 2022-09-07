ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dexter, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13abc.com

13abc Football Friday: Week 4

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Week 4 edition of Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday includes coverage from the BCSN Game of the Week featuring Dexter at Bedford. League/conference play begins in the TRAC, NLL, NBC, NWOAL, among others. Justin Feldkamp has scores, highlights, post game interviews, the cheerleaders of the...
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bedford Township, MI
Local
Michigan Football
City
Dexter, MI
Dexter, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Education
Dexter, MI
Education
Dexter, MI
Football
City
Chelsea, MI
theonlycolors.com

Akron vs. Michigan State: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Michigan State Spartans return to Spartan Stadium Saturday to take on the Akron Zips in Week Two of the 2022 season. It marks the first matchup against the Mid-American Conference program since 1914. Akron’s record in general over the past several seasons and against Michigan State all-time is far less ugly than the jersey choice for the Spartans in this matchup, however.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

How to watch Michigan vs. Hawaii: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff time

Michigan is coming off a resounding season-opening victory. Hawaii is searching for answers following an 0-2 start. The programs, both led by alums who played quarterback, will meet on Saturday under the lights. Speaking of quarterbacks, sophomore J.J. McCarthy will make his first career start for Michigan. Cade McNamara figures...
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#Football Team#American Football#Dreadnaughts#Mhsfca Division
Detroit News

Top Michigan high schools ranked by SAT scores

Average total scores on the college readiness exam dropped by double digits for all of Michigan's top 10 high schools after two years of pandemic learning, according to 2019 and 2022 test state scores analyzed by The Detroit News. Scores drops for the top 10 ranked schools ranged from 42.7...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
wrif.com

Greta Van Fleet Cancel Michigan Shows

Say it isn’t so! Popular Michigan rock band Greta Van Fleet has pulled the plug on their upcoming Flint and Ypsilanti shows. In a message to fans on social media, the band shared, “Due to production and logistical issues outside our control, we regrettably music cancel the upcoming shows in Flint and Ypsilanti. We truly wish the circumstances were different and we could see you next week. Thank you for your long-standing support.”
YPSILANTI, MI
WNDU

Gov. Whitmer announces 3 Michigan bridges completed ahead of schedule

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer celebrated the completion of 3 major bridge projects two months ahead of schedule. The bridges are in Berrien, Clinton, and Ingham counties. The bridge in Berrien County is connected to M-140 which is a major road throughout southwest Michigan. On Thursday, she issued...
MICHIGAN STATE
moneyinc.com

The 10 Worst Neighborhoods in Detroit in 2022

Detroit is the biggest city in the U.S state of Michigan and the seat of the government of Wayne County. It is also the biggest city located on the U.S – Canada border. According to the 2020 United States census, Detroit has a population of 623,111 and ranks as the 27th most populated city in the U.S. Detroit’s metropolitan area. Metro Detroit is the second largest metropolis in the Midwest after Chicago.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy