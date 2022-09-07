Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Ryan Reynolds’ best-reviewed movie ever (that fans couldn’t stand) gets lucky on streaming
You can barely turn around without seeing actor, superhero, producer, soccer team owner, gin magnate, advertising executive, cyber security investor, and mobile service provider Ryan Reynolds these days, with the 45 year-old sticking his fingers into an increasing number of pies on a regular basis. Now firmly cemented as one...
wegotthiscovered.com
Is Netflix’s ‘The Imperfects’ based on a book?
If anyone is craving another movie or series filled with CGI monsters (with Marvel not releasing one anytime soon), then there’s good news. The wait is over, thanks to Netflix’s September 8 release of the much-anticipated fantasy horror adventure series, The Imperfects. The series follows a group of teenagers with supernatural abilities who form a group to hunt the evil scientist who is performs experiments on them that turns them into monsters.
wegotthiscovered.com
Charlie Cox confirms ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ is a full-blown reboot: ‘It is not season 4’
Ever since Charlie Cox made his long-awaited Marvel Cinematic Universe return (or debut, depending on how you want to look at it) in Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans have wondered if it’s the same version of Daredevil who defended the streets of Hell’s Kitchen on Netflix for three acclaimed seasons.
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans furious as an acclaimed comic book show gets canned after one season
All of the critical adulation in the world for a TV series doesn’t mean a damn thing if not enough people check it out to merit further seasons, something Prime Video’s Paper Girls has discovered after being canceled just eight episodes in. Despite boasting a Certified Fresh Rotten...
RELATED PEOPLE
wegotthiscovered.com
A frustratingly subpar supernatural horror sequel fulfills its destiny on Netflix
In all honesty, there was nowhere else for It: Chapter Two to go but down, after the first installment in Andy Muschietti’s two-part Stephen King extravaganza became a cultural phenomenon. Widely praised by critics and absolutely adored by fans, the terrifying tale that turned Bill Skarsgård’s Pennywise into an...
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans rejoice as ‘She-Hulk’ might’ve just finally introduced Mephisto into the MCU
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode four. It’s been perhaps the defining joke of Phase Four for the Marvel fandom: when is Mephisto going to get here? Ever since folks were absolutely convinced the Marvel universe’s version of Satan was going to debut in WandaVision, every new Disney Plus series has been the subject of (mostly) tongue-in-cheek theorizing about where the demon could show up. And yet, though we can hardly believe it, it looks like Mephisto’s time to shine has really arrived, thanks to She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode four.
wegotthiscovered.com
Charlie Cox teases a ‘fun, cheeky, and flirty’ appearance in ‘She-Hulk’
For reasons we’re struggling to explain, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law officially ranks as the Marvel Cinematic Universe project with the lowest user rating on Rotten Tomatoes, having even managed to slip below the horrendous Inhumans. Clearly, a lot of people have issues with the show, but everyone’s fully on board with Charlie Cox’s impending appearance as Daredevil.
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans are whooping after a ‘View’ co-host nearly ended the show 20 minutes early
Whoopi Goldberg is the personification of the phrase, “Not today,” as she tried to sign off on The View 20 minutes early. Look — we get it; we’ve all been there, in the thick of “one of those days” where you’re just ready to call it quits early. Luckily, those moments are usually not caught on camera for public display.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: D23 delivers a deluge of announcements, but fans declare it’s clobbering time for Kevin Feige
Well, there you have it, people. This Saturday saw Marvel make their much-ballyhooed presentation at the D23 Expo, delivering a host of first-look trailers, casting updates, and other announcements about what we’ve got coming across the end of Phase Four and Phase Five. You’d expect MCU lovers to be bowled over by everything that’s just come our way, but actually there’s a lot of dissent in the ranks over what we didn’t get at D23.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Adam’ star reveals how real-world politics influenced the movie
When DC fans checked out the new Black Adam trailer that just arrived last night, they were probably mostly thinking “woohoo, Doctor Fate!”, or, “wait, Viola Davis is in this?”. Apparently, though, there might be more to the long-awaited Dwayne Johnson movie than meets the eye, as...
