Nashville Education Foundation Announces New Members of Hall of FameAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Ice is back at Gaylord Opryland Resort in NashvilleJake WellsNashville, TN
Free Things to do in Nashville, Tennessee Labor Day Weekend 2022Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
A Tennessee Mother Disappeared In 2016 Still Searching For Her Missing Daughter Who Vanished In 1999The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashville, TN
Nashville Scene Best of Nashville 2022 Voting is Open Through September 6thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
vucommodores.com
Five for Friday: Wake Forest
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — It is showdown Saturday in Nashville. Vanderbilt hosts No. 23 Wake Forest on Saturday morning at FirstBank Stadium and is looking to go 3-0 for the first time since 2017 and to beat a ranked opponent for the first time since 2019. The Commodores (2-0) are...
vucommodores.com
Recognizing Rodgers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Former Vanderbilt quarterback Jordan Rodgers has had quite a professional career since playing his final game for the Commodores in 2012. After a few seasons of professional football, Rodgers embarked upon a successful television career as a college football analyst. He also became a household name thanks to a winning run on the hit television show The Bachelorette in 2016. Now he can add being named one of the 100 greatest players in the history of Vanderbilt Stadium to his long list of accomplishments.
vucommodores.com
Sutcliffe Joins Sport Performance Staff
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt vice chancellor for athletics and university affairs and athletic director Candice Lee has announced the addition of Julie Sutcliffe to the staff. Sutcliffe will serve as assistant athletic director for sports psychology for the Commodores, bringing more than 10 years of experience working with student-athletes at three other NCAA Division I institutions.
vucommodores.com
Vandy, Wake Woven Together Through Familiar Relationships
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt University and Wake Forest University are separated by about 450 miles. Their respective football programs are not separated by much at all when it comes to familiarity and relationships. Second-year Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea will face one of his former employers at 11 a.m....
vucommodores.com
SEC Slate Announced
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Southeastern Conference announced the men’s basketball schedule on Wednesday. Vanderbilt will play nine home games at Memorial Gymnasium and nine road games as part of the SEC regular season schedule. Of the nine SEC opponents making the trip to Nashville, five played in last...
vucommodores.com
Soccer Plays to Draw
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Vanderbilt extended its unbeaten streak Thursday against Lipscomb with a 1-1 draw. The Commodores came out firing on all cylinders in the first half, scoring just seven minutes into the contest to improve their goal tally to 17 on the season. Raegan Kelley put her team up 1-0 off a feed from Abena Aidoo, but despite outshooting the Bisons 14-10, the Commodores were unable to capitalize again as they ultimately played to the draw.
vucommodores.com
Out Front at Frederica
ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — Vanderbilt began its season Wednesday by ambushing the second round of the Frederica Cup to surge into the lead after 36 holes. The Commodores shot a blistering 35-under-par for the second round to set an 18-hole NCAA record. Even though the tournament is a play-six, count-five format opposed to the traditional count-four, even that adjusted number for the lowest four scores lands at 32-under-par which breaks Oregon’s previous record of 30-under-par.
vucommodores.com
Clash In Music City
Soccer celebrates alumni weekend when it hosts Lipscomb Thursday. Vanderbilt Commodores (5-0-0) vs. Lipscomb Lady Bisons (3-3-0) Thursday, Sept. 8 • 7 p.m. Vanderbilt leads the all-time series with Lipscomb, 4-1. Most recently the Commodores defeated the Lady Bisons, 2-0, last season with three current student-athletes highlighting the box score.
fox17.com
Jackson State reconsiders participation in Southern Heritage Classic
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Plenty of College football action this weekend, but it will likely be the end of one tradition for Tennessee State University. Since 1994 Jackson State University has taken on TSU at the Southern Heritage Classic in Memphis. But Jackson State Head Coach Deion Sanders says he's done playing in the Classic after this year because he doesn't like losing home games.
‘Let’s think of it as college football’: Retired police captain explains play to help staffing shortage
Campsey says it's not just the dollar amount, but perks for new employees.
WXII 12
Deion Sanders on pulling out of Southern Heritage Classic: 'It's a wonderful classic. We just don't want to play in it'
Coach Prime said he thinks the Southern Heritage Classic, "is a wonderful classic," but it's not beneficial for his program to take part in it after this year. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. Jackson State plays Tennessee State in the once...
wgnsradio.com
Teen with two firearms arrested at Riverdale / Blackman High School Football Game
An incident occurred during this past Friday’s Riverdale / Blackman High School football game. Evidently, a teen showed up at the game with two guns and marijuana, according to schools spokesperson James Evans…. Again, law enforcement recovered two firearms and marijuana from a teenagers vehicle during the Riverdale /...
WSMV
West Nashvillians upset over uptick in armadillo population
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The heavily armored nuisances known as armadillos are making their way through West Nashville, and residents said they are not pleased to see them. Nashville’s Brandon Westfall knows his front yard is not supposed to look like this. He said it’s a mess of big holes that didn’t use to be there, and it comes by for a visit every night.
Controversy continues over potential Oak Hill playing field
If you drive through Oak Hill, chances are you’ve seen the signs, “Stop the Oak Hill stadium.” The controversy has some neighbors near Tyne Boulevard fired up.
Multiple Injuries Reported After Vehicular Crash In Nashville (Nashville, TN)
Officials indicate that a motor vehicle incident occurred on the 6000 block of Nolensville Pike on Tuesday afternoon. MNPD stated that 61-year-old Marion Douglas, who was [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Tennessee Drivers.
worldatlas.com
9 Charming Waterfront Towns In Tennessee
Although the US State of is landlocked, within it, there are beautiful waterways, rivers, and streams, making for a most charming and alluring atmosphere. Indeed visitors to “The Volunteer State” will find plenty of gorgeous towns, all with a unique link to the various bodies of water across the landscape. Take a trip to Tennessee and see why some of its waterfront communities are the best places to discover in America. This article looks at the nine charming waterfront towns in Tennessee.
Tennessee University Named One Of The Best Colleges In America For 2023
Niche compiled a list of the best colleges in the country for 2023, including one right here in Tennessee.
Woman catches record crappie on Percy Priest Lake
A woman celebrating her 35th wedding anniversary with a fishing excursion on J. Percy Priest Lake last weekend pulled in a lucky catch of her own.
nashvillelifestyles.com
15 Things You Didn’t Know About Nashville
Beyond the honky tonks, barbeque joints, and bachelorette parties there is much more to Music City’s rich history than meets the eye. We’ve rounded up some fascinating facts about our beloved city that may surprise you. (But remember, as with all great cities some historic tales are fact and some are long-told fiction. We did our best to check our work, but we can’t promise a few wives’ tales didn’t sneak in along the way.)
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Tire Manufacturer Announces $600 Million Tennessee Expansion
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A global tire manufacturer is planning its...
