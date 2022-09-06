ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key West, FL

cohaitungchi.com

15 Fun Things To Do In Miami At Night

Are you looking to enjoy a dynamic, spirited, and vibrant nightlife?. You are reading: Things to do in downtown miami at night | 15 Fun Things To Do In Miami At Night. Look no further, as Miami is just the right destination for you. While the city has hundreds of...
MIAMI, FL
cohaitungchi.com

December 2022 Miami Events, Holidays and Festivals

December is such a pleasant time to be in Miami, it is not only the cooler sunny skies that are the magnet but also the barrage of top line events that start kicking off throughout the city…. …the art and music festivals…. …the food fairs…. …the boating events…. …the Christmas...
MIAMI, FL
townandtourist.com

20 Top Treehouse Rentals in Florida (Unique and Fun Stays!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Florida is famous for its theme parks where you can feel like a kid again. Instead of staying in a hotel during your visit to the Sunshine State, try something different. Florida has plenty of treehouses where you can book your stay.
FLORIDA STATE
Toni Koraza

The Best Places to Live in Florida

Florida is a dream retirement destination, known for its warm-weather days, paradise beaches, and zero state income taxes. This Sunshine State has a lot to offer - from the serene beaches and coasts to financial centers and booming economy. If you are planning to set up a home in the Sunshine State, here is the list of the best places to live in Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
townandtourist.com

17 BEST High-End Restaurants in Fort Lauderdale, FL (Elegant Gourmet Fare Near The Beach!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. The most popular restaurants in the Sunshine State not only have beautiful interiors but also frequently offer breathtaking views of the surrounding landscape from an outdoor terrace or from windows that reach all the way to the ceiling. They serve local delicacies like local fish and coastal cuisine among other regional specialties.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Fast Casual

Big Chicken signs 45-unit deal for Florida

Big Chicken, founded by basketball Hall of Famer and entrepreneur Shaquille O'Neal, has inked a 45-unit deal with DMD Ventures encompassing Orlando, Tampa, West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Miami. Joining a deal to place 40 units in the northern half of the state, the Central and South Florida territories included in this agreement close Flordia development and push its development pipeline to over 200.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Toni Koraza

Opinion: The Worst Cities to Live in Florida

Florida is a wonderful state with an awesome culture and gorgeous scenery, but despite all these, it also has its fair share of not-so-pleasant cities to live in. Let's look into some of the worst cities in Florida. If you are planning to move into this state anytime soon, consider this as a guide.
FLORIDA STATE
wogx.com

Margaritaville at Sea offering free cruises from Florida for veterans, teachers

PALM BEACH, Fla. - Starting Wednesday, Margaritaville at Sea is launching its "Heroes Sail Free" program giving veterans, first responders, teachers and police a free cruise to thank them for their work in the community. "For your dedication to serving our communities at home and abroad, Margaritaville at Sea invites...
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

WSHC+B Opens New HQ in Miami and Expands in Boca Raton

MIAMI, FL—Weiss Serota Helfman Cole + Bierman (WSHC+B) recently completed the build-out of two new office spaces in South Florida. In Miami, WSHC+B moved its office a few blocks to a highly efficient and modernized space. WSHC+B also expanded its Boca Raton office by moving to a larger space in a new location to accommodate its growing team in Palm Beach County.
MIAMI, FL
wogx.com

Hurricane Earl intensifies, could bring dangerous rip currents to Florida beaches

ORLANDO, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center is tracking three systems in the Atlantic, including Hurricane Earl which could impact Florida's beaches this weekend. Hurricane Earl is moving away from Bermuda after brushing the archipelago with gusty winds and heavy rain, but even as it heads out into the open waters of the North Atlantic, life-threatening rip currents will continue to spread along the U.S. East Coast.
FLORIDA STATE