wegotthiscovered.com
The remake of an adaptation that’s desperately trying to be remade again lives the dream on streaming
Based on its enduring quotability, legacy, and ongoing business empire that’s spawned innumerable tie-ins across all forms of media, merchandising, and apparel, it wouldn’t be too much of a stretch to suggest that Brian De Palma’s Scarface is one of the most instantly-recognizable films ever made. Close...
wegotthiscovered.com
The ‘Better Call Saul’ Blu-Ray collection’s price is pure chicanery
If you’re a Better Call Saul fan, you’ll have to put up with what some can only describe as pure chicanery in order to secure your copy of the beloved TV show’s complete Blu-ray box set. You might need to have a lawyer on speed dial once...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
Watch: ‘Clone Wars’ favorites are back in ‘Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi’ trailer
Disney has released the new trailer for the upcoming animated series of shorts Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi, which you can watch above. The trailer was first shown at the Lucasfilm panel of the D23 Expo and was presented by the creator of Star Wars Rebels and Star Wars: The Bad Batch, Dave Filoni. The series will have six animated shorts in the style of Star Wars: The Clone Wars with episodes split following two different characters, Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku. The series was given a release date of Oct. 26, 2022, when all six episodes will be available to stream on Disney Plus.
wegotthiscovered.com
Controversial NC-17 biopic ‘Blonde’ debuts with strong Rotten Tomatoes score despite mixed reception
Ana de Armas’s latest film Blonde which chronicles Marilyn Monroe’s life, has received a glowing Rotten Tomatoes score, despite what initially looked like a divisive reaction. After debuting to an incredible 14-minute standing ovation at Venice Film Festival, the biopic has received a good reception on Rotten Tomatoes...
wegotthiscovered.com
Florence Pugh once again declines to comment on a story revolving around Olivia Wilde
Once again, Florence Pugh is apparently taking the high road when it comes to making any kind of remark revolving around the drama surrounding Olivia Wilde and the film Don’t Worry Darling. While rumors persist that star Pugh quietly had a falling out with director Wilde during filming, such...
wegotthiscovered.com
Movie lovers are absolutely roasting Harry Styles’ acting after latest ‘My Policeman’ trailer
From mind-blowing accusations of spitting on Don’t Worry Darling co-star and meme magnet Chris Pine to eagle-eyed film buffs criticizing his apparent juggling of accents in Olivia Wilde’s newest thriller, it appears that singer-turned-actor-turned-likely-back-to-singer Harry Styles just cannot catch a break. The latest bout of roasting against Styles...
wegotthiscovered.com
MCU’s ‘Thunderbolts’ fan trailer teases exciting adventure
Ever since Kevin Feige announced that The Thunderbolts will be introduced in the MCU by the end of Phase Five, fans went nuts, and they’re keen to know who will be in it. Viewers looked at previous and recent Marvel content to see who could be in it. There were theories and predictions about what the film could be about. Sadly, there’s been no news, not even the casting or any leaked images that could give a tiny glimpse of Marvel’s future anti-hero film. Fans decided that they should do it themselves.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Marvels’ reveals somewhat confusing new plot details at D23
The post-credits scene in the finale of Ms. Marvel gave us our first indication of where The Marvels was heading from a plot perspective, but with the cast and crew having taken the stage at D23 to drop new details on the upcoming sequel, more than a few people might be left scratching their heads.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Incredible Hulk’ villain confirmed to return in ‘Captain America: New World Order’
Having been shut out of canon for so long, the return of Tim Roth’s Emil Blonsky in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law cracked the door open, but Tim Blake Nelson’s Leader has just waltzed right on through to become part of the cast for Captain America: New World Order.
Comments / 0