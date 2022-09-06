ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

People

N.Y. Teacher Missing Since March Is Found Dead in Woods, Friend Says She Left Job to Escape Man's Harassment

Meghan Marohn "was one of those unique, impassioned, endlessly curious and deeply caring teachers that transform young lives," her friend Chris Hedges wrote The body of a beloved Upstate New York English teacher who went missing in March was found in the woods of the Berkshires in Massachusetts, say police. On Monday, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner identified remains that were found in Lee on Friday as those of missing woman Meghan Marohn, 42, the Berkshire District Attorney's Office confirmed to PEOPLE. On Thursday night, "a civilian discovered partial human remains...
LEE, MA
Oxygen

Couple Who Vanished Around The Same Time Teen Kiely Rodni Disappeared Are Found Dead

A missing Northern California couple who disappeared around the time that teen Kiely Rodni vanished have been found dead. Janette Pantoja, 29, and her ex-boyfriend Juan Almaza Zavala, 36, were discovered Wednesday dead outside their vehicle, which had crashed down the side of a highway embankment along Highway 20 and Poker Flats Road, according to a joint statement from the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office and Yuba City Police.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
TODAY.com

Mystery of mother who went to the ER and vanished is solved 32 years later

Eboney Brown remembers the day her mother, Myrtle Brown, went missing. It was 1990, and she was 13 years old. That May, Myrtle Brown was in New York visiting her best friend when her purse was stolen, along with her epilepsy medication and identification. She told her family she was not feeling well and went to the emergency room at King’s County Hospital in Brooklyn to get a medication refill.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Man, 24, suspected of killing Lisa Cash and her eight-year-old twin siblings in Dublin answers 'no comment' as he appears in court charged with their murders - as family holds vigil outside their home

A 24-year-old man arrived in court this evening in relation to the deaths of an 18-year-old and two eight-year-old twins in Tallaght on Sunday. Andy Cash, 24, of Rossfield Avenue, Tallaght, appeared before Judge Patricia McNamara for a special sitting of the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin on Monday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Examiner

Police release details of how body of Eliza Fletcher was found

Law enforcement officials found "tire marks" and later detected an "odor of decay" while searching for Eliza Fletcher, according to an affidavit. Fletcher went missing last Friday and was later found dead by authorities Monday after officials traced the tire marks and odor of decay to a driveway in Tennessee where her body was discovered, Fox News reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

Oxygen

New York City, NY
ABOUT

Crime Time is your destination for true crime stories from around the world, breaking crime news, and information about Oxygen's original true crime shows and documentaries.

 https://www.oxygen.com/crime-news

