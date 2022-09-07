ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Melanie Chisholm reveals anorexia made her feel ‘alone and isolated’

Melanie Chisholm has opened up about her struggle with anorexia and revealed how the British tabloid press had a devastating impact on her self-esteem.The 48-year-old former Spice Girl said she subsisted on a diet of fruits and vegetables, while exercising for hours at a time to stay slim.“Having an eating disorder can make you feel so alone and so isolated,” she told The Sunday Times in a new interview.Chisholm, who is also known as Mel C or Sporty Spice, said she kept her anorexia a secret but it took away her joy during her time in the famous girl...
