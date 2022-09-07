Read full article on original website
San Jose Police investigating Friday shooting
SAN JOSE, Calif (BCN) — Police in San Jose are investigating an apparent shooting that occurred Friday. On Friday at around 2 p.m., the San Jose Police Department responded to Valley Medical Center after a shooting victim arrived at the emergency room. The victim was identified as a man with an injury that was life […]
Monterey County deputies conduct early morning raid targeting motorcycle gang
SALINAS, Calif. — The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday conducted an early morning crackdown on members of a notorious motorcycle club that law enforcement leaders fear is trying to make inroads on the Central Coast. Investigators with the Monterey County Sheriff's Office said the motorcycle gang was...
Police Respond to Armed Barricaded Suspect Friday
Police responded Friday to a barricaded domestic violence suspect at a residence San Jose. Officers with the San Jose Police Department responded Friday at 10:11 a.m. to the 100 block of Rancho Drive. Police reported the male suspect was believed to be armed and dangerous, and tactical negotiators had been...
Man dies after early morning stabbing in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man was stabbed to death Saturday morning, the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) announced in a press release. The incident happened around 6:24 a.m. on the 4700 block of 3rd Street in the city’s Bayview neighborhood. SFPD officers arrived at the scene where paramedics attempted life-saving measures on the 33-year-old […]
Lawrence Expressway closed due to traffic collision
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (BCN) — A section of Lawrence Expressway in Santa Clara is closed Saturday morning due to a major traffic collision that is blocking the roadway. Santa Clara police said the southbound lanes of Lawrence Expressway are closed, as of 6:55 a.m., between Monroe Street and Cabrillo Avenue due to the collision. Police […]
Another Rolex theft being investigated by San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office
SAN MATEO, Calif. (BCN) — The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery and assault that occurred Thursday. On Thursday at 8:10 p.m., deputies responded to the 2000 block of Sharon Road in unincorporated San Mateo County on a report of an armed robbery that had just occurred. Deputies said a man […]
Domestic violence suspect barricaded inside San Jose home
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police officers responded to the scene of a domestic violence suspect who was barricaded inside a home Friday afternoon. According to the San Jose Police Department, the suspect is barricaded alone inside a home in the 100 block of Rancho Drive. SJPD said the incident began at around 10:11 a.m.
Relatives identify young mother fatally stabbed on San Carlos street
SAN CARLOS, Calif. - A 27-year-old woman who was fatally stabbed on a San Carlos street in broad daylight was identified Friday by loved ones. The victim's father, Martin Castro Jr., told KTVU his daughter, Karina Castro, was the young woman killed Thursday. She leaves behind two daughters, ages 7 and 1.
Two suspects arrested in Salinas after shots fired and police chase
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Two suspects were arrested Friday morning after a police chase and reports of a Honda Pilot being stolen and shots being fired near a church, according to Salinas Police. The initial call came at 5 a.m. regarding a white Honda Pilot being stolen on Rico Street. Then at 7:30 a.m., officers investigated The post Two suspects arrested in Salinas after shots fired and police chase appeared first on KION546.
3 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In San Mateo County (San Mateo County, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident was reported in San Mateo County. A silver Honda was traveling the wrong way at a high rate of speed. The officials stated that a drunk person crashed [..]
Shooting victim hospitalized after walking into San Jose emergency room
SAN JOSE – A victim of an apparent shooting has been hospitalized after he walked into an emergency room in San Jose Friday afternoon.According to San Jose police, the man walked into the ER at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center around 2 p.m.Police said Friday afternoon that the man has been stabilized and is expected to survive, after initially reporting that his injuries were life threatening. Officers said there was no information on when or where the shooting took place. Information on potential suspects was not immediately available.
DUI driver hits multiple parked cars during Capitola police pursuit
Multiple parked cars in Capitola were hit by someone the police department said was driving under the influence. The post DUI driver hits multiple parked cars during Capitola police pursuit appeared first on KION546.
One Dead In Pleasanton Freeway Crash Saturday
One person died in an early morning crash on northbound I680 at Bernal Avenue Saturday, closing all northbound lanes initially and then for several hours as officials investigated the cause of the collision. Police were made aware of the crash at 5:46 a.m. when callers first began contacting dispatchers with...
San Jose Continues Homeless Encampment Cleanup Near Airport
It was startling wake up for nearly 200 people living at a homeless encampment bordering San Jose Airport International Airport Saturday. City crews moved in and renewed their work cleaning up the site. Residents of San Jose’s Guadalupe Gardens homeless encampment told NBC Bay Area Saturday that they were shocked...
Young California mother beheaded on street identified, new info released on man arrested in attack
SAN CARLOS, Calif. — A father shared his regrets with ABC7’s sister station KGO-TV, saying he didn’t do something to keep his daughter away from the man who police say killed her Thursday in a brutal sword attack. “Every time I saw her, I would beg her....
Police arrest teen suspected in Watsonville homicide
WATSONVILLE—A teenager was arrested Thursday in the shooting death of a 19-year-old man Sept. 4 on Sudden Street. Michelle Pulido, spokeswoman for Watsonville Police, said detectives worked through the week and were able to identify a 15-year-old male suspect connected to the fatal shooting. On Thursday officers tracked down...
Crews respond to big rig fire on I-580 in Dublin
ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are responding to a big rig truck that caught fire on I-580 in Dublin Saturday evening, the Alameda County Fire Department announced on Twitter. The fire happened on the westbound part of the highway near Foothill Road. As of 6 p.m., the public is asked to avoid the area. […]
Homeless resident sues San Jose over sweep
A homeless person living at the sprawling camp near Columbus Park is suing San Jose over the monthlong sweep. Rudy Ortega filed a federal complaint this week against San Jose alleging city officials and the city’s partners breached their contracts and violated his constitutional rights—the city is sweeping where Ortega has been staying. The lawsuit, filed with the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, also requests a temporary restraining order to prevent the city from breaking down Ortega’s camp and seizing the trailer he sleeps in.
Terrifying video: Driver opens fire on another driver at Oakland intersection
"Wow, this is the Wild Wild West!" Terrifying dashcam footage shows a road rage shooting in Oakland as a driver narrowly escapes being shot. That victim then tried to file a police report but was unable to do so.
Rider Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Santa Teresa Boulevard [San Jose, CA]
Police responded to the scene just before 2:00 p.m., at the intersection of Santa Teresa Boulevard and Lean Avenue. Per reports, the driver of a vehicle struck a motorcyclist in the area. Due to the extent of injuries sustained, medics pronounced the motorcycle rider dead at the scene. Although, authorities have not yet released their name or place of residency.
