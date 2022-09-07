ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Netflix’s ‘The Imperfects’ based on a book?

If anyone is craving another movie or series filled with CGI monsters (with Marvel not releasing one anytime soon), then there’s good news. The wait is over, thanks to Netflix’s September 8 release of the much-anticipated fantasy horror adventure series, The Imperfects. The series follows a group of teenagers with supernatural abilities who form a group to hunt the evil scientist who is performs experiments on them that turns them into monsters.
wegotthiscovered.com

Fans furious as an acclaimed comic book show gets canned after one season

All of the critical adulation in the world for a TV series doesn’t mean a damn thing if not enough people check it out to merit further seasons, something Prime Video’s Paper Girls has discovered after being canceled just eight episodes in. Despite boasting a Certified Fresh Rotten...
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel fans rejoice as ‘She-Hulk’ might’ve just finally introduced Mephisto into the MCU

Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode four. It’s been perhaps the defining joke of Phase Four for the Marvel fandom: when is Mephisto going to get here? Ever since folks were absolutely convinced the Marvel universe’s version of Satan was going to debut in WandaVision, every new Disney Plus series has been the subject of (mostly) tongue-in-cheek theorizing about where the demon could show up. And yet, though we can hardly believe it, it looks like Mephisto’s time to shine has really arrived, thanks to She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode four.
wegotthiscovered.com

Charlie Cox teases a ‘fun, cheeky, and flirty’ appearance in ‘She-Hulk’

For reasons we’re struggling to explain, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law officially ranks as the Marvel Cinematic Universe project with the lowest user rating on Rotten Tomatoes, having even managed to slip below the horrendous Inhumans. Clearly, a lot of people have issues with the show, but everyone’s fully on board with Charlie Cox’s impending appearance as Daredevil.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: D23 delivers a deluge of announcements, but fans declare it’s clobbering time for Kevin Feige

Well, there you have it, people. This Saturday saw Marvel make their much-ballyhooed presentation at the D23 Expo, delivering a host of first-look trailers, casting updates, and other announcements about what we’ve got coming across the end of Phase Four and Phase Five. You’d expect MCU lovers to be bowled over by everything that’s just come our way, but actually there’s a lot of dissent in the ranks over what we didn’t get at D23.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Black Adam’ star reveals how real-world politics influenced the movie

When DC fans checked out the new Black Adam trailer that just arrived last night, they were probably mostly thinking “woohoo, Doctor Fate!”, or, “wait, Viola Davis is in this?”. Apparently, though, there might be more to the long-awaited Dwayne Johnson movie than meets the eye, as...
wegotthiscovered.com

Watch: ‘Clone Wars’ favorites are back in ‘Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi’ trailer

Disney has released the new trailer for the upcoming animated series of shorts Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi, which you can watch above. The trailer was first shown at the Lucasfilm panel of the D23 Expo and was presented by the creator of Star Wars Rebels and Star Wars: The Bad Batch, Dave Filoni. The series will have six animated shorts in the style of Star Wars: The Clone Wars with episodes split following two different characters, Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku. The series was given a release date of Oct. 26, 2022, when all six episodes will be available to stream on Disney Plus.
wegotthiscovered.com

Movie lovers are absolutely roasting Harry Styles’ acting after latest ‘My Policeman’ trailer

From mind-blowing accusations of spitting on Don’t Worry Darling co-star and meme magnet Chris Pine to eagle-eyed film buffs criticizing his apparent juggling of accents in Olivia Wilde’s newest thriller, it appears that singer-turned-actor-turned-likely-back-to-singer Harry Styles just cannot catch a break. The latest bout of roasting against Styles...
wegotthiscovered.com

MCU’s ‘Thunderbolts’ fan trailer teases exciting adventure

Ever since Kevin Feige announced that The Thunderbolts will be introduced in the MCU by the end of Phase Five, fans went nuts, and they’re keen to know who will be in it. Viewers looked at previous and recent Marvel content to see who could be in it. There were theories and predictions about what the film could be about. Sadly, there’s been no news, not even the casting or any leaked images that could give a tiny glimpse of Marvel’s future anti-hero film. Fans decided that they should do it themselves.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘The Marvels’ reveals somewhat confusing new plot details at D23

The post-credits scene in the finale of Ms. Marvel gave us our first indication of where The Marvels was heading from a plot perspective, but with the cast and crew having taken the stage at D23 to drop new details on the upcoming sequel, more than a few people might be left scratching their heads.
