Dodgers: Joey Gallo Isn’t Just Okay With Platoon Role, He Loves It
When Dodgers outfielder Joey Gallo homered off Jarlin Garcia on Tuesday, it was notable not just because it erased a deficit and gave the Dodgers a 3-1 lead, but also because Garcia throws with his left hand. Gallo, who bats left-handed, doesn’t see much left-handed pitching. When Los Angeles...
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Happy with His Decision to Re-Sign with LA
Clayton Kershaw’s 2021 season ended abruptly and with great uncertainty. When he walked off the mound with an elbow injury on October 1, there was a very real possibility it would be his last time on the field in a Dodger uniform. He was in the last year of his contract, his health was suddenly a huge question mark, and his hometown Rangers were likely to pursue him in the offseason.
Dodgers News: Detroit Tigers Reportedly Interested in LA Assistant GM
Good things come when you are apart of the Dodgers organization. For Dodgers Assistant GM Josh Byrnes, he may have an opportunity to be apart of another city known for baseball. The Detroit Tigers have been in search for a new GM after letting go Al Avila who had served...
Dodgers: Watch Hanser Alberto’s Teammates Lose it After His First Career Strikeout
In his record-breaking eighth pitching appearance of the season — the most by a position player in MLB history — Dodgers pitcher infielder Hanser Alberto did something special. After getting Padres’ First Baseman Josh Bell into a 1-2 count, Alberto brought the heat. He painted a 68 MPH...
Dodgers News: Justin Turner is L.A.’s Nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award
For the fifth time in his nine seasons with the Dodgers, third baseman Justin Turner is the team’s nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award, the annual recognition of a Major League player who best represents the game of baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field.
Dodgers: New MLB Rule Changes Will Change the Vibes at Dodger Stadium Forever
Word came down on Thursday that some big rule changes are coming for 2023: bigger bases, banning the shift, and pitch clocks. There’s plenty to talk about with all of these, but let’s focus on one tiny detail of the pitch clock rule. Actually, first, let’s get Fabian Ardaya’s take on it:
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Reveals Max Muncy is Battling an Injury
With 26 games remaining in the regular season, the Dodgers are nursing a few injuries hoping to get everyone healthy in time for the postseason. Add Max Muncy to the list of the walking wounded, as Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts told the media that Muncy is out of Friday’s lineup with a knee issue.
Dodgers Insider Still Preaches Patience for Cody Bellinger and Chris Taylor
When looking down the Dodgers batting order, it’s hard to truly pick off any player knowing the impact they have on the team. Despite recent struggles from outfielders Cody Bellinger and Chris Taylor, Dodgers insider David Vassegh sees the value of keeping them in October. Vassegh compares the struggles...
Dodgers News: Roberts Not Too Concerned About Dustin May’s Performance Yet
On Friday night, Dustin May made his fourth start since coming off the long road back from reconstructive elbow surgery. The Dodgers right hander was fine over his first two outings where he allowed just 2 earned runs over 11 innings pitched. But things have been much worse since. Over...
Dodgers: Max Muncy Says Dodger Stadium ‘Fun To Hit At’ During LA Heat Wave
One of the things everyone loves about Los Angeles is the weather. Even on a hot summer day, it generally cools down to the mid-70s by about 7:10 pm, and there’s no better place to spend a beautiful summer night than Dodger Stadium. This week, though, has not been...
Dodgers: Former L.A. Phenom Announces His Retirement
On September 9, 2003, Edwin Jackson made his big-league debut for the Dodgers on his 20th birthday, pitching six innings and allowing just one run to outduel Randy Johnson of the Diamondbacks in a 4-1 win. On September 9, 2022, 19 years and 13 teams later, Jackson celebrated his 39th...
Dodgers News: Blake Treinen Heads Back to Injured List, Jackson Recalled
Today, the Dodgers announced that Blake Treinen was heading back to the injured list with right shoulder tightness. In a corresponding move, right-handed swingman Andre Jackson has been recalled. Treinen has battled with that shoulder all season long, missing most of the 2022 campaign rehabbing from a torn capsule in...
Dodgers News: Chris Taylor Trying to ‘Take Baby Steps’ Out of Slump
The journey for Chris Taylor coming off his ankle injury hasn’t been as pretty as many would have hoped. The Dodgers continue to win games, but Taylor wants to make an impact moving into the end of the season. During this time of the season, it is the time...
Dodgers News: L.A. Releases Former Olympic Medalist
Eddy Alvarez, designated for assignment by the Dodgers last week to make room for Heath Hembree on the 40-man roster, has been released by the team, according to their official transactions page. Alvarez signed as a minor-league free agent last offseason and made a strong showing in spring training, but...
Dodgers: Big Injury Update on Gonsolin, Almonte, Graterol and More
The Dodgers seemingly have an entire staff’s worth of pitchers on the injured list right now, enough that there are questions about how many of them there will be room for if and when they all get healthy. Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts gave an update on a handful...
Dodgers: Craig Kimbr-Elsa, Continued Injury Concerns and More | Blue Heaven Podcast
In this week’s episode, the guys jump on the chat to talk about the Dodgers besting the Giants two games to one in this week’s slugfest. We talk a bunch about Cody Bellinger and LA analyst (and friend of the show) Jerry Hairston’s powerful words about about the former MVP. If Max Muncy can adjust and change, why can’t Cody? Plus we Let it Go for Craig Kimbrel — or Kimbr-Elsa — and look ahead at the potential postseason roster.
Dodgers News: Insider Still Feels Craig Kimbrel Won’t Be Default Closer in October
The amount of pain Dodgers closer Craig Kimbrel has caused fans throughout the season still echoes this close to the playoffs. Even with Kimbrel’s new walk out song which has led to greener pastures, some still believe Kimbrel won’t be the default closer when it matters most. Kimbrel...
Dodgers: Dodger Fans Sound Off on Favorite NFL Team
It’s a beautiful time of the year. The MLB postseason is right around the corner, the U.S. Open is nearing its end and the beginning of the NFL regular season is set to begin. If you are a sports fanatic, chances are you follow more than just the Dodgers,...
Dodgers vs Padres: Lineups, Pregame Matchups, and More for September 10
In tough weather on Friday night, the Dodgers suffered a tough 5-4 loss with Dustin May on the mound and a few clostly errors from the defense. The game was tight up until a walk-off single by Jake Cronenworth scored Juan Soto in the 10th inning. But that’s behind us...
Dodgers News: Gavin Lux to Remain Sidelined Until Next Week at Best
Dodgers second baseman Gavin Lux hasn’t played since September 1, dealing with a neck and upper back issue that also caused him to miss six games in late August. Before Friday’s game, Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts told the media it’s going to be a little while longer before we see him back in a game.
