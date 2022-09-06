Read full article on original website
Bodies of Washington couple killed in ‘gruesome’ double-murder found in garbage can: report
The bodies of a Washington couple killed last week were discovered in a garbage can, according to court documents that reveal new details about the brutal double-murder and how investigators caught the suspect. Steven and Mina Schulz, both 51, were found dead at their home in the 12900 block of...
N.Y. Teacher Missing Since March Is Found Dead in Woods, Friend Says She Left Job to Escape Man's Harassment
Meghan Marohn "was one of those unique, impassioned, endlessly curious and deeply caring teachers that transform young lives," her friend Chris Hedges wrote The body of a beloved Upstate New York English teacher who went missing in March was found in the woods of the Berkshires in Massachusetts, say police. On Monday, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner identified remains that were found in Lee on Friday as those of missing woman Meghan Marohn, 42, the Berkshire District Attorney's Office confirmed to PEOPLE. On Thursday night, "a civilian discovered partial human remains...
Couple Who Vanished Around The Same Time Teen Kiely Rodni Disappeared Are Found Dead
A missing Northern California couple who disappeared around the time that teen Kiely Rodni vanished have been found dead. Janette Pantoja, 29, and her ex-boyfriend Juan Almaza Zavala, 36, were discovered Wednesday dead outside their vehicle, which had crashed down the side of a highway embankment along Highway 20 and Poker Flats Road, according to a joint statement from the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office and Yuba City Police.
This 'CSI: Miami' actress was threatened by a stalker for 12 years. The FBI caught him after he left his DNA on a fast-food straw
An Ohio man has been sentenced to prison for waging a 12-year campaign of violent threats against former "CSI: Miami" actress Eva LaRue and her daughter. He sent dozen of letters signed by "Freddie Kreuger," threatening to rape and kill LaRue and forcing her family to flee their home before the FBI finally caught him.
Woman claims she was arrested at a Las Vegas airport for being “too good-looking”
28-year-old Hend Bustami just finished a meal at a Chili’s inside the Harry Reid Airport in Las Vegas when airport securities rushed her and arrested her on suspicion of airport rules misconduct.
'She’s Bad, She’s Bad, She’s Bad': House Cleaner Kidnaps And Kills Rich Scientist
As the adage goes, just because you're paranoid, doesn’t mean they’re not after you. Walter K. Sartory was a diagnosed paranoid schizophrenic whose brutal end was one of his fears. Sartory was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in 1935 and was fascinated by the sciences as a boy. After...
Baby Discovered Buried in Backyard of Incestuous Parents: Police
Police believe the infant was allegedly killed last Thanksgiving and have not released the age or gender.
Video shows Ohio girl, 6, escaping from kidnapping suspect as she took out trash
A video released this week showed the chilling moment a 6-year-old girl escaped from a kidnapping suspect in Ohio as he attempted to snatch her in front of her home. Security footage taken from the front on the Nash family home Wednesday in Hamilton, Ohio, showed the moment when the six-year-old was taking out the trash as a man approached her and grabbed her by the arm.
Mystery of mother who went to the ER and vanished is solved 32 years later
Eboney Brown remembers the day her mother, Myrtle Brown, went missing. It was 1990, and she was 13 years old. That May, Myrtle Brown was in New York visiting her best friend when her purse was stolen, along with her epilepsy medication and identification. She told her family she was not feeling well and went to the emergency room at King’s County Hospital in Brooklyn to get a medication refill.
Major update in case of monster who kidnapped a bus full of 26 school kids and buried them alive
A MONSTER who kidnapped a school bus full of children and then buried them alive in what became the largest mass kidnapping in US history has been granted parole after 46 years. Frederick Woods, 70, was 24 years old when he was one of three vile men who hijacked a...
24-Year-Old Ga. Woman Who Mysteriously Vanished Weeks Ago Was Reportedly Last Seen at an Apartment With 2 Men
A Georgia mom is pleading for the safe return of her daughter, who vanished more than two weeks ago. According to a release from the Atlanta Police Department, 24-year-old Allahnia Lenoir was last seen at an apartment complex July 30. Speaking with WSB-TV, Lenoir's mother Jannette Jackson says Lenoir left...
Parents Arrested After Attempting To Grab Their Children During School Lockdown
Police reportedly used stun guns on at least two parents who arrived for their kids after reports of an armed man on a school campus.
3rd teen busted in 'anti-white' attack on Queens bus, allegedly threatened to 'bury' woman in cemetery
A 19-year-old girl who told a 57-year-old woman that she “hates white people” before beating her aboard a Queens MTA bus last month has been charged with hate crimes and other crimes, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said Tuesday.
Human Remains Found in Suitcases Won at Auction Were Those of 2 Young Children, New Zealand Police Say
Authorities in New Zealand have determined that human remains recently discovered in old suitcases a family had won at auction were the bodies of two young children. A statement from the Counties Manukau Police confirms "initial post-mortem examinations" on the remains found in two separate suitcases "are that of two primary school-aged children."
Lottery mystery after winner, 74, is attacked moments after cashing in prize and robbed by suspect who has evaded cops
A LOTTERY winner has been attacked and robbed moments after collecting his prize, with the suspect still on the run. Larry E. Eldridge, 74, had just cashed in his prize on Saturday when an unknown man assaulted him outside a gas station in Ohio, according to police. The attacker made...
Man, 24, suspected of killing Lisa Cash and her eight-year-old twin siblings in Dublin answers 'no comment' as he appears in court charged with their murders - as family holds vigil outside their home
A 24-year-old man arrived in court this evening in relation to the deaths of an 18-year-old and two eight-year-old twins in Tallaght on Sunday. Andy Cash, 24, of Rossfield Avenue, Tallaght, appeared before Judge Patricia McNamara for a special sitting of the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin on Monday.
California Mom Found Dead With Her Throat Slashed After Failing To Show Up To Family Dinner
It had seemed like Katherine “Kit” Mordick’s very own happily ever after. Kit met her future husband, Gregory Mordick, at California’s Disneyland, where they both worked at the “It’s A Small World" attraction. The gentle, quiet guy — who taled of his college degree...
Missing Child Was Hidden Inside Teacher's Home: Sheriff
The teacher allegedly picked up the teen and concealed him "inside her home while having knowledge of his missing" status, the sheriff's office said.
Washington Examiner
Police release details of how body of Eliza Fletcher was found
Law enforcement officials found "tire marks" and later detected an "odor of decay" while searching for Eliza Fletcher, according to an affidavit. Fletcher went missing last Friday and was later found dead by authorities Monday after officials traced the tire marks and odor of decay to a driveway in Tennessee where her body was discovered, Fox News reported.
Trial Date Set For Ohio Man Charged With Raping And Impregnating A 9-Year-Old Girl
A trial date has been set for the Gerson Fuentes, who has been charged with raping and impregnating a 9-year-old girl, who was forced to leave Ohio to get an abortion after the Supreme Court's controversial decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. A trial date has been set for the...
