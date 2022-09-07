In this week’s episode, the guys jump on the chat to talk about the Dodgers besting the Giants two games to one in this week’s slugfest. We talk a bunch about Cody Bellinger and LA analyst (and friend of the show) Jerry Hairston’s powerful words about about the former MVP. If Max Muncy can adjust and change, why can’t Cody? Plus we Let it Go for Craig Kimbrel — or Kimbr-Elsa — and look ahead at the potential postseason roster.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO