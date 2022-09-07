Read full article on original website
fantasypros.com
FantasyPros Fantasy Football Over/Under Challenge: Week 1 (2022)
Welcome to our fantasy over/under challenge! This is your chance to predict over/under for fantasy points each week for a chance at free prizes, provided by our generous sponsor, No House Advantage! NHA is offering $10,000 in prizes (NHA site credit) throughout the season, including a grand prize of $3,000!
fantasypros.com
Greedy Williams (hamstring) placed on IR Friday
The Cleveland Browns placed CB Greedy Williams on IR Friday with a hamstring injury. He will miss at least four games. (Cleveland Browns on Twitter) Williams appeared in 16 games last season and registered two interceptions, 10 passed defensed, and 40 tackles. The Browns' next four games are with the Panthers, Jets, Steelers, and Falcons, so they should be able to withstand losing Williams for now. As long as Williams can return from IR after four games, the Browns' D/ST should remain a top 10 option.
AthlonSports.com
Dan Patrick Makes Stunning Super Bowl LVII Prediction
The 2022 NFL season officially gets underway this Thursday night when the Los Angeles Rams host the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium. Both teams are trendy picks to win the 2022 Super Bowl. However, Dan Patrick doesn't foresee either playing in Super Bowl LVII. Dan Patrick has officially revealed his...
fantasypros.com
Devy Fantasy Football Primer: Week 2 (2022)
Week 1 was a blast, and I know we are all so happy that college football is back in full swing. Florida State somehow came out of Week 1 2-0 after a huge win in New Orleans, Old Dominion came off the top rope to stun Va Tech, and Florida had a big win against a top-10 opponent when they beat #7 Utah.
fantasypros.com
Ty Montgomery (ankle) questionable Week 1
Montgomery was injured in Week 3 of the preseason and only returned to practice this week. He is listed as the third running back on the Patriots depth chart behind Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson. If active, Montgomery would see some receiving work but remain a desperation play. If he can't go, Stevenson would dominate receiving work for the Patriots backfield. Harris caught just 15 passes last season and Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick openly praised Stevenson's pass game skills during camp this summer.
Tom Brady ‘expected’ to retire after 2022 NFL season
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady came out of retirement after just a few weeks to make another run at
fantasypros.com
Rondale Moore (hamstring) sidelined at practice Friday
This comes after Moore reportedly injured his hamstring in Thursday's practice. It sounds like there is a good chance at this point he will be sidelined this weekend opening up even more opportunity for Marquise Brown and James Conner in the passing game. Zach Ertz is likely also going to be questionable for Sunday, but he would receive a bump in opportunity if he is able to suit up.
fantasypros.com
Christian Watson (knee) cleared for Week 1
Watson opened training camp on the PUP list but has made a strong recovery and is now on track to make his NFL debut this weekend. The rookie wideout could see an influx of reps right away with Allen Lazard (ankle) not expected to play. He should be rostered in all dynasty formats but doesn't have much season-long intrigue in traditional redraft leagues at the moment.
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Trades Advice: Cam Akers, Jalen Hurts, George Pickens (2022)
Football is back which means trade offers — both good and bad — are back too. As any veteran fantasy player knows, trades are essential to winning a championship. No one has a perfect draft and rides 100% of the players they drafted for the whole season. Luckily,...
fantasypros.com
Cam Akers needs 'increased level of urgency' per Sean McVay
Sean McVay told reporters that Cam Akers needs "an increased level of urgency." (Sarah Barshop on Twitter) "There were some instances where there were some positive things and some things that he can do better, but we want to see just an increased level of urgency and accountability snap in and snap out from him,” McVay said. It was disappointing for many Akers fantasy managers to say the least seeing Darrell Henderson utilized as the workhorse. It does sound like there is a chance the roles still change though. "It's more of a reflection of the confidence that I know what he can be and I'm confident that he'll be that guy that we've all seen at the right moments as this season continues to progress," McVay said. "And that's our job to help get it out of him." The Rams backfield will be one to monitor in Week 2 against the Falcons.
fantasypros.com
Duane Brown (shoulder) placed on IR
Brown is dealing with a shoulder injury he sustained earlier this preseason, and it's serious enough that he will miss at least a few weeks because of it. He has been a very durable player over the course of his career, and he will look to return soon and play through it rather than get surgery done on it. This obviously is bad news for Zach Wilson and the Jets' RB's, and we'll see if the team has a viable backup option in line to fill in during the veteran's absence.
