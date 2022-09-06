ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Raquel Leviss Has ‘No Regrets’ About Hooking Up With Katie Maloney’s Ex Tom Schwartz

By Kat Pettibone
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gedmc_0hkplPsx00

Sorry, not sorry! Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss knows that Katie Maloney isn’t happy she hooked up with her ex Tom Schwartz at Scheana Shay’s wedding — and the model is unbothered by the drama.

A Comprehensive Guide to ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Hookups Over the Years

Read article

“Raquel is super close to Scheana, she and Katie aren’t close. If they were, she wouldn’t have hooked up with Tom . She has no regrets," a source exclusively tells Us Weekly . "Katie is the one who made the decision to divorce Tom. Whatever he does with another girl is none of her business, friends believe.”

Us confirmed in August that Schwartz, 39, and Leviss, 27, “made out” during 37-year-old Shay’s Cancun nuptials to Brock Davies . “Apparently there was some heavy drinking involved,” a second insider told Us at the time, adding that they heard “through the grapevine” that “more happened” between the pair.

While the source tells Us that the two were “just having fun in the moment,” the TomTom cofounder's estranged wife — who was in Mexico but did not attend the event –  later implied that she wasn’t happy with what went down .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZNUUx_0hkplPsx00
Shutterstock (2)

“So happy to be home. My face says it all but for real … back in my safe place feels gooooood,” Maloney, 35, wrote via her Instagram Story at the time alongside a photo that showed her looking less than pleased.

Last week, Davies, 30, took to social media to claim that Maloney was never supposed to be in Cancun in the first place — since she was “disinvited” from the wedding. The fitness trainer then alleged that the “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast host “rocked up anyway” under the guise of a “girls trip.” The former SUR waitress, however, denied the allegations. “I’m enjoying all the untruths,” she wrote via Instagram at the time.

Schwartz, for his part, fanned the flames late last month during an appearance on Shay’s “Scheanigans” podcast when he called Leviss “cool as s—t” and claimed that he “overlooked” the model when he was still with Maloney.

'Vanderpump Rules' Season 10: Everything to Know So Far

Read article

“I was so caught up in my own little world and I was married — I never took time to get to know Raquel,” Schwartz explained. “She was always cool. I just never really took [the] time to invest in her. That’s a horrible way to phrase it. I never really gave her a chance. … She has so much depth and character. I think I wrote her off.”

The "Good as Gold" singer and her Bravo costar also discussed the debunked rumors that he kissed Leviss at Coachella in April. The Minnesota native reiterated that he wasn’t at the music festival — but when Shay asked him if he would ever “make the rumors” true, Schwartz left the possibility for a hookup open by replying, “I don’t know what to say.”

The Schwartz & Sandy's cofounder and Maloney first announced their split in March . One week later, Us confirmed the Utah native had filed for divorce. “I never thought I would have to make an announcement like this. But I feel it’s important that I’m open about my life with you,” Maloney wrote via Instagram at the time. “After 12 years on an adventure through our life together, Tom and I are ending our marriage.”

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast: Then and Now

Read article

Schwartz, for his part, confirmed the split in his own social media post, writing: “Well this sucks. How am I supposed to capture 12 years of love in a f—kin canned Instagram caption.”

Later that month, Maloney shared more details of the difficult decision . “It was my decision, which was probably the hardest and most painful decision I’ve ever had to make. But [it was] the best and only way I can describe it is just waking up and having this voice that just became louder and louder,” she said during an episode of her podcast.

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

'Vanderpump Rules' Shakeup: Katie Maloney's Estranged Husband Tom Schwartz Caught Kissing Co-Star Raquel Leviss Ahead Of Divorce

Tom Schwartz sucked face with a co-star behind his soon-to-be ex-wife Katie Maloney's back. The Vanderpump Rules star, and half of the Tom and Tom crew, was spotted kissing SUR waitress Raquel Leviss this week, Radar has learned. The alleged makeout session went down at Scheana Shay's wedding to Brock Davies in Cancún on Tuesday, an event that Katie did not attend. "Apparently there was some heavy drinking involved. They made out,” a source revealed on Friday. Schwartz, 39, and Raquel, 27, may not have stopped at just swapping spit. The insider told Us Weekly they heard “through the grapevine”...
RELATIONSHIPS
Reality Tea

Katie Maloney Reportedly Caught Screaming At Tom Schwartz And Raquel Leviss For Making Out During Scheana Shay’s Wedding Weekend

The gloves are off. Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz have both maintained that their pending divorce has been harmonious and chill. But that might not be the case anymore. The Vanderpump Rules stars are allegedly fighting over Tom’s (also unconfirmed) hookup with castmate Raquel Leviss. Hollywood Life is reporting that a source at Scheana Shay’s […] The post Katie Maloney Reportedly Caught Screaming At Tom Schwartz And Raquel Leviss For Making Out During Scheana Shay’s Wedding Weekend appeared first on Reality Tea.
RELATIONSHIPS
People

Scheana Shay and Brock Davies Are Married! Inside the Vanderpump Rules Couple's Mexico Wedding

"I want this special moment... we deserve this," Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay tells PEOPLE exclusively of her Tuesday nuptials with Brock Davies at the Dreams Natura Resort & Spa in Cancún Congratulations are in order for Scheana Shay and Brock Davies! The Vanderpump Rules stars tied the knot on Tuesday in front of their closest family and friends at the Dreams Natura Resort & Spa in Cancún, Mexico, PEOPLE exclusively confirms. "I just wanted us to have a good time with every person who is important to us,"...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Amy Roloff Ditches Chris Marek, Sparks Wild Divorce Speculation

Amy Roloff went home to Michigan this past weekend for a family wedding. Seems like a pretty basic and harmless thing for someone to do, right?. And yet: The visit to the Little People, Big World star’s native state set off somewhat of an uproar on social media because followers took note of her photos from the event and wondered:
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Utah State
The Hollywood Gossip

Sister Wives Fans TRASH Robyn Brown in Wake of Explosive Trailer

Christine Brown has finally come out and said it. On an upcoming episode of Sister Wives, as teased in the just-released TLC trailer, the mother of six admits that she left Kody Brown, at least in part, due to his feelings for Robyn Brown. “To Kody, Robyn [Brown]’s more important,”...
TV SERIES
OK! Magazine

Family At Odds: 'Sister Wives' Stars Kody & Robyn Brown Get Into Heated Argument In Season 17 Clip

Sister Wives is back for Season 17 — and tensions within the Brown family are at an all-time high. In a preview for the highly anticipated season, premiering Sunday, September 11, Kody Brown and his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, are struggling in their marriage as the patriarch's other relationships crumble. “Sometimes you just can’t sleep in the same bed with your spouse because you’re struggling. Maybe she just needs a break,” Robyn admits in the preview regarding his rift with third wife Christine Brown. “He doesn’t need to not be there. In fact, it should be the other way around....
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Maloney
Person
Scheana Shay
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip#Kin#Wedding#Tomtom
HollywoodLife

‘Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant’ Star Rachel Beaver Quits Show After 2 Seasons

Rachel Beaver took to Instagram on Aug. 30 and revealed her “mental health is more important than money”, therefore, she has “decided to quit” Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant. The shocking reveal came after a preview for this week’s episode showed her and her co-stars getting into an argument in LA. Rachel was upset that a photo shoot for the show was interfering with her 20th birthday. Kayla Sessler and Kiaya Elliott thought it was more important to prioritize their jobs, and a fight ensued.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
In Touch Weekly

Teen Mom 2’s Leah Messer Has Had 3 Engagement Rings in Her Life! See Photos to Compare the Rocks

Third time’s the charm! Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer has been engaged three times now, and she has received several stunning engagement rings. The MTV personality first experienced love when she got engaged to ex-husband Corey Simms. Their relationship played out during the first season of 16 and Pregnant. The former couple got married in October 2010 but later divorced in June 2011 following infidelity issues and other roadblocks in their romance. The two share twin daughters Aliannah “Ali” Hope and Aleeah Grace “Gracie” Simms.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Where All The Sister Wives Stand With Kody Brown Ahead Of Season 17

TLC's hit series Sister Wives first premiered in 2010 and explored the often complicated relationships between Kody Brown, 53, and his wives — Meri, 51, Janelle, 53, Robyn, 43, and Christine, 50 — as they navigated the many ups and downs that come with a plural marriage.However, season 16 ended with the bombshell announcement that Christine, Kody's third wife, made the decision to call it quits on their 25-year relationship. As the premiere for Season 17 approaches on Sunday, September 11, fans are eager to find out whether any of the Brown family patriarch's other wives decided to follow in...
TV SERIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

202K+
Followers
21K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy