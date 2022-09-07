SAN JOSE – A victim of an apparent shooting has been hospitalized after he walked into an emergency room in San Jose Friday afternoon.According to San Jose police, the man walked into the ER at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center around 2 p.m.Police said Friday afternoon that the man has been stabilized and is expected to survive, after initially reporting that his injuries were life threatening. Officers said there was no information on when or where the shooting took place. Information on potential suspects was not immediately available.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO