ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
vucommodores.com

Five for Friday: Wake Forest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — It is showdown Saturday in Nashville. Vanderbilt hosts No. 23 Wake Forest on Saturday morning at FirstBank Stadium and is looking to go 3-0 for the first time since 2017 and to beat a ranked opponent for the first time since 2019. The Commodores (2-0) are...
NASHVILLE, TN
vucommodores.com

Recognizing Rodgers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Former Vanderbilt quarterback Jordan Rodgers has had quite a professional career since playing his final game for the Commodores in 2012. After a few seasons of professional football, Rodgers embarked upon a successful television career as a college football analyst. He also became a household name thanks to a winning run on the hit television show The Bachelorette in 2016. Now he can add being named one of the 100 greatest players in the history of Vanderbilt Stadium to his long list of accomplishments.
NASHVILLE, TN
vucommodores.com

Sutcliffe Joins Sport Performance Staff

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt vice chancellor for athletics and university affairs and athletic director Candice Lee has announced the addition of Julie Sutcliffe to the staff. Sutcliffe will serve as assistant athletic director for sports psychology for the Commodores, bringing more than 10 years of experience working with student-athletes at three other NCAA Division I institutions.
NASHVILLE, TN
vucommodores.com

Vandy, Wake Woven Together Through Familiar Relationships

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt University and Wake Forest University are separated by about 450 miles. Their respective football programs are not separated by much at all when it comes to familiarity and relationships. Second-year Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea will face one of his former employers at 11 a.m....
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wake Forest, NC
Nashville, TN
Football
Wake Forest, NC
Football
Wake Forest, NC
Sports
Local
Tennessee Football
Nashville, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Wake Forest, NC
College Sports
City
Nashville, TN
City
Elon, NC
State
Hawaii State
Nashville, TN
Sports
vucommodores.com

SEC Slate Announced

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Southeastern Conference announced the men’s basketball schedule on Wednesday. Vanderbilt will play nine home games at Memorial Gymnasium and nine road games as part of the SEC regular season schedule. Of the nine SEC opponents making the trip to Nashville, five played in last...
NASHVILLE, TN
vucommodores.com

Soccer Plays to Draw

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Vanderbilt extended its unbeaten streak Thursday against Lipscomb with a 1-1 draw. The Commodores came out firing on all cylinders in the first half, scoring just seven minutes into the contest to improve their goal tally to 17 on the season. Raegan Kelley put her team up 1-0 off a feed from Abena Aidoo, but despite outshooting the Bisons 14-10, the Commodores were unable to capitalize again as they ultimately played to the draw.
NASHVILLE, TN
vucommodores.com

Out Front at Frederica

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — Vanderbilt began its season Wednesday by ambushing the second round of the Frederica Cup to surge into the lead after 36 holes. The Commodores shot a blistering 35-under-par for the second round to set an 18-hole NCAA record. Even though the tournament is a play-six, count-five format opposed to the traditional count-four, even that adjusted number for the lowest four scores lands at 32-under-par which breaks Oregon’s previous record of 30-under-par.
NASHVILLE, TN
vucommodores.com

Clash In Music City

Soccer celebrates alumni weekend when it hosts Lipscomb Thursday. Vanderbilt Commodores (5-0-0) vs. Lipscomb Lady Bisons (3-3-0) Thursday, Sept. 8 • 7 p.m. Vanderbilt leads the all-time series with Lipscomb, 4-1. Most recently the Commodores defeated the Lady Bisons, 2-0, last season with three current student-athletes highlighting the box score.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Clawson
fox17.com

Jackson State reconsiders participation in Southern Heritage Classic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Plenty of College football action this weekend, but it will likely be the end of one tradition for Tennessee State University. Since 1994 Jackson State University has taken on TSU at the Southern Heritage Classic in Memphis. But Jackson State Head Coach Deion Sanders says he's done playing in the Classic after this year because he doesn't like losing home games.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Sec
WSMV

West Nashvillians upset over uptick in armadillo population

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The heavily armored nuisances known as armadillos are making their way through West Nashville, and residents said they are not pleased to see them. Nashville’s Brandon Westfall knows his front yard is not supposed to look like this. He said it’s a mess of big holes that didn’t use to be there, and it comes by for a visit every night.
NASHVILLE, TN
worldatlas.com

9 Charming Waterfront Towns In Tennessee

Although the US State of is landlocked, within it, there are beautiful waterways, rivers, and streams, making for a most charming and alluring atmosphere. Indeed visitors to “The Volunteer State” will find plenty of gorgeous towns, all with a unique link to the various bodies of water across the landscape. Take a trip to Tennessee and see why some of its waterfront communities are the best places to discover in America. This article looks at the nine charming waterfront towns in Tennessee.
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Wake Forest University
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
nashvillelifestyles.com

15 Things You Didn’t Know About Nashville

Beyond the honky tonks, barbeque joints, and bachelorette parties there is much more to Music City’s rich history than meets the eye. We’ve rounded up some fascinating facts about our beloved city that may surprise you. (But remember, as with all great cities some historic tales are fact and some are long-told fiction. We did our best to check our work, but we can’t promise a few wives’ tales didn’t sneak in along the way.)
NASHVILLE, TN
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Tire Manufacturer Announces $600 Million Tennessee Expansion

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A global tire manufacturer is planning its...
CLARKSVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy