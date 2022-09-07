Read full article on original website
63-year-old dead after fatal fire in Hilton Head
HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WSAV) — The Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue along with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fire in Palmetto Dunes that killed a 63-year-old man from Missouri early this morning. According to officials, emergency services were dispatched to 1 Dinghy Lane in Palmetto Dunes, Hilton Head Island around 3:00 a.m. […]
wtoc.com
Funeral held for former Savannah police officer killed in car wreck
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Dozens of law enforcement gathered this morning at Jonesville Baptist Church for former Savannah Police Officer Reginald Brannan’s funeral service. WTOC wasn’t able to be inside to film the service, but from the outside you could see the outpouring of love for Officer Brannan.
abcnews4.com
Colleton County K9 deputy helps find missing woman
Deputy Benji Polston and his K9 Blue tracked a missing woman last weekend. With the help of the Colleton County Sheriff's Office deputies and K9 units, a family member could return the woman home safely. Great job, everyone!
abcnews4.com
Colleton Detectives announce arrest of murder suspect
Colleton County, S.C. (WCIV) — At around 10:30 this morning, Richard Campodonico and his girlfriend, Megan Andrews were arrested near, Rome, Georgia by U.S. Marshals. On Tuesday morning, Colleton deputies were dispatched to a residence outside Cottageville regarding a home invasion. According to authorities, Campodonice shot a male victim in front of his wife and child while demanding keys to the families car. He then used the vehicle to flee the scene.
WTGS
Sheriffs: Beaufort County man arrested for shooting into a vehicle
BURTON, S.C. (WTGS) — Beaufort County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a report of a man shooting at a woman early Friday morning. According to the BCSO, deputies responded to 147 Shanklin Rd. in Burton where they learned a man had fired at two women in a vehicle. Deputies said...
Deputies find loaded gun in locker at Whale Branch High School
SEABROOK, S.C. (WSAV) — Deputies found a loaded pistol in a bookbag stored inside a student’s locker at Whale Branch High School on Friday. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said the 15-year-old will be detained at the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia, S.C. Deputies charged the teen with possession of a […]
WJCL
Fallen Savannah police officer laid to rest: More details about his funeral and procession Saturday
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A fallen police officer was laid to rest Saturday. Officer Reginald Brannan was driving home from work when he got into a car crash. He did not survive. His funeral started at 10 Saturday morning and was followed by a processional. There were road closures for...
Savannah police seek to locate missing 13-year-old
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenager. Kelyn Glover, 13, was last seen on Sept. 7 in the 5500 block of Betty Drive. She is 5’6” tall, weighs 96 pounds and was last seen possibly wearing a purple hoodie and multi-colored Crocs. […]
WJCL
Georgia State Patrol: Crash on I-16 in Pembroke traps 4, injures 6
PEMBROKE, Ga. — Six people were injured in a single-vehicle crash on I-16 in Pembroke Saturday night. According to Georgia State Patrol, the rollover crash happened at approximately 7:05 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-16 near mile marker 133. GSP said a preliminary investigation suggests a silver Nissan...
wtoc.com
Tybee Island Police arrest man following fire at The Sand Bar
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - A man has been arrested for intentionally setting fire to a local bar on Labor Day. The Tybee Island Fire Department responded to The Sand Bar Monday around 12:45 a.m. after a fire was reported in the bathroom. After assessing the situation, Fire Department personnel...
iheart.com
WANTED: murderous home invading Colleton County carjacker
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of shooting a Cottageville man. Deputies say the man forced his way into the victim’s home around 11 a.m. Tuesday where he shot and killed him. The man then left the scene in the victim’s 2011 Honda Accord with South Carolina license plate UXD445, deputies say.
WTGS
Beaufort County opens state's first countywide full-service autopsy suite
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — Beaufort County leaders unveiled a new full-service autopsy suite Thursday morning at the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office. David Ott, the county's coroner, said Beaufort is the first county in the state to have both an autopsy suite and a forensic pathologist on staff.
wtoc.com
Injuries reported after crash with entrapment on Robert Smalls Pkwy., Shadow Moss Dr.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) -The Burton Fire District, the City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department and Beaufort County EMS responded to a two vehicle crash on Robert Smalls Parkway and Shadow Moss Drive on Thursday morning. Just after 8 a.m. emergency crews arrived on scene to the crash...
wtoc.com
Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, Savannah Police accepting applications for Citizens Police Academy
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You can also now get a look inside the role of a Sheriff!. The Chatham County Sheriff’s office is starting a new program where residents can learn exactly what it’s like to serve and protect in their area. The department says the 12 week...
live5news.com
Judge grants motion to sever in Mallory Beach lawsuit
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC/WCSC) - A Hampton County judge will allow a lawsuit filed by the family of Mallory Beach, a teen killed in a 2019 boat crash in to move forward separately for one of the defendants named. Parker’s Corporation filed a motion to sever in August, requesting that...
blufftontoday.com
Town of Bluffton Police Chief resigned
The town of Bluffton has announced the resignation of Bluffton Chief of Police Stephenie Price after two years with the police department. The town announced her resignation on Aug. 16 through a media release. Her last day will be around Sept. 15; she was hired in October 2020. No reason was given for Price's resignation.
live5news.com
State asks Murdaugh defense to turn over evidence before trial
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Prosecutors have filed a motion asking the defense attorneys for former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh to share the evidence they will use in his defense. The motion concerns discovery, or the sharing of evidence between the two sides, in the trial Murdaugh is expected to face...
wtoc.com
No injuries reported following crash on North Truman at Eisenhower
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to Savannah police, a crash on northbound Truman at Eisenhower is resulting in traffic delays in the area. Police say no serious injuries were reported. Drivers are urged to use an alternate route.
wtoc.com
‘I was 20 feet away’: neighbors near East Savannah shaken by recent gun violence
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A triple shooting just over two weeks ago and a two-year-old shot and killed last week already has East Savannah shaken. Two women who live in nearby Victory Heights said the crime has come straight to their doorstep. “Detectives let me know ‘oh, there’s blood in...
matadornetwork.com
These Airbnbs in Savannah, Georgia, Put You Close To Downtown, the River, and the Beach
Savannah, Georgia is truly a place of Southern charm. The historic city is filled with art, architecture, trendy shops, and spooky haunted tours. If you’re looking for a quiet but lively place to take your next vacation, Savannah is the place for you. Explore the arts, culture, and haunted places, have a bite of the city’s local cuisines, or head to Savannah’s beach Tybee Island and have some fun in the sun. Get a jump start on your Savannah trip with some unique historical, and beachy Airbnb Savannah GA accommodations.