fantasypros.com
Allen Robinson targeted twice in Rams debut
Allen Robinson caught one pass on two targets for 12 yards against the Bills Thursday night. The Rams' offense, sans Cooper Kupp, was completely ineffective Thursday night. Still, Robinson managers can't be pleased after investing an early-round pick on the veteran wideout. His second target was the second to last play of the game, an end zone shot on fourth-and-14 that he couldn't bring down. The game was already decided, but a score there would have made managers feel a lot better going into the Sunday slate of games. Robinson should have an easier matchup in Week 2 against the Atlanta Falcons.
fantasypros.com
Michael Thomas listed as questionable for Week 1
According to ESPN's Field Yates, the New Orleans Saints have listed WR Michael Thomas as questionable ahead of Week 1. (Field Yates on Twitter) Despite this designation, Thomas practiced on Friday and will likely play on Sunday, according to Nick Underhill of neworleans.football. Thomas had limited time with QB Jameis Winston last season, the Saints have upgraded at WR with Chris Olave and Jarvis Landry and Thomas may draw the assignment from CB A.J. Terrell, so proceed with caution in Week 1. However, if he returns to form from a few seasons back, he will be a steal at his average draft position.
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Hot Takes: Tom Brady, D’Andre Swift, Tyreek Hill (2022)
Fantasy football content is too vanilla. At least that’s what I tell myself, as I delve deep into analytics and the new-age projection models and hold them up to the bright light of game tape. Every single summer ends in a cacophony of noise from analysts, mostly in an effort to posture their opinion above those of their peers. Then, the NFL season starts and all hell breaks loose. Nobody is remotely close and we never really cared enough about the takes to look back and talk about it.
fantasypros.com
Allen Lazard (ankle) doubtful for Week 1 versus Vikings
Allen Lazard is reportedly doubtful for Sunday's Week 1 matchup with the Vikings after being stepped on at practice last week and missing practice this week. (Ryan Wood on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This shouldn't come as much of a surprise, as Lazard has been unable to practice all week. The...
fantasypros.com
Alexander Mattison expected to return for Sunday
According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Minnesota Vikings RB Alexander Mattison, who missed his second straight practice for personal reasons, is expected to return for the Vikings ahead of their Week 1 matchup with Green Bay. (Tom Pelissero on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Mattison's return shoes him back into the RB2...
fantasypros.com
Irv Smith (thumb) not listed on initial injury report Wednesday
Irv Smith (thumb) was not listed on the Vikings' initial injury report Wednesday. (Vikings on Twitter) Smith was sidelined during the preseason after undergoing off-season thumb surgery. Head coach Kevin O'Connell has previously stated that he expected the 24-year-old to be ready for Week 1. All indications point to Smith being able to suit up for Week 1 against Green Bay. Smith currently ranks as TE16 in ECR, according to FantasyPros.
fantasypros.com
Dak Prescott (ankle) limited Thursday, remains 'good to go' for Week 1
Dak Prescott was limited in practice with an ankle issue, but the Dallas QB is not concerned, claiming he is "good to go" ahead of Week 1. (Jon Machota) This was some slightly surprising news out of Dallas, as Prescott was not reported to be limited before today. However, it doesn't look like there is anything to worry about heading into the team's Week 1 matchup against the Buccaneers. Prescott should be a back-end QB1 in fantasy to open up the season against Tampa Bay.
fantasypros.com
Rondale Moore avoids initial injury report Wednesday
Moore had missed some time during the preseason with an undisclosed injury and was previously listed as a "close call" by head coach Kliff Kingsbury. The Cardinals are going to have to utilize Moore while DeAndre Hopkins is serving his suspension and with the loss of Christian Kirk in the off-season. Moore is currently ranked as the WR49 in ECR, according to FantasyPros.
fantasypros.com
Chris Godwin (knee) remains in non-contact jersey Friday
Godwin has been wearing this all week at practice for Tampa Bay. He is expected to be considered a game-time decision Sunday night, but fantasy managers likely won't want to wait on Godwin in a situation where he could be limited if he even does play. Coming off a torn ACL late last season, there is no reason for the Bucs to rush Godwin back, especially with the offseason additions of Russell Gage and Julio Jones. If Godwin is sidelined, Gage becomes a potential intriguing WR3/flex play though it could be worth waiting a week to see how this passing offense looks behind Mike Evans. Coach Todd Bowles said the decision on Godwin will come right up until kickoff.
