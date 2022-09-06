Read full article on original website
Florida's Bone Island is (apparently) as terrifying as its name soundsEvie M.Florida State
Visit Key West, Florida for the Sun, Sea, and Incredible CuisineAbby JosephKey West, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
The Controversy Behind the Origins of Florida's Key Lime PieL. CaneFlorida State
Woman goes to Florida to drive tourists around on a bikeM. BrownKey West, FL
Restaurants in Miami, Miami Beach, Key West named the most iconic in Florida
When it comes to iconic restaurants, South Florida has the rest of the state beat. Recently the travel website Trips to Discover ranked the most iconic restaurants in Florida, and four of them are in South Florida. If you live here, you will not be surprised by what made the...
15 Fun Things To Do In Miami At Night
Are you looking to enjoy a dynamic, spirited, and vibrant nightlife?. You are reading: Things to do in downtown miami at night | 15 Fun Things To Do In Miami At Night. Look no further, as Miami is just the right destination for you. While the city has hundreds of...
December 2022 Miami Events, Holidays and Festivals
December is such a pleasant time to be in Miami, it is not only the cooler sunny skies that are the magnet but also the barrage of top line events that start kicking off throughout the city…. …the art and music festivals…. …the food fairs…. …the boating events…. …the Christmas...
Downtown Miami Guide: Everything You Need to Know to Make the Most of Your Visit
Like this article? Share it with someone who might also find it useful. You are reading: Things to do in miami downtown | Downtown Miami Guide: Everything You Need to Know to Make the Most of Your Visit. Whether you are a local, in Miami for a day, or staying...
Why Travelers Like Vikki Gerrard La Crosse Are Flocking To These 5 South Florida Restaurants
South Florida is home to some of the best restaurants in the country. From world-renowned chefs to local favorites, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Here are some reasons why travelers like Vikki Gerrard La Crosse love South Florida restaurants. What People Look For When Going To A Restaurant.
20 Top Treehouse Rentals in Florida (Unique and Fun Stays!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Florida is famous for its theme parks where you can feel like a kid again. Instead of staying in a hotel during your visit to the Sunshine State, try something different. Florida has plenty of treehouses where you can book your stay.
This Florida State Park Features an Award-Winning Beach and a Historic Lighthouse
Many Florida State Parks are popular because they offer a reprieve close to an urban center. Visitors can travel a short distance and escape into nature, history, and enjoyable activities. Some of Florida's state parks have bonus features like caves, beaches, or lighthouses. Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park, just a short drive from Miami, has two of the three.
The Best Places to Live in Florida
Florida is a dream retirement destination, known for its warm-weather days, paradise beaches, and zero state income taxes. This Sunshine State has a lot to offer - from the serene beaches and coasts to financial centers and booming economy. If you are planning to set up a home in the Sunshine State, here is the list of the best places to live in Florida.
17 BEST High-End Restaurants in Fort Lauderdale, FL (Elegant Gourmet Fare Near The Beach!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. The most popular restaurants in the Sunshine State not only have beautiful interiors but also frequently offer breathtaking views of the surrounding landscape from an outdoor terrace or from windows that reach all the way to the ceiling. They serve local delicacies like local fish and coastal cuisine among other regional specialties.
Fast Casual
Big Chicken signs 45-unit deal for Florida
Big Chicken, founded by basketball Hall of Famer and entrepreneur Shaquille O'Neal, has inked a 45-unit deal with DMD Ventures encompassing Orlando, Tampa, West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Miami. Joining a deal to place 40 units in the northern half of the state, the Central and South Florida territories included in this agreement close Flordia development and push its development pipeline to over 200.
Opinion: The Worst Cities to Live in Florida
Florida is a wonderful state with an awesome culture and gorgeous scenery, but despite all these, it also has its fair share of not-so-pleasant cities to live in. Let's look into some of the worst cities in Florida. If you are planning to move into this state anytime soon, consider this as a guide.
Vicky Bakery’s 20th Location Opens Soon in Coral Springs
Crispy ham croquettes, delectable Cuban sandwiches, and life-changing guava pastelitos can soon be found in Coral Springs at the new Vicky Bakery location opening in October 2022. With 19 South Florida locations and counting, the new bakery will be number 20, and the northernmost Vicky franchise located at 2528 N...
5 Small Florida Towns With Strange Names. (And Theories on How They Got Them.)
Some Florida towns arguably have unique names. Sometimes, how these towns got their names is documented. Other times, name origins are hotly debated because there isn't a consensus. This article will look at the name origins of 5 small towns with unique names and provide general information about each.
2 $1M winning Florida Lottery tickets sold 4 miles apart
Two lucky Florida Lottery players each claimed their own $1 million prize from the 500x the Cash scratch-off game.
WATCH: Man catches nonnative pacu with ferocious teeth in Florida
A fisherman caught a nonnative pacu with ferocious teeth in a Miami pond.
Remembering Queen Elizabeth: When two queens met in the Florida Keys
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Over 30 years ago Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip visited the Florida Keys and were gifted with a rather unusual gift. The gift may seem unusual for those who may not be familiar with the traditions of the keys, but for those that are, the gift makes perfect sense.
Margaritaville at Sea offering free cruises from Florida for veterans, teachers
PALM BEACH, Fla. - Starting Wednesday, Margaritaville at Sea is launching its "Heroes Sail Free" program giving veterans, first responders, teachers and police a free cruise to thank them for their work in the community. "For your dedication to serving our communities at home and abroad, Margaritaville at Sea invites...
Many Major Tennis Athletes Crushing It At The US Open Are From This Florida City
There's a city in Florida that is home to many of the major tennis athletes absolutely crushing it at the US Open. Whether they play against each other or on the same team, athletic gold was bred on these Sunshine State courts. Despite what you might think, it's not Miami....
WSHC+B Opens New HQ in Miami and Expands in Boca Raton
MIAMI, FL—Weiss Serota Helfman Cole + Bierman (WSHC+B) recently completed the build-out of two new office spaces in South Florida. In Miami, WSHC+B moved its office a few blocks to a highly efficient and modernized space. WSHC+B also expanded its Boca Raton office by moving to a larger space in a new location to accommodate its growing team in Palm Beach County.
Hurricane Earl intensifies, could bring dangerous rip currents to Florida beaches
ORLANDO, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center is tracking three systems in the Atlantic, including Hurricane Earl which could impact Florida's beaches this weekend. Hurricane Earl is moving away from Bermuda after brushing the archipelago with gusty winds and heavy rain, but even as it heads out into the open waters of the North Atlantic, life-threatening rip currents will continue to spread along the U.S. East Coast.
