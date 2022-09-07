Sean McVay told reporters that Cam Akers needs "an increased level of urgency." (Sarah Barshop on Twitter) "There were some instances where there were some positive things and some things that he can do better, but we want to see just an increased level of urgency and accountability snap in and snap out from him,” McVay said. It was disappointing for many Akers fantasy managers to say the least seeing Darrell Henderson utilized as the workhorse. It does sound like there is a chance the roles still change though. "It's more of a reflection of the confidence that I know what he can be and I'm confident that he'll be that guy that we've all seen at the right moments as this season continues to progress," McVay said. "And that's our job to help get it out of him." The Rams backfield will be one to monitor in Week 2 against the Falcons.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO