ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Charles County, MO

Comments / 0

Related
midriversnewsmagazine.com

O’Fallon approves one-time resiliency grants to 15 nonprofits

The city of O'Fallon had committed to making up to $385,000 of re-purposed general funds available as one-time grants to nonprofit organizations to serve eligible O'Fallon residents in need. A total of 23 applications were received and reviewed by a panel of raters. The panel selected 15 of those to...
O'FALLON, MO
5 On Your Side

$112M warehouse development approved in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A warehouse developer is planning another industrial park in St. Louis County, this time with three new buildings on 90.95 acres. Kansas City-based NorthPoint Development received zoning approval Thursday from the Maryland Heights City Council for River Valley Commerce Center, a development of three large warehouses totaling more than 1 million square feet at 149 River Valley Drive and 860 Hog Hollow Road.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

GOVERNOR PARSON PROCLAIMS SEPTEMBER 11-17 AS WATER AND WASTEWATER TREATMENT PROFESSIONALS WEEK IN MISSOURI

Governor Mike Parson has signed a proclamation declaring September 11-17, 2022, as Water and Wastewater Treatment Professionals Week in Missouri. The Governor’s proclamation recognizes the vital work that water and wastewater treatment professionals do to keep Missourians healthy and our communities strong. The proclamation highlights the important contributions made...
MISSOURI STATE
gladstonedispatch.com

Roughly 165 citations later, Valley Park sues over scrap heap off I-44

VALLEY PARK — Wrecked cars, rebar and rusted metal parts have piled up for years at a metal recycling business along Interstate 44 in west St. Louis County. The city where it’s located, Valley Park, says it’s an eyesore and a nuisance. The business, Scrap Mart LLC, says it’s a thriving company with a right to be there.
VALLEY PARK, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
County
Saint Charles County, MO
Saint Charles County, MO
Government
missouribusinessalert.com

St. Louis agency announces free commercial driver certification program

The St. Louis Agency of Training and Employment is offering four-week commercial driver’s license certification programs between Sept. 1 and Dec. 10. The program will be hosted in St. Louis and is available to participants at no cost. It aims to provide individuals with the opportunity to obtain their commercial license with training providers.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

MoDOT director criticizes prosecutor for not charging driver in deadly work zone crash

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The director of the Missouri Department of Transportation sent a letter challenging the St. Louis County prosecuting attorney’s decision not to charge a driver who crashed into a work zone and killed two workers and an unborn child. The prosecuting attorney, Wesley Bell cited a medical emergency suffered by the driver right before the crash as the reason for not filing charges in the case.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Government#County Executive#Capital Equipment#Politics Local#The County Council#The Capital Program
kttn.com

Audio: State of Missouri and Missouri Attorney General named in lawsuit regarding new homeless laws

Housing justice advocates filed suit Tuesday against the state of Missouri and the state’s attorney general. The suit is a challenge to a new law that its filers say will harm people who are unhoused or unstably housed. Among other things, House Bill 1606 law makes it a crime to sleep on state-owned land without authorization and places restrictions on the use of state funds for the homeless.
MISSOURI STATE
midriversnewsmagazine.com

Missouri voters to decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana

To legalize or not legalize adult-use recreational marijuana. The decision now lies in the hands of Missouri voters. A ​​citizens’ initiative petition spearheaded by Legal Missouri 2022 (LegalMo22) garnered enough valid voter signatures to get the measure on the Nov. 8 general election ballot. If passed, Missouri would be the 20th state in the nation to regulate, tax and legalize marijuana for adult recreational use with the legal age for possession being 21 or older.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
midriversnewsmagazine.com

Business Briefs

Pedego St. Charles, 603 S. Fifth St., celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting on Aug. 5. Joining store manager Lisa Haug was City of St. Charles Economic Development Director Mike Klinghammer, Haug’s top bike mechanic and assembler and representatives of the St. Charles Regional Chamber. Pedego sells five different varieties of bikes, including a Comfort Cruiser, Trail Tracker, City Commuter and Low Step electric bike. The Low Step electric bike has a 9-inch low step, which makes it easier for customers with knee issues to get on it. In addition, Pedego offers half and full day bike rentals. Visit pedegoscmo.com or call (636) 493-1313 for details.
SAINT CHARLES, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy