midriversnewsmagazine.com
O’Fallon approves one-time resiliency grants to 15 nonprofits
The city of O'Fallon had committed to making up to $385,000 of re-purposed general funds available as one-time grants to nonprofit organizations to serve eligible O'Fallon residents in need. A total of 23 applications were received and reviewed by a panel of raters. The panel selected 15 of those to...
$112M warehouse development approved in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A warehouse developer is planning another industrial park in St. Louis County, this time with three new buildings on 90.95 acres. Kansas City-based NorthPoint Development received zoning approval Thursday from the Maryland Heights City Council for River Valley Commerce Center, a development of three large warehouses totaling more than 1 million square feet at 149 River Valley Drive and 860 Hog Hollow Road.
kmmo.com
GOVERNOR PARSON PROCLAIMS SEPTEMBER 11-17 AS WATER AND WASTEWATER TREATMENT PROFESSIONALS WEEK IN MISSOURI
Governor Mike Parson has signed a proclamation declaring September 11-17, 2022, as Water and Wastewater Treatment Professionals Week in Missouri. The Governor’s proclamation recognizes the vital work that water and wastewater treatment professionals do to keep Missourians healthy and our communities strong. The proclamation highlights the important contributions made...
gladstonedispatch.com
Roughly 165 citations later, Valley Park sues over scrap heap off I-44
VALLEY PARK — Wrecked cars, rebar and rusted metal parts have piled up for years at a metal recycling business along Interstate 44 in west St. Louis County. The city where it’s located, Valley Park, says it’s an eyesore and a nuisance. The business, Scrap Mart LLC, says it’s a thriving company with a right to be there.
missouribusinessalert.com
St. Louis agency announces free commercial driver certification program
The St. Louis Agency of Training and Employment is offering four-week commercial driver’s license certification programs between Sept. 1 and Dec. 10. The program will be hosted in St. Louis and is available to participants at no cost. It aims to provide individuals with the opportunity to obtain their commercial license with training providers.
KMOV
MoDOT director criticizes prosecutor for not charging driver in deadly work zone crash
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The director of the Missouri Department of Transportation sent a letter challenging the St. Louis County prosecuting attorney’s decision not to charge a driver who crashed into a work zone and killed two workers and an unborn child. The prosecuting attorney, Wesley Bell cited a medical emergency suffered by the driver right before the crash as the reason for not filing charges in the case.
Searching for a new Republican candidate for St. Louis County Executive
Marc Cox speaks with Rene Artman, Chair of the St. Louis County Republican Central Committee, about the need for a new Republican candidate for St. Louis County Executive after Katherine Pinner drops from race.
Missouri Secretary of State explains stance in controversial case
Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft weighed in on the hotly debated Moore v. Harper case which will determine whether redistricting power lies with state legislators or the courts.
kttn.com
Audio: State of Missouri and Missouri Attorney General named in lawsuit regarding new homeless laws
Housing justice advocates filed suit Tuesday against the state of Missouri and the state’s attorney general. The suit is a challenge to a new law that its filers say will harm people who are unhoused or unstably housed. Among other things, House Bill 1606 law makes it a crime to sleep on state-owned land without authorization and places restrictions on the use of state funds for the homeless.
Recreational pot in Missouri: A judge will determine if it stays on the ballot
Whether the issue of recreational marijuana legalization will stay on the ballot is now up to a judge in Cole County, who has until Friday morning to file a judgment in the lawsuit.
midriversnewsmagazine.com
Missouri voters to decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana
To legalize or not legalize adult-use recreational marijuana. The decision now lies in the hands of Missouri voters. A citizens’ initiative petition spearheaded by Legal Missouri 2022 (LegalMo22) garnered enough valid voter signatures to get the measure on the Nov. 8 general election ballot. If passed, Missouri would be the 20th state in the nation to regulate, tax and legalize marijuana for adult recreational use with the legal age for possession being 21 or older.
suntimesnews.com
COVID-19: Ste. Gen Co. is now a high community level county
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports 8,626 new cases of COVID-19 for the week ending August 31. That’s 10 percent more than the previous week’s new cases. That is 675 or 8.4 percent more than the number of new cases reported...
midriversnewsmagazine.com
Business Briefs
Pedego St. Charles, 603 S. Fifth St., celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting on Aug. 5. Joining store manager Lisa Haug was City of St. Charles Economic Development Director Mike Klinghammer, Haug’s top bike mechanic and assembler and representatives of the St. Charles Regional Chamber. Pedego sells five different varieties of bikes, including a Comfort Cruiser, Trail Tracker, City Commuter and Low Step electric bike. The Low Step electric bike has a 9-inch low step, which makes it easier for customers with knee issues to get on it. In addition, Pedego offers half and full day bike rentals. Visit pedegoscmo.com or call (636) 493-1313 for details.
'They don't make a lot of sense': Local election officials flooded with impossible demands
MADISON COUNTY, Ill. — With nine weeks to go before the 2022 midterms, local election officials across Illinois are fielding a new wave of baseless grievances and impossible demands from 'election integrity' activists who insist the 2020 presidential election was stolen. In recent weeks, a variety of form letters...
Missouri’s League of Women Voters say new election law infringes on freedom of speech
The Missouri League of Women Voters and the Missouri NAACP are suing the state over a new elections law that requires a photo ID to vote.
Customers say this Wentzville contractor took big deposits, never completed work
WENTZVILLE, Mo. — Viewers have recently reached out to 5 On Your Side with concerns about a Wentzville company that they said took their money and skipped town. Wentzville natives Corliss Foley and Michael Balcom live roughly three miles from one another, but they were recently drawn together by their remarkably similar stories.
kttn.com
Missouri Department of Conservation to offer free guided float trip on the Grand River near Gallatin on September 28
– A float trip on a north Missouri stream brings a chance to see wildlife and scenery along a waterway that courses through farm country with prairie origins. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will host a free guided float trip on the Grand River near Gallatin from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28.
One dies in Franklin County house fire
One person has died after a house fire Tuesday morning in Franklin County.
'I shouldn't be penalized because I'm having a period': Period poverty continues in St. Louis
SAINT LOUIS, Mo. — Period insecurity has become a public health issue. A recent, national study looked at St. Louis high schoolers and found nearly two-thirds of those asked had missed class because they didn't have access to products. Data also shows that 46% of low-income women have had...
Updated COVID-19 Vaccines Available in St. Louis
Walgreens and CVS have appointments now, area health departments will soon
