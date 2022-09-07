Read full article on original website
Related
foxwilmington.com
Wilmington Planning Commission recommends one housing project, denies another
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Planning Commission reccomended one and denied another proposal for new apartments and townhomes at their meeting on Wednesday, September 7. The reccomended proposal was a 248-unit apartment complex on 40.45 acres at 4126 River Road at the end of Independence Boulevard. The site...
WECT
Leland considers agreement for company to design and build upgrades at Founders Park
Southport and Fort Fisher ferry routes to return to off-season schedule on September 13. The N.C. Department of Transportation has announced that the Southport and Fort Fisher ferry routes will switch to their off-season schedules starting this Tuesday, September 13. Former CEO of NHRMC says hospital would have failed without...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Fastest growing town in Brunswick county celebrating 33 years of incorporation
Leland, NC (WWAY)–The Town of Leland celebrated its incorporation on Saturday with their 33rd Annual Founders Day. After the event being postponed due to weather earlier in the month, organizers were very excited to hold the celebration rain or shine. There were food trucks, live music with three different...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Oak Island Police inviting community to ‘Coffee with a Cop’ Friday
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The Oak Island Police Department is providing an opportunity for you to ask questions and hang out with members of their Department on Friday morning. They’re hosting ‘Coffee with a Cop’ around 8:30 am at OKI Scoop Shop & Donuts, located at 4922 E....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whqr.org
Wilmington Planning Commission votes against rezoning Carolinian Inn property on Market Street
The meeting held on Wednesday night was to discuss the rezoning of 8.84 acres located at 2916 Market Street and 14 Wayne Drive from O&I, Office and Institutional district & R-15, Moderate-density single-dwelling district to MD-17(CD), High-density multiple-dwelling residential district. Rezoning the motel property and the forested area behind it...
coastalreview.org
Public housing funds awarded to hurricane-impacted areas
The Wilmington Housing Authority is one of four public housing agencies in eastern North Carolina to be awarded a portion of $14.5 million to help meet critical public housing needs. Through the Office of Recovery and Resiliency Public Housing Restoration Fund, the awards are to increase the availability of safe,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Auction held to help Brunswick County community organization with positive impacts
SUPPLY, NC (WWAY) – A Brunswick County agency is hosting an auction to help local organizations that make positive impacts in the community. Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation’s annual auction is in progress and ends September 16 at 3 p.m. The event is put on to raise money for...
WITN
New waterkeeper covering Onslow & Carteret counties
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A new White Oak waterkeeper has been appointed by the Coastal Carolina Riverwatch Board. Riley Lewis was chosen as the new waterkeeper after she joined the Riverwatch earlier this summer. Before that, she worked with AmeriCorps in Willmington to research wetlands and oysters, engage in educational programming, and provided her experience to educators of the waterway.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WECT
Southport Board of Aldermen suspends short-term rental ordinance requirements
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -The Southport Board of Aldermen met on September 8 and voted unanimously to suspend short-term rental permit requirements. The vote follows after the NC Court of Appeals ruled Wilmington’s short-term rental permit requirements as partially invalid after finding that state law prohibits cities from requiring registration or permission to rent a home.
americancraftbeer.com
Brewery Staffed By Gang Members Closes
Brewery closures always bum us out. But TRU Colors announcement, that they’d be closing their doors for good on September 9, is particularly sad. Wilmington, N.C.-based TRU Colors was created of George Taylor, who, upset at the level of gang violence in the city, sought to create a solution hand-in-hand with local gang leaders. And he founded a brewery in 2019 that hired active gang members, giving them economic opportunities and, in turn, leveraging their influence inside gangs to reduce violence.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington’s first combination dog park, bar holds soft opening
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Another dog park has arrived in the Port City, but this one is very unique. ‘Ruff Draft’ is holding its soft opening today until 8:00 pm, offering visitors a space for their furry friends to roam while also providing everything you would expect from a bar.
WECT
TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of Market Street closed near Ogden Park
NEW HANOVER CO., N.C. (WECT) - All lanes of Market Street are closed near Ogden Park after a wreck Friday morning. According to New Hanover County dispatch, a vehicle wreck caused wires to fall across the road. Duke Energy was en route to the scene as of 8:30 a.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS News
Boil water order impacting Wilmington restaurants
Restaurants scrambled to bring in their own water after E. coli was detected. WBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.
foxwilmington.com
Developer withdraws application for Project Indigo Phase II
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) – Bald Head Island Limited, the developer of Project Indigo, has withdrawn its application for Phase II of the project as of Thursday, September 8. BHI Limited first submitted plans two years ago, and the most recent plans included 375 acres and over 1,500 housing units.
Waterspout forms offshore of Sunset Beach, moves ashore amid tornado warning
The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning around the time the waterspout developed near the west end of Sunset Beach.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Resident, dog uninjured after vehicle crashes into Wilmington house
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington resident and a dog have been displaced following a car crash into a house earlier this week. The Wilmington Fire Department says crews were called to a home on 7th and Greenfield about the collision. The Department says the resident was asleep in...
wraltechwire.com
Bank to add more than 200 $100K jobs in Wilmington
WILMINGTON – Live Oak Bank will add 204 jobs in Wilmington, and employees who fill those jobs will earn six figures annually, on average, under the terms of a deal made between the company and the state of North Carolina. North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and other state officials...
foxwilmington.com
New Hanover County Schools under Title VI investigation for alleged racial discrimination in quality of school facilities
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The U.S. Department of Education Office for Civil Rights (OCR) has opened an investigation into “inferior” facilities being provided to New Hanover High School, a school with a majority Black and Hispanic student population. The OCR first received a complaint on Aug. 27, 2021, and sent an information request to New Hanover County Schools on Aug. 26, 2022.
NC fire chief blames food waste factory for hazardous dead chickens on roads
Roseboro, N.C. — The fire chief of a town in Sampson County said he's struggling to keep cleaning up the messes from a food waste factory in the county. Roseboro Fire Chief Lee Coleman said his staff has responded to three hazmat spills in the past few weeks in his fire district.
North Carolina man accused of exposing himself at North Myrtle Beach resort pool
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man is accused of exposing himself in the pool area of a North Myrtle Beach resort, according to a police report obtained by News13. William Bradley Langley II, 32, of Charlotte, North Carolina, was arrested and charged with indecent exposure. He was taken to J. Reuben Long Detention […]
Comments / 0