The Louisville Cardinals entered the Bounce House under the Friday night lights in an attempt to best the supposed 2017 National Champions and prove their mettle to Card Nation. An abysmal, low energy debut against Syracuse had many with their tickets already halfway in the rubbish bin amid calls for Scott Satterfield’s head.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville women’s basketball team will see a familiar foe in its opening game of the Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament. The Cardinals open the three-day tournament with Gonzaga on Saturday, November 19 from Paradise Island in the Bahamas. Louisville and Gonzaga met...
