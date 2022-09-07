ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

foxwilmington.com

Wilmington Planning Commission recommends one housing project, denies another

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Planning Commission reccomended one and denied another proposal for new apartments and townhomes at their meeting on Wednesday, September 7. The reccomended proposal was a 248-unit apartment complex on 40.45 acres at 4126 River Road at the end of Independence Boulevard. The site...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Fastest growing town in Brunswick county celebrating 33 years of incorporation

Leland, NC (WWAY)–The Town of Leland celebrated its incorporation on Saturday with their 33rd Annual Founders Day. After the event being postponed due to weather earlier in the month, organizers were very excited to hold the celebration rain or shine. There were food trucks, live music with three different...
LELAND, NC
coastalreview.org

Public housing funds awarded to hurricane-impacted areas

The Wilmington Housing Authority is one of four public housing agencies in eastern North Carolina to be awarded a portion of $14.5 million to help meet critical public housing needs. Through the Office of Recovery and Resiliency Public Housing Restoration Fund, the awards are to increase the availability of safe,...
WILMINGTON, NC
WITN

New waterkeeper covering Onslow & Carteret counties

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A new White Oak waterkeeper has been appointed by the Coastal Carolina Riverwatch Board. Riley Lewis was chosen as the new waterkeeper after she joined the Riverwatch earlier this summer. Before that, she worked with AmeriCorps in Willmington to research wetlands and oysters, engage in educational programming, and provided her experience to educators of the waterway.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WECT

Southport Board of Aldermen suspends short-term rental ordinance requirements

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -The Southport Board of Aldermen met on September 8 and voted unanimously to suspend short-term rental permit requirements. The vote follows after the NC Court of Appeals ruled Wilmington’s short-term rental permit requirements as partially invalid after finding that state law prohibits cities from requiring registration or permission to rent a home.
SOUTHPORT, NC
americancraftbeer.com

Brewery Staffed By Gang Members Closes

Brewery closures always bum us out. But TRU Colors announcement, that they’d be closing their doors for good on September 9, is particularly sad. Wilmington, N.C.-based TRU Colors was created of George Taylor, who, upset at the level of gang violence in the city, sought to create a solution hand-in-hand with local gang leaders. And he founded a brewery in 2019 that hired active gang members, giving them economic opportunities and, in turn, leveraging their influence inside gangs to reduce violence.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington’s first combination dog park, bar holds soft opening

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Another dog park has arrived in the Port City, but this one is very unique. ‘Ruff Draft’ is holding its soft opening today until 8:00 pm, offering visitors a space for their furry friends to roam while also providing everything you would expect from a bar.
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

Developer withdraws application for Project Indigo Phase II

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) – Bald Head Island Limited, the developer of Project Indigo, has withdrawn its application for Phase II of the project as of Thursday, September 8. BHI Limited first submitted plans two years ago, and the most recent plans included 375 acres and over 1,500 housing units.
SOUTHPORT, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Resident, dog uninjured after vehicle crashes into Wilmington house

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington resident and a dog have been displaced following a car crash into a house earlier this week. The Wilmington Fire Department says crews were called to a home on 7th and Greenfield about the collision. The Department says the resident was asleep in...
WILMINGTON, NC
wraltechwire.com

Bank to add more than 200 $100K jobs in Wilmington

WILMINGTON – Live Oak Bank will add 204 jobs in Wilmington, and employees who fill those jobs will earn six figures annually, on average, under the terms of a deal made between the company and the state of North Carolina. North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and other state officials...
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

New Hanover County Schools under Title VI investigation for alleged racial discrimination in quality of school facilities

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The U.S. Department of Education Office for Civil Rights (OCR) has opened an investigation into “inferior” facilities being provided to New Hanover High School, a school with a majority Black and Hispanic student population. The OCR first received a complaint on Aug. 27, 2021, and sent an information request to New Hanover County Schools on Aug. 26, 2022.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC

