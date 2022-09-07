ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire, WI

Prep roundup (9/6): Memorial's Campbell shares medalist honors at home BRC meet

By Leader-Telegram staff
Leader-Telegram
Leader-Telegram
 4 days ago
Eau Claire Memorial’s Isabelle Campbell carded a 41 to share medalist honors at a Big Rivers girls golf meet on Tuesday at Mill Run. Campbell and River Falls’ Mahlia McCane tied for first place at the nine-hole meet.

New Richmond won the team title by shooting a collective 177. Hudson was second, Chippewa Falls and River Falls tied for third, Eau Claire Memorial placed fifth, Menomonie took sixth and Eau Claire North finished seventh.

