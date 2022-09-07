ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Far-right wins in blue states threaten GOP hopes in November

Republicans have found success in Democratic strongholds like Maryland and Massachusetts when they have fielded moderate candidates who could appeal to voters in both parties. With Democrats facing headwinds this year, Republicans had hoped that strategy could pay off yet again.But Republican voters have nominated loyalists of former President Donald Trump in several Democratic states, including Maryland and Connecticut, making the GOP’s odds of winning those general election races even longer. Massachusetts will face its own test next month as GOP voters decide between a Trump-backed conservative and a more moderate Republican for the party's gubernatorial nominee.“It can’t continue,”...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harvard, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Elections
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Wrentham, MA
State
Oregon State
MSNBC

Dem win in key special election stuns GOP, jolts political world

As voters throughout New York prepared to cast ballots Tuesday morning, Republican congressional hopeful Marc Molinaro urged people to show up and “send a message” to Washington, D.C. As it turns out, that’s precisely what happened — though it wasn’t the message Molinaro and his party wanted to...
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Driscoll
Person
Geoff Diehl
Person
Charlie Baker
Person
Maura Healey
Person
Mitt Romney
Person
Andrea Campbell
NBC News

Trump endorsement faces Massachusetts test

The power of former President Donald Trump’s endorsement will be put to the test again next week when Massachusetts Republicans choose their nominee for governor. Trump endorsed former state Rep. Geoff Diehl back in October of 2021, when it was still not clear whether GOP Gov. Charlie Baker would run for re-election. Baker announced his retirement two months later, citing ongoing efforts to combat the Covid pandemic and saying a run for a third term would be a “distraction.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Hill

Election forecaster moves two Senate races toward Democrats

Election forecaster Sabato’s Crystal Ball on Wednesday shifted closely watched Senate races in Arizona and Pennsylvania from “toss ups” to “lean Democratic.”. Sabato’s Crystal Ball editors Kyle Kondik and J. Miles Coleman said they made the changes based on an improving political environment for Democrats and weaknesses of the Republican candidates in both races.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Democratic Voters#Democratic Primary#Election State#The Associated Press#Republican
NBC News

Trump takes down Liz Cheney — and another GOP political dynasty

WASHINGTON — If it’s Wednesday ... Liz Cheney loses by more than 2-to-1 margin in her Wyoming GOP primary. ... Cheney tells NBC’s Savannah Guthrie in exclusive interview: “I don’t think that anybody in any political party should support election deniers.” ... Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Trump-backed challenger Kelly Tshibaka advance in Alaska’s Top 4 Senate primary. ... The Alaska House special heads to ranked-choice finale. ... Rudy Giuliani testifies before special grand jury in Georgia, per NBC’s Blayne Alexander and Charlie Gile. … And a GOP group airs new TV ads hitting Democrats on the economy.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NAACP
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Ballotpedia News

Three Republicans and one Democrat are running in ranked-choice voting election for U.S. Senate in Alaska

Incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R), Kelly Tshibaka (R), Patricia Chesbro (D), and Buzz Kelley (R) are running for a seat in the U.S. Senate from Alaska on November 8, 2022. The four candidates advanced from the top-four primary held on August 16, 2022, the first time Alaska used such a system in a Senate race since voters there approved it in 2020. All candidates, regardless of party affiliation, ran in a single primary. Murkowski, Tshibaka, Chesbro, and Kelley received the most votes and advanced to the general election, where the winner will be decided using ranked-choice voting.
ALASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy