Cris Collinsworth Has A Harsh Message For Matthew Stafford Following His 3rd Interception
Matthew Stafford is having an ugly night. The veteran quarterback threw three picks in a blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills this evening. It was an awful performance. After throwing his third interception of the night, Stafford took his frustrations out on the Bills defender and tackled the return man. Cris Collinsworth crushed the Los Angeles Rams quarterback after he made the tackle.
49ers Released Veteran Wide Receiver On Wednesday
The San Francisco 49ers are still tweaking and toying with their roster before their season opener against the Chicago Bears. To that end, one wide receiver is saying goodbye to the team. According to NFL insider Ari Meirov, the 49ers are releasing veteran wide receiver Willie Snead from their practice...
Former Pro Bowl RB LeSean McCoy says Bill Belichick is 'regular coach' who will get exposed this season
Former Pro Bowl running back LeSean McCoy said Wednesday on FS1's Speak that Bill Belichick will get "exposed" this season and is a "regular coach" without Tom Brady. McCoy pointed to Belichick's 17-16 record over the last two seasons, along with the Patriots' blowout loss to the Bills in the playoffs last season. "He's not what the world thinks he is," McCoy said.
Rams And Bills Fans Fight in the Streets After NFL Opener
Bills and Rams fans brawled in the streets after Thursday Night Football.
Cooper Kupp responds to Rams' Week 1 loss with 3 words on Twitter
Cooper Kupp was one of the only bright spots from the Rams’ Week 1 loss to the Bills on Thursday night, picking up right where he left off as the best receiver in football. He caught 13 passes for 128 yards and scored the Rams’ only touchdown of the game.
Retiring Emmanuel Sanders recalls crying in bathroom stall at halftime of Broncos preseason game
Two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders announced that he was retiring from the NFL as a member of the Denver Broncos on Wednesday morning. Sanders spent five-plus of his 12 seasons in the league with the Broncos from 2014 to 2019, earning both of his Pro Bowl honors and winning his only Super Bowl ring as well.
Georgia QB Stetson Bennett reportedly set to make $1 million in NIL money
Stetson Bennett became a household name when he helped lead Georgia to a national championship last season, and the quarterback has cashed in on that success in a big way. Bennett has signed NIL deals with several companies, including Fanatics, Georgia Power, AARP and Synovus Bank. His agent, Jeff Hoffman of Everett Sports Management, told Pete Nakos of On3 that Bennett is approaching $1 million in total endorsement deals.
Giants Reveal Reason For Wide Receiver's Excused Absence
New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton was excused from practice on Tuesday, much to the confusion of Giants insiders. But the given reason is particularly interesting. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Giants head coach Brian Daboll revealed that Slayton was excused from practice in order to speak with general manager Joe Schoen. That meeting was apparently very productive - for the Giants at least.
Here are the favorites to win the AFC, NFC and Super Bowl 57
The Los Angeles Rams’ road to a repeat is about to begin. Just under seven months after winning Super Bowl 56 on their home turf, the Rams will kick off the 2022 NFL season with a primetime showdown versus the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium on Thursday night. It’s...
Jalen Ramsey’s Old Josh Allen ‘Trash’ Comments Going Viral
The Rams cornerback bashed the young Bills quarterback back in 2018.
Packers called on to sign WR Will Fuller amid updated injury report
The Green Bay Packers are just days away from playing the Minnesota Vikings. This will mark the very first game of the 2022 NFL season. However, that doesnot change the fact that the Packer are already dealing with injury issues. Unfortunately, to some star players as well. According Matt Schneidman, Allen Lazard still is not practicing. That could spell trouble for a wide receiving corps that was relying on him to carry much of the “WR1 responsibilities” going into the season. With Sammy Watkins and Randall Cobb now vying for that spot, the Packers have been urged to sign a veteran pass catcher.
Cardinals Wide Receiver Reportedly Leaves Practice With Injury
An already-thin Arizona Cardinals receiving corps might have become thinner on Thursday. According to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson, second-year wide receiver Rondale Moore injured a hamstring during practice earlier. Moore will undergo further testing, including an MRI, to determine the extent of the injury. With DeAndre Hopkins already out...
Mike Florio: 49ers' Trey Lance 'on thin ice' after not being voted captain
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed to reporters on Wednesday that new starting quarterback and 2021 rookie Trey Lance was not among the team’s six captains for the upcoming season. Lance finished seventh in voting, one spot ahead of dual-threat offensive weapon and All-Pro selection Deebo Samuel.
Rams Wide Receiver Ruled Out For Thursday Night's Game
The Los Angeles Rams will open the 2022 season without one key member of their offense. As relayed by multiple reporters, the Rams officially ruled out wide receiver Van Jefferson for Thursday night's game against the Buffalo Bills. Jefferson underwent his second offseason knee surgery in early August. While the...
Hall of Famer Peyton Manning's future in coaching ruined by sixth-graders
Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning accomplished a lot during his 17-year NFL career. Manning is a two-time Super Bowl champion, 14-time Pro Bowler, seven-time All-Pro, and arguably one of the best quarterbacks of all time. The 46-year-old has even tackled NFL media, teaming up with brother Eli for the ManningCast on ESPN.
Wan'Dale Robinson Listed as Starter for New York Giants
Former Kentucky and current New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson has continued to make waves since his departure to the NFL from Lexington. Robinson has been listed as a starting wide out on the Giants first unofficial depth chart of the 2022-23 season: While he didn't put up gaudy ...
Bad news for the Steelers
Chuks did not practice on Thursday with a back injury. Per SI . Not a lot of news has come out on how limited he will be going into week one. This is a bad start to the season losing your starting right tackle. The Steelers lack credible depth on the offensive line in general. Chuks just signed a $30 million extension with the Steelers expected to be entrenched at the starter. If Chuks does miss any kind of time that would mean new addition Jesse Davis would be inserted as the starter. Davis was absolutely booed by fans and ran out of Miami where he signed with the Vikings. Well, he did not make it very far for them either. He was signed as an emergency option and depth, definitely not the starter. The already bad offensive line just got worse.
Braxton Myers decommits from USC Trojans; Texas high school star looking at Ole Miss
Coppell High School (Texas) defensive back Braxton Myers announced his de-commitment from the USC Trojans football program on Wednesday. Myers, a 6-foot-1, 185-pound versatile athlete, is rated the nation's No. 144 overall prospect and No. 9 safety. Myers recently took a visit to Ole ...
