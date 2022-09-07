Read full article on original website
KTBS
Caddo Fire Fighters battle Greenwood house fire
GREENWOOD, La. - A fire broke out in the attic of a home on the 8200 block of Sophie Lane around 10:35 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10. According to Greenwood Police the Caddo Fire Department, all residents and pets were able to evacuate on their own. No one was injured in the fire. But the house suffered heavy water damage, and the flames caused damage to the attic area.
westcentralsbest.com
Woman shot, killed in Shreveport Wednesday night identified
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police say a 21-year-old woman was shot and killed Wednesday night in the 800 block of Wyngate Circle. Authorities are searching for the shooter. Police say Makaree Rayson was shot three times and died at the scene. She is the seventh homicide victim so far in...
KSLA
1 shot outside Bossier City liquor store
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Bossier City police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital. It happened Thursday night (Sept. 8) in the parking lot of a liquor store in the 1600 block of East Texas Street. Authorities said the injured person’s wounds did not...
KTAL
1 wounded, shooting at Bossier liquor store
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police were called to the scene of a shooting in Bossier City late Thursday night. Officials say a man was shot multiple times just before 10:00 p.m. in the parking lot of a liquor store on the 1600 block of E. Texas St. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of his wounds.
KSLA
SFD responds to storage building on fire behind home
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - More than a dozen units with the Shreveport Fire Department responded to a fire emergency Friday afternoon. The call went out just before 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9. SFD units were dispatched to Flournoy Lucas Road between Crooked Creek and Francais drives. According to Caddo Parish emergency dispatch records, at least 13 units initially responded.
KTBS
CPSO arrests 4 teenagers for car burglaries; mom for not supervising
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo sheriff's deputies now have also arrested the mother of one of the teenage suspects. Zenkendra Jenkins, 30, is charged with one count of improper supervision of a minor by a parent, the sheriff's office said Friday. ORIGINAL STORY posted Sept. 7:. SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo sheriff's...
KTAL
Coroner IDs woman fatally shot in Cedar Grove
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Coroner’s Office has released the name of the woman shot and killed Wednesday night in Shreveport‘s Cedar Grove neighborhood. The coroner’s office says officers called to the 800 block of Wyngate Circle to investigate reports of gunfire arrived to find 21-year-old Makaree Rayson suffering three gunshot wounds to the neck. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Four Shreveport Teens Facing Charges for String of Car Burglaries
Four teenagers have been arrested and are accused of burglarizing at least seven cars. Caddo deputies were called to Roy Road in Blanchard earlier this week where apartment residents reported burglars stealing change and prescription drugs from parked cars. Deputies combed the area and caught a 13-year-old boy as he ran away. Three other suspects were arrested on Hilry Huckaby Avenue in the same area.
KTAL
Coroner IDs Lafayette man found fatally shot in downtown Shreveport parking garage
LAFAYETTE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s office announced the death of a Lafayette man late Tuesday, marking the 37th homicide in Caddo Parish in 2022. Thirty-two-year-old Jermaine Colston, of the 41500 block of Hebrard Blvd., was killed around 7:20 a.m. Tuesday morning. He was shot in the head in a hotel parking garage on the 100 block of Lake St. in Shreveport. Colston was pronounced deceased at the scene.
KTAL
Watkins murder trial: Jury, victims’ families view interrogation video
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In a darkened courtroom Friday afternoon, the jury and the families of Heather and Kelly Jose watched two videos of Shreveport police detectives interviewing the man accused of killing the Joses. Watkins is accused of first-degree murder in the Nov. 8, 2018, deaths of Heather...
KTBS
Shreveport man arrested for attempted murder, other charges; bond set at $1M plus
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo narcotics agents, U.S. deputy marshals, CPSO patrol and K9 deputies all worked Tuesday night to arrest a Shreveport man wanted for attempted second-degree murder, Sheriff Steve Prator said in a news release Thursday. CPSO narcotics agents spotted Frankie Tillman, 35, on Weinstock Street in Shreveport's Allendale...
KTAL
Pride in the Park returns to Betty Virginia Park Saturday
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Pride in the Park hosted its first event Saturday in Shreveport after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. People Acting for Equity and Change (PACE) is hosted the first post-pandemic Pride in the Park, a fee-free event for families from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Betty Virginia Park. The event will feature food trucks, music, vendors, and activities for the whole family.
KTBS
Man shot a Shreveport apartment complex dies; 2 suspects sought
SHREVEPORT, La. - A man shot at a Shreveport apartment complex Monday afternoon has died and police are on the hunt for two suspects. Nearly 20 units responded to the Northside Villa Apartments in the 4500 block of North Market Street where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Witnesses said two people were seen running away.
Million Dollar Bond Set for Captured Shreveport Fugitive
Caddo narcotics agents, U.S. deputy marshals, CPSO patrol and K9 deputies all worked to arrest a Shreveport man wanted for attempted second-degree murder on Tuesday night. At approximately 6:41 p.m. on Tuesday, CPSO narcotics agents spotted Frankie Tillman, 35, on Weinstock Street in Shreveport's Allendale neighborhood. After a brief chase, Tillman was taken into custody. Agents found 3.1 grams of crack cocaine packaged for sale along with three unrestrained children in the backseat of the car next to a loaded AR pistol set to fire.
KTAL
1 shot outside Burger King in Sunset Acres
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are on the scene of a shooting in Sunset Acres that left one person wounded early Tuesday evening. It happened just after 5 p.m. in the parking lot near the Burger King on Hearne Ave. and Grassmere St. Police say the victim was shot in the lower body and ran inside the fast food restaurant.
Longview man calls deputies on himself, arrested for criminal trespass
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Longview man was arrested Wednesday night after violating an active criminal trespass card against him, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. Larry Francis, 62, is reported to have shown up at his neighbors house “highly intoxicated” where he had a criminal trespass card against him. “His neighbor threatened […]
KTAL
1 wounded in vehicle theft, shootout in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Officers are investigating a shooting in the Anderson Island neighborhood Monday night that seriously wounded a man. Police responded to the scene on the 1100 block of Knight St. just after 8:20 p.m., where they say three juvenile males stole a Jeep Liberty following an altercation. The owner gave chase, and one of the vehicles involved crashed.
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County marriages through Friday, September 9, 2022
Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in September 2022 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first. Robert Jay Ray, 54, of Shongaloo, LA and Tina Crews Audirsch, 52, of Shongaloo, September 9. Langston Reed Munn,...
KTAL
Arrest made in early morning Haughton fatal shooting
HAUGHTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man is in jail for a fatal shooting early Tuesday morning in Haughton. According to police, an emergency call for shots fired came in around 12:30 a.m. for the 600 block of Alex Way. When officers arrived, they found a male victim, 47-year-old Michael Allen Matthews, in the home’s garage area, suffering from gunshot wounds.
KTAL
13-year-old arrested, 3 others sought after Blanchard apartment complex vehicle burglaries
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A 13-year-old is in jail, and Caddo Parish Sheriff’s deputies are searching for three more teens in connection with multiple car burglaries early Tuesday morning. A concerned citizen made a call around 3:17 a.m. to report multiple masked juveniles at the Corridor Apartments...
