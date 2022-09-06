ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latest Marvel News: She-Hulk and Daredevil are definitely going to smash, but could Taika really make ‘Thor 5’ thrive?

Happy Friday, True Believers! As we gear up for all the fandom-frying announcements that are sure to come from tomorrow’s presentation at the D23 Expo, Marvel lovers have been kept busy today with a host of other MCU updates, ranging from Taika Waititi teasing (or should that be threatening?) that he might make another Thor movie to a new She-Hulk promo hinting at what might just be the horniest superhero romance the franchise has ever given us…
Watch: New ‘Willow’ trailer teases a magical return for Warwick Davis’ sorcerer

In the first bit of non-Star Wars content the legendary studio has created for Disney Plus, Lucasfilm is about to serve up a sequel that fans of a cult favorite fantasy have been waiting more than three decades for: Willow. The follow up to the 1988 cult classic, the film is headed to streaming this fall, and a new trailer for the Warwick Davis vehicle has just come our way via Disney’s D23 Expo.
MCU’s ‘Thunderbolts’ fan trailer teases exciting adventure

Ever since Kevin Feige announced that The Thunderbolts will be introduced in the MCU by the end of Phase Five, fans went nuts, and they’re keen to know who will be in it. Viewers looked at previous and recent Marvel content to see who could be in it. There were theories and predictions about what the film could be about. Sadly, there’s been no news, not even the casting or any leaked images that could give a tiny glimpse of Marvel’s future anti-hero film. Fans decided that they should do it themselves.
All Marvel’s ‘Secret Invasion’ characters and cast, confirmed and rumored

All roads in the latest phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe might seem to be leading to the Multiverse and an inevitable showdown between Earth’s mightiest heroes and the cosmic conqueror, Kang. So much so that it’s easy to forget the other extraterrestrial storylines the franchise has so diligently set up. The final answer to just where Nick Fury has been all these years and exactly what the Skrulls have been up to is…inevitable.
Latest Marvel News: D23 delivers a deluge of announcements, but fans declare it’s clobbering time for Kevin Feige

Well, there you have it, people. This Saturday saw Marvel make their much-ballyhooed presentation at the D23 Expo, delivering a host of first-look trailers, casting updates, and other announcements about what we’ve got coming across the end of Phase Four and Phase Five. You’d expect MCU lovers to be bowled over by everything that’s just come our way, but actually there’s a lot of dissent in the ranks over what we didn’t get at D23.
Latest Marvel News: MCU fans are in heaven as ‘She-Hulk’ goes to hell, setting the stage for 2 fiery new characters

Happy Disney Plus Day, people! While the Mouse House’s big day has perhaps turned out more muted than expected due to the lukewarm reception of the Pinocchio remake and others new arrivals like Brie Larson’s docuseries Growing Up flying under the radar, this Thursday was still a gift for Marvel fans, as it delivered both Thor: Love and Thunder‘s streaming debut and the latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law ⏤ both of which generated a ton of discussion within the MCU fandom.
‘The Marvels’ reveals somewhat confusing new plot details at D23

The post-credits scene in the finale of Ms. Marvel gave us our first indication of where The Marvels was heading from a plot perspective, but with the cast and crew having taken the stage at D23 to drop new details on the upcoming sequel, more than a few people might be left scratching their heads.
New rumor claims ‘Star Wars’ may have found its live-action Ezra Bridger

Disney is expected to drop some major announcements about its biggest franchises at this weekend’s D23 Expo, and it’s just possible that one of the most exciting bits of casting news we’ll get at the event has leaked out early. Specifically, a new rumor might have revealed who will be playing the fan-favorite role of Ezra Bridger in the live-action Star Wars TV universe.
‘Black Adam’ star reveals how real-world politics influenced the movie

When DC fans checked out the new Black Adam trailer that just arrived last night, they were probably mostly thinking “woohoo, Doctor Fate!”, or, “wait, Viola Davis is in this?”. Apparently, though, there might be more to the long-awaited Dwayne Johnson movie than meets the eye, as...
Is Netflix’s ‘The Imperfects’ based on a book?

If anyone is craving another movie or series filled with CGI monsters (with Marvel not releasing one anytime soon), then there’s good news. The wait is over, thanks to Netflix’s September 8 release of the much-anticipated fantasy horror adventure series, The Imperfects. The series follows a group of teenagers with supernatural abilities who form a group to hunt the evil scientist who is performs experiments on them that turns them into monsters.
Kevin Feige and Anthony Mackie reveal the Avengers no longer exist in the MCU

Having banded together to defeat Thanos and restore the universe to the way it was before the Snap, the Avengers earned the right to take a breather following the events of Endgame. Of course, the core group was irrevocably ripped apart after the deaths of Black Widow and Iron Man, while Captain America opted to live the life he’d been denied in the past, before Thor headed off-world and Hawkeye opted to try and live a life of quiet anonymity.
Watch: ‘Clone Wars’ favorites are back in ‘Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi’ trailer

Disney has released the new trailer for the upcoming animated series of shorts Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi, which you can watch above. The trailer was first shown at the Lucasfilm panel of the D23 Expo and was presented by the creator of Star Wars Rebels and Star Wars: The Bad Batch, Dave Filoni. The series will have six animated shorts in the style of Star Wars: The Clone Wars with episodes split following two different characters, Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku. The series was given a release date of Oct. 26, 2022, when all six episodes will be available to stream on Disney Plus.
Who is Jeff Kay? ‘Cobra Kai’ season 5’s dedication, explained

A year after its gripping season four finale, season five of Cobra Kai returned to Netflix on Sept. 9 with 10 all-new episodes and a host of fresh twists and turns. Fans have been excitedly binging the new episodes, but it was not the drama unfolding on screen that gave them pause at the end of episode three, but instead an “in memoriam” dedication made to Jeff Kay.
