Melanie Chisholm has opened up about her struggle with anorexia and revealed how the British tabloid press had a devastating impact on her self-esteem.The 48-year-old former Spice Girl said she subsisted on a diet of fruits and vegetables, while exercising for hours at a time to stay slim.“Having an eating disorder can make you feel so alone and so isolated,” she told The Sunday Times in a new interview.Chisholm, who is also known as Mel C or Sporty Spice, said she kept her anorexia a secret but it took away her joy during her time in the famous girl...

CELEBRITIES ・ 20 MINUTES AGO