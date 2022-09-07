ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dixmoor, IL

Another water main is broken in Dixmoor

 4 days ago

Another water main break in Dixmoor over the weekend 00:18

DIXMOOR, Ill. (CBS) -- Repairs continue in south suburban Dixmoor, but water mains throughout the village just keep on breaking down.

Officials said another water main broke over the weekend. This one is on Wood Street, which they refer to as a "main artery" serving the village.

The Wood Street break makes two water mains in need of repair right now. The other is one of five that broke last week – forcing some schools to close for two days.

The village is asking Governor JB Pritzker and the federal government for millions of dollars to help fix its crumbling water infrastructure.

Dixmoor, IL
CBS Chicago

Elk Grove Village mayor takes Illinois, Chicago to task after buses full of migrants arrive

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill.  (CBS) – The mayor of Elk Grove Village called out Mayor Lori Lightfoot Saturday after two Chicago Transit Authority buses filled with 90 migrants from Texas arrived in that northwest suburb. The migrants were dropped off at the local La Quinta Hotel with some staying at the hotel indefinitely, while others were to find shelter elsewhere. As CBS 2's Shardaa Gray reported, a tense situation has resulted. The Illinois Department of Human Services said their goal is to make sure some the migrants are in a save haven with food, water, and shelter. Elk Grove Village Mayor...
ELK GROVE VILLAGE, IL
WGNtv.com

North Side residents fighting city over giant water bill

The saying goes, you can’t fight city hall. But that’s exactly what a group of North Side condo owners are doing after receiving a Chicago water bill for more than $10,000 in June 2020. “For that billing period they said we used 750,000 gallons,” says one of the...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

IDOT announces $94 million upgrade to busy corridor in Harvey

CHICAGO (CBS) – The state announced a big time investment on the roads in south suburban Harvey.On Thursday, the Illinois Department of Transportation detailed plans to totally revamp the busy corridor along Wood Street and Ashland Avenue.The $94 million project will reconstruct a stretch of more than 3 miles.
HARVEY, IL
fox32chicago.com

'War zone full of criminals': Orland Park mayor rips Chicago's public safety

ORLAND PARK, Ill. - A resolution was unanimously approved by the Orland Park Village Board Tuesday over the new Safety Accountability and Fairness Equity Today (SAFE-T) Act. The resolution demands that state legislators work with public safety representatives and community stakeholders to fix problems with the SAFE-T Act, including:. Unreasonably...
ORLAND PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Passionate group gathers support to turn old train embankment into Bronzeville Trail

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A goal of creating a nature trail along a historic site is growing toward reality in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood.As CBS 2's Steven Graves reported Friday, the diehard group behind the Bronzeville Trail is seeing plenty of success in garnering support.Walter Freeman has his day job, and then focuses on the trail as his passion project."It felt like it was a calling; that I needed to get involved," he said.It takes a lot of his time. "And it's hard work. It is," Freeman said.But what looks like hopeless, abandoned train tracks in his Bronzeville neighborhood looks hopeful to...
CHICAGO, IL
