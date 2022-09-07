ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bluffton, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAV News 3

63-year-old dead after fatal fire in Hilton Head

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WSAV) — The Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue along with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fire in Palmetto Dunes that killed a 63-year-old man from Missouri early this morning. According to officials, emergency services were dispatched to 1 Dinghy Lane in Palmetto Dunes, Hilton Head Island around 3:00 a.m. […]
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
wtoc.com

Funeral held for former Savannah police officer killed in car wreck

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Dozens of law enforcement gathered this morning at Jonesville Baptist Church for former Savannah Police Officer Reginald Brannan’s funeral service. WTOC wasn’t able to be inside to film the service, but from the outside you could see the outpouring of love for Officer Brannan.
SAVANNAH, GA
abcnews4.com

Colleton Detectives announce arrest of murder suspect

Colleton County, S.C. (WCIV) — At around 10:30 this morning, Richard Campodonico and his girlfriend, Megan Andrews were arrested near, Rome, Georgia by U.S. Marshals. On Tuesday morning, Colleton deputies were dispatched to a residence outside Cottageville regarding a home invasion. According to authorities, Campodonice shot a male victim in front of his wife and child while demanding keys to the families car. He then used the vehicle to flee the scene.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bluffton, SC
City
Beaufort, SC
Bluffton, SC
Crime & Safety
WSAV News 3

Deputies find loaded gun in locker at Whale Branch High School

SEABROOK, S.C. (WSAV) — Deputies found a loaded pistol in a bookbag stored inside a student’s locker at Whale Branch High School on Friday. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said the 15-year-old will be detained at the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia, S.C. Deputies charged the teen with possession of a […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Savannah police seek to locate missing 13-year-old

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenager. Kelyn Glover, 13, was last seen on Sept. 7 in the 5500 block of Betty Drive. She is 5’6” tall, weighs 96 pounds and was last seen possibly wearing a purple hoodie and multi-colored Crocs. […]
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Health Facility#Volunteers#Assisted Living Facility
WJCL

Georgia State Patrol: Crash on I-16 in Pembroke traps 4, injures 6

PEMBROKE, Ga. — Six people were injured in a single-vehicle crash on I-16 in Pembroke Saturday night. According to Georgia State Patrol, the rollover crash happened at approximately 7:05 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-16 near mile marker 133. GSP said a preliminary investigation suggests a silver Nissan...
PEMBROKE, GA
wtoc.com

Tybee Island Police arrest man following fire at The Sand Bar

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - A man has been arrested for intentionally setting fire to a local bar on Labor Day. The Tybee Island Fire Department responded to The Sand Bar Monday around 12:45 a.m. after a fire was reported in the bathroom. After assessing the situation, Fire Department personnel...
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
iheart.com

WANTED: murderous home invading Colleton County carjacker

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of shooting a Cottageville man. Deputies say the man forced his way into the victim’s home around 11 a.m. Tuesday where he shot and killed him. The man then left the scene in the victim’s 2011 Honda Accord with South Carolina license plate UXD445, deputies say.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
live5news.com

Judge grants motion to sever in Mallory Beach lawsuit

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC/WCSC) - A Hampton County judge will allow a lawsuit filed by the family of Mallory Beach, a teen killed in a 2019 boat crash in to move forward separately for one of the defendants named. Parker’s Corporation filed a motion to sever in August, requesting that...
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
blufftontoday.com

Town of Bluffton Police Chief resigned

The town of Bluffton has announced the resignation of Bluffton Chief of Police Stephenie Price after two years with the police department. The town announced her resignation on Aug. 16 through a media release. Her last day will be around Sept. 15; she was hired in October 2020. No reason was given for Price's resignation.
live5news.com

State asks Murdaugh defense to turn over evidence before trial

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Prosecutors have filed a motion asking the defense attorneys for former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh to share the evidence they will use in his defense. The motion concerns discovery, or the sharing of evidence between the two sides, in the trial Murdaugh is expected to face...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
matadornetwork.com

These Airbnbs in Savannah, Georgia, Put You Close To Downtown, the River, and the Beach

Savannah, Georgia is truly a place of Southern charm. The historic city is filled with art, architecture, trendy shops, and spooky haunted tours. If you’re looking for a quiet but lively place to take your next vacation, Savannah is the place for you. Explore the arts, culture, and haunted places, have a bite of the city’s local cuisines, or head to Savannah’s beach Tybee Island and have some fun in the sun. Get a jump start on your Savannah trip with some unique historical, and beachy Airbnb Savannah GA accommodations.
SAVANNAH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy