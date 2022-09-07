ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Turner, ME

penbaypilot.com

Lincoln Academy golf bests Medomak Valley

WALPOLE — The Medomak Valley high school golf program traveled Friday, Sept. 9 to Walpole to compete against Lincoln Academy at the Wawenock Golf Club. Lincoln Academy 180, Medomak Valley 212 (LA wins 8-1) Tyler Metcalf (44) lost to Kellen Adickes (33) 4+2. Logan Look (56) lost to Damon...
NEWCASTLE, ME
penbaypilot.com

Leavitt golf tops Medomak Valley

TURNER — The Medomak Valley high school golf program traveled Thursday, Sept. 8 to Turner to compete against undefeated Leavitt at Turner Highlands. Leavitt 155, Medomak Valley 230 (LEA wins 9-0) Tyler Metcalf (40) lost to Billy Visconti (35) 3+2. Logan Look (59) lost to Jade Haylock (39) 5+4.
WALDOBORO, ME
penbaypilot.com

GOLF FOR GOOD!

Enjoy a round or two of mini-golf at Golfers Crossing on Route 1 in Rockport between Friday, September 16 and Sunday, September 18 and $5 for every round goes to supporting local and international charities. Golfers Crossing owners Wendy and Dick Crossman have teamed up with West Bay Rotary so that in addition to the $5 donation, all golfers will have a chance to win one of several prizes. Plus Rotarians will be there selling hamburgers and hotdogs from 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Mini-golf hours are Friday from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday from 11:00 a.m.--7:00 p.m.
ROCKPORT, ME
penbaypilot.com

Luke E. Church, Jr., obituary

UNION — Luke E. Church, Jr., 75, passed away, Sunday, September, 4, 2022 at his home in Union following a long illness. Born March 7, 1947 at Chelsea Naval Hospital, he was the first of seven children to Luke E. Church, Sr. and Bernice H. Sweeny. When Luke was...
UNION, ME
Turner, ME
penbaypilot.com

Book by Camden author wins 2022 New England Society Book Award

The New England Society in the City of New York (NES) has announced that Dead By Dawn, by Paul Doiron, is the winner of one of the 2022 New England Society Book Awards, which recognize books of merit that celebrate New England and its culture. The NES Book Awards are...
CAMDEN, ME
penbaypilot.com

Ann Bixler, notice

CAMDEN — Ann Bixler, 93, wife of Harris “Pete” Bixler, died on September 2, 2022 at Quarry Hill in Camden. A complete obituary will be published later. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Condolences any memories may be shared at www.longfuneralhomecamden.com. Arrangements are...
CAMDEN, ME
penbaypilot.com

One2One Care at The Lincoln Home Now Offering “Meals at Home”

One2One Care at The Lincoln Home has added two new services to help seniors stay safely at home. One2One caregivers will help with meal planning and preparation, and now will offer delivery of fresh, locally sourced meals prepared by the culinary team at Lincoln Home. A number of options give seniors flexibility to order frozen meals, a al carte or package deals depending on their individual needs. Healthy food and good nutrition is paramount to maintaining overall health, mobility and well being. Knowing loved ones are eating properly is a great comfort to family members.
NEWCASTLE, ME
penbaypilot.com

Jason Trundy an ideal match for Waldo County Sheriff

I believe it was in April of 2018 that Waldo County Deputy Sheriff Jason Trundy first contacted me, as director of a regional substance use treatment center, to help him in his quest to better coordinate jail, sheriff and medical services for people in our county with substance use issues.
WALDO COUNTY, ME

