Orlando, FL

mycentralfloridafamily.com

Christmas Nights in Lights Comes to Orlando in 2022

Christmas Nights in Lights Comes to Orlando in 2022. Christmas Nights in Lights Comes to Orlando in 2022 An all-new seasonal attraction debuts this November in Orlando, offering affordable holiday fun for all ages. Located at Dezerland Park on International Drive, Christmas Nights in Lights is an immersive light show experience unlike any other presented during the holiday season in Central Florida.
ORLANDO, FL
handluggageonly.co.uk

9 Very Best Day Trips From Orlando, Florida

Orlando needs a little introduction! With the most iconic theme parks in Florida, it’s one place that’s filled with thrills, spills and so much more. That being said, there are loads more to see in Florida that’s within easy reach from Orlando – especially when you consider the best day trips from Orlando that operate all year round.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando, FL
Lifestyle
cohaitungchi.com

23 Best Things To Do in Orlando for Adults (2022) – Including Theme Parks

Orlando – The Metropolis Stunning – is the third-largest metropolis in Florida. It's a veritable playground for theme parks and resorts, internet hosting each Common Metropolis Studios and Walt Disney World. Because of this, it's seemingly custom-built for holidaymakers and guests, and particularly households with youngsters. However there...
ORLANDO, FL
orangeobserver.com

Residents: Street racing on Reams will end in tragedy

It’s 3 a.m. and Windermere resident Kat Thomas, who is going through treatment for stage four cancer, is jolted awake from her rare, deep sleep. Although the noise is disruptive and causes her to wake in a panic, Thomas said the screeching sounds are nothing new. Locals in the...
WINDERMERE, FL
orangeobserver.com

Dr. Mitzi Bell opens DRIPBaR in Baldwin Park

Dr. Mitzi Bell was born with a passion to help others. She believes she was born with a gift to aid and educate the community, even from a young age, where she would pretend to be the nurse taking care of her younger cousins or even lining up her stuffed animals around her room to treat and give them medicine.
ORLANDO, FL
mycentralfloridafamily.com

Orlando Fall Festivals and Fairs Guide 2022

Orlando Fall Festivals and Fairs Guide 2022 – Looking for a fun fall fair or festival in Orlando? It’s such a great time of year to enjoy the weather in Central Florida. If you’ve found we’ve missed any upcoming fairs or festivals, you can email them to Newsletter@MyCentralFloridaFamily.com or click here to submit your event to us.
ORLANDO, FL
BoardingArea

Frontier Investing In Game Changing Way To Load Planes

Frontier Airlines is out of the running for buying and merging with Spirit. So I guess they’re looking at other forms of growth and development. In just the past few weeks they’ve announced an expansion of service in cities such as:. Detroit (daily nonstop to Phoenix) Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Blake Shelton bringing ‘Back to the Honky Tonk’ tour to Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Singer Blake Shelton is getting “Back to the Honky Tonk” on his 2023 tour and bringing his country crooning to Orlando. The CMA Award-winning entertainer and host for the Emmy Award-winning reality show “The Voice” will be coming to the Amway Center on Saturday, March 4, 2023, as part of his 18-date tour.
ORLANDO, FL
tastychomps.com

First Look: 2022 Magical Dining Menu – Rocco’s Italian Grille

It’s the most magical time of the year for Orlando foodies!. Taste something magical at the award-winning Rocco’s Italian Grille with a fabulous 3-course prix fixe dinner for just $40 per person (tax and gratuity not included) starting now through October 2nd! View Rocco’s Italian Grille’s Magical Dining menu here.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

🥞Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor

Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

VIDEO: Bobcat sneaks around Florida home

A Florida woman was taken by surprise Tuesday after she spotted a bobcat in her neighbor's front yard while walking her dogs. The bobcat was strolling Thompson Road in the Markham Woods area near Lake Mary. Lynne Maynard Lopez told FOX 35 she initially thought it was a big cat before spotting the animal sitting in her neighbor's front yard.
LAKE MARY, FL
edibleorlando.com

Autumn Getaway Near Orlando

Ah, the autumn conundrum. Temps are finally getting cool enough to really enjoy the great outdoors, but school schedules make planning a family getaway seem like more of a trick than a treat. Fortunately, the folks behind the familiar Westgate properties all over Central Florida Orlando can transport you to an idyllic outdoor paradise just 90 minutes from Orlando: the Westgate River Ranch, a trip back in time where guests can ride horses, shoot skeet, fly fish and enjoy the natural beauty of the scenery.
ORLANDO, FL

