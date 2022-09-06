ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

‘Teen Mom: The Next Chapter’ Star Leah Messer’s Family Album: Ali, Aleeah and Addie’s Photos From Babies to Pre-Teens

By Michelle McGahan
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gl4TB_0hkplUIa00

Her girls! Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Leah Messer is the mother of three daughters — Ali, Aleeah and Adalynn — and she has documented every #GirlMom moment throughout the years.

The West Virginia native was first introduced to fans in her two-part episode of 16 and Pregnant in 2010. At the time, the MTV star was a high school student newly dating Corey Simms , the twins’ father, when she became a mom of two. While parenting multiples was overwhelming, Messer and Simms — who were married for six months in 2011 — soon faced another obstacle when daughter Ali was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy.

One year after finalizing her divorce from Simms , the Teen Mom 2 star married her second husband, Jeremy Calvert . The two welcomed daughter Addie in 2013 before calling it quits two years later.

As MTV cameras followed Messer’s ups and downs for over a decade on Teen Mom 2 , viewers watched her kids grow from newborns to pre-teens . Fans have also watched Ali progress and thrive in the face of her MD diagnosis, from being a little girl racing her twin sister in her power wheelchair to horseback riding as a near-teenager.

While the Hope, Grace & Faith author’s love life played out on screen, she introduced viewers to partner Jaylan Mobley on Teen Mom: Family Reunion in 2021. The West Virginia Army National Guard lieutenant proposed to Messer in August 2022, making her family complete — for now.

Later that month, Messer exclusively told Us Weekly that she was “open to the next steps” of expanding her family — and wasn’t ruling out the idea of having more children.

“At the very beginning of our relationship, I was like, ‘Whoa, like, put the breaks on it,’” she shared with Us at the time about her thoughts on growing her family with Mobley. “But I am more open to the next steps than I ever have been.”

The TV personality previously told Us about her requirements for having a fourth child.

“Listen, if I were to ever get remarried, and let’s say they didn’t have kids and would want a child, it would have to come with terms and conditions this time because I put my work in!” Messer told Us in March 2021, adding, “I don’t know. Whatever’s meant to be will happen.”

As for life with her three daughters, “I don’t know where I’d be without them,” she gushed to Us .

Keep scrolling to see Messer's sweetest moments with her kids:

Comments / 3

Related
The Hollywood Gossip

Leah Messer & Jaylan Mobley Celebrate Engagement, Tease Pregnancy Reveal on Instagram!

In case you haven’t heard the big news, Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley are officially engaged!. It’s an exciting time for the couple, and their fans couldn’t be happier. Engagement rumors have been circulating since pretty much the moment these two went public with their relationship, and the announcement that Jaylan put a ring on it was met with ecstatic congratulations from Leah’s massive fanbase.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
The Hollywood Gossip

Kailyn Lowry: Confirming Pregnancy Rumors With Revealing Outfit?

For several weeks now, rumors that Kailyn Lowry is pregnant with her fifth child have been circulating non-stop on social media. Lowry has mostly kept mum on the issue, which might tell us all we need to know. M. But while Kail has yet to make any sort of formal...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Amy Roloff Ditches Chris Marek, Sparks Wild Divorce Speculation

Amy Roloff went home to Michigan this past weekend for a family wedding. Seems like a pretty basic and harmless thing for someone to do, right?. And yet: The visit to the Little People, Big World star’s native state set off somewhat of an uproar on social media because followers took note of her photos from the event and wondered:
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Teen Mom#Family Reunion#Mtv#Grace Faith
International Business Times

Four Beloved TV Actors Died Over The Weekend

Hollywood has yet again lost four beloved television and film actors who made fans from across the globe laugh, cry and fall in love with their relatable characters. Below is the list of the actors and actresses whose legacies will never be forgotten even beyond their lifetimes. 1. Robyn Griggs.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Nicky Hilton shares first photo of 2-month-old son with his sisters

Nicky Hilton shared the first photo of all three of her children together since her baby boy’s June birth. “2 months 🎂,” the fashion designer, 38, captioned an Instagram photo Tuesday of herself appearing to breast-feed her son as daughters Lily-Grace, 6, and Teddy, 4, kissed him. Hilton’s social media slideshow also included a picture of her holding the infant’s hand as well as a silly snap of the little one, whose name she has yet to reveal, in a “That’s Hot” onesie from aunt Paris Hilton. “The cutest! 💙😍😍🥰🥰,” Nicky and Paris’ brother Barron Hilton II’s pregnant wife, Tessa Gräfin von Walderdorff,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Shares Rare, Beachside Baby Bump Selfie on Babymoon

Mom-to-be Kelly Osbourne just shared a super rare glimpse of her growing baby bump — and revealed a certain way she’s treating herself during the second trimester of her pregnancy! Osbourne surprised fans when she made the exciting announcement that she was expecting her first child back in May. According to her ultrasound snap at the time, The Osbournes alum was about 10 weeks along when she broke the big news. Until now, Osbourne has laid low, not posting much about her pregnancy since her initial announcement. The expectant mama’s August 17 Instagram Stories feature Osbourne and her growing baby bump in the...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Miley Cyrus & Billy Ray Cyrus Giving Each Other The Silent Treatment Divorce From Miley's Mom

Miley Cyrus and her father, country singer Billy Ray Cyrus, are reportedly on the outs amid his bitter split from his wife, Miley’s mom, Tish Cyrus. "Miley is all about peace but she didn't agree with some things that her father has done,” the unnamed insider shared, adding that the Hannah Montana co-stars, who previously unfollowed each other on Instagram, are allegedly giving each other the silent treatment. “It has really escalated and they are not on good terms.”
CELEBRITIES
12tomatoes.com

Mom Gives Birth To Baby The Size Of A Toddler

Mothers love to complain to their children about all of the pain that they went through to bring them into this world. While most mothers are making good-natured jokes, there are some mothers who can legitimately complain a bit. Take the mother in this story, for instance. She took to TikTok to open up about her past experiences and you won’t be able to believe what she has to say.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

202K+
Followers
21K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy