ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Happy with His Decision to Re-Sign with LA

Clayton Kershaw’s 2021 season ended abruptly and with great uncertainty. When he walked off the mound with an elbow injury on October 1, there was a very real possibility it would be his last time on the field in a Dodger uniform. He was in the last year of his contract, his health was suddenly a huge question mark, and his hometown Rangers were likely to pursue him in the offseason.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Freddie Freeman
Person
Justin Turner
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Trea Turner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Red Sox#Dodgers News#Cubs
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: L.A. Releases Former Olympic Medalist

Eddy Alvarez, designated for assignment by the Dodgers last week to make room for Heath Hembree on the 40-man roster, has been released by the team, according to their official transactions page. Alvarez signed as a minor-league free agent last offseason and made a strong showing in spring training, but...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Craig Kimbr-Elsa, Continued Injury Concerns and More | Blue Heaven Podcast

In this week’s episode, the guys jump on the chat to talk about the Dodgers besting the Giants two games to one in this week’s slugfest. We talk a bunch about Cody Bellinger and LA analyst (and friend of the show) Jerry Hairston’s powerful words about about the former MVP. If Max Muncy can adjust and change, why can’t Cody? Plus we Let it Go for Craig Kimbrel — or Kimbr-Elsa — and look ahead at the potential postseason roster.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Nation

Los Angeles, CA
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the biggest and best Dodgers Website and Community across all digital platforms.

 https://www.DodgersNation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy