ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Teresa, NM

Mexico looking to boost industry in Chihuahua-New Mexico trade corridor

By Julian Resendiz
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WUJO6_0hkpaKtb00

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Mexico’s foreign minister on Wednesday will visit a port of entry at the Chihuahua-New Mexico border to talk about North American supply chain issues and how local industry can help ease the crisis.

Marcelo Ebrard will share details about such a plan during a news conference at the San Jeronimo, Mexico-Santa Teresa, New Mexico, port of entry, his office said.

Santa Teresa is one of the fastest-growing commercial truck entry ports along the U.S.-Mexico border and served as a critical safety valve earlier this year when Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered strict state truck checks that strangled truck traffic coming from Mexico into El Paso.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13vHPq_0hkpaKtb00
Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard

The fact that a high-ranking Mexican official will be at the port of entry is an encouraging sign for future development, industry leaders on both sides of the border said.

“I know Chihuahua has been in touch with (Ebrard’s) office about getting more infrastructure at San Jeronimo. That he is here is a very encouraging sign and we hope the Mexican government – which has already indicated it is a priority for them – will put more infrastructure in place, which is very important to us,” said Jerry Pacheco, president and CEO of the Santa Teresa-based Border Industrial Association.

The federal government recently funded a feasibility study for port expansion on the U.S. side. But the infrastructure to accommodate more trucks, more cargo and oversized cargo are pending on the Mexican side.

Santa Teresa’s industrial parks directly support nearly 6,000 jobs in New Mexico, according to a study by New Mexico State University’s economics department. San Jeronimo’s computer boards, electronics and candy factories generate 9,000 jobs for Mexican residents, Pacheco said.

The foreign minister also plans to meet with industry leaders in Juarez to talk about the maquiladora foreign-run assembly plant network there, according to the Juarez Chamber of Industry.

“San Jeronimo-Santa Teresa is strategic because of its location. It allows Juarez industry to export (goods and parts) to two contiguous states – Texas and New Mexico – through a land port,” said chamber President Thor Salayandia.

Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the U.S.-Mexico border

He said Abbott’s truck inspections highlighted the importance of having an outlier port of entry capable of absorbing more truck traffic from Juarez.

“It is a very important option that should have been utilized since a long time ago. It has great industrial capabilities on the U.S. side, it has lots of water in Santa Teresa and they have an intermodal train hub. We have much electricity on the Mexican side and, above all, we have a lot of people in West Juarez willing to work but few maquiladoras operating there,” Salayandia said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
New Mexico State
City
Santa Teresa, NM
WAVY News 10

Proud Boys Hawaii leader, friend plead guilty in Jan. 6 riot

The founder of the Hawaii Proud Boys chapter and a Texas man who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and posed for a picture in front of a door on which one of them had written “Murder the Media” each pleaded guilty Friday in federal court to a felony charge in connection with the riot.
HAWAII STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcelo Ebrard
Person
Greg Abbott
WAVY News 10

Virginia cuts taxes on military retirement pay but several states go further

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia is cutting taxes for veterans as promised by Governor Glenn Youngkin but several states go further to provide relief. Governor Youngkin said he wants to build on the state’s progress moving forward but, at least for now, he has not specifically committed to proposing a total tax exemption for military retirement pay.
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Michigan board approves ballot measure on voting access

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan election board on Friday voted to put a question on the November ballot about whether the state should expand opportunities to vote, including through absentee and early voting, after the state Supreme Court ordered it to do so. The court sided Thursday with...
MICHIGAN STATE
WAVY News 10

Microchip manufacturer bringing high-paying jobs to NC

SILER CITY, N.C. (WGHP) – Wolfspeed Inc, a company that manufactures semiconductors that are used in EV charging stations and many other products, received nearly $800 million in state and local incentives to open a facility in Chatham County that will add hundreds of high-paying jobs. The Department of Commerce’s Economic Investment Committee unanimously approved […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Economics#Linus Business#Infrastructure#Chihuahua New Mexico#North American#U S Mexico#Mexican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
WAVY News 10

NC has new invasive species found in Surry, Stokes Counties

(WGHP) — A new invasive pest has made its way into North Carolina, according to the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The elm zigzag sawfly was recently documented in Surry and Stokes Counties by an NC Forest Service assistant ranger. The assistant ranger found the elm zigzag sawfly in Westfield north of Pilot […]
STOKES COUNTY, NC
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

43K+
Followers
19K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy