Eboney Brown remembers the day her mother, Myrtle Brown, went missing. It was 1990, and she was 13 years old. That May, Myrtle Brown was in New York visiting her best friend when her purse was stolen, along with her epilepsy medication and identification. She told her family she was not feeling well and went to the emergency room at King’s County Hospital in Brooklyn to get a medication refill.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO