To legalize or not legalize adult-use recreational marijuana. The decision now lies in the hands of Missouri voters. A ​​citizens’ initiative petition spearheaded by Legal Missouri 2022 (LegalMo22) garnered enough valid voter signatures to get the measure on the Nov. 8 general election ballot. If passed, Missouri would be the 20th state in the nation to regulate, tax and legalize marijuana for adult recreational use with the legal age for possession being 21 or older.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO