Brewery closures always bum us out. But TRU Colors announcement, that they’d be closing their doors for good on September 9, is particularly sad. Wilmington, N.C.-based TRU Colors was created of George Taylor, who, upset at the level of gang violence in the city, sought to create a solution hand-in-hand with local gang leaders. And he founded a brewery in 2019 that hired active gang members, giving them economic opportunities and, in turn, leveraging their influence inside gangs to reduce violence.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO