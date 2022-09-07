Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meet Baxter and Hero PupsThe Maine WriterHoulton, ME
Representation Needed for Maine US Navy VeteranThe Maine WriterAugusta, ME
Things to do in Maine on 9/3, 9/4, and 9/5The Maine WriterMaine State
Cruise-In Nights Around MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Things to do in Maine on 8/20 and 8/21The Maine WriterMaine State
penbaypilot.com
Lincoln Academy golf bests Medomak Valley
WALPOLE — The Medomak Valley high school golf program traveled Friday, Sept. 9 to Walpole to compete against Lincoln Academy at the Wawenock Golf Club. Lincoln Academy 180, Medomak Valley 212 (LA wins 8-1) Tyler Metcalf (44) lost to Kellen Adickes (33) 4+2. Logan Look (56) lost to Damon...
penbaypilot.com
Leavitt golf tops Medomak Valley
TURNER — The Medomak Valley high school golf program traveled Thursday, Sept. 8 to Turner to compete against undefeated Leavitt at Turner Highlands. Leavitt 155, Medomak Valley 230 (LEA wins 9-0) Tyler Metcalf (40) lost to Billy Visconti (35) 3+2. Logan Look (59) lost to Jade Haylock (39) 5+4.
penbaypilot.com
GOLF FOR GOOD!
Enjoy a round or two of mini-golf at Golfers Crossing on Route 1 in Rockport between Friday, September 16 and Sunday, September 18 and $5 for every round goes to supporting local and international charities. Golfers Crossing owners Wendy and Dick Crossman have teamed up with West Bay Rotary so that in addition to the $5 donation, all golfers will have a chance to win one of several prizes. Plus Rotarians will be there selling hamburgers and hotdogs from 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Mini-golf hours are Friday from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday from 11:00 a.m.--7:00 p.m.
penbaypilot.com
Luke E. Church, Jr., obituary
UNION — Luke E. Church, Jr., 75, passed away, Sunday, September, 4, 2022 at his home in Union following a long illness. Born March 7, 1947 at Chelsea Naval Hospital, he was the first of seven children to Luke E. Church, Sr. and Bernice H. Sweeny. When Luke was...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Technical Center begins school year with new instructors, new program
Waldo County Technical Center (WCTC) has opened its doors to the students of Waldo County for the 2022-2023 school year while welcoming new teachers, piloting new programs and boasting the highest enrollment in years. Director Rick Amero reports that WCTC is serving 258 students from four schools in Waldo County...
penbaypilot.com
Book by Camden author wins 2022 New England Society Book Award
The New England Society in the City of New York (NES) has announced that Dead By Dawn, by Paul Doiron, is the winner of one of the 2022 New England Society Book Awards, which recognize books of merit that celebrate New England and its culture. The NES Book Awards are...
penbaypilot.com
Ann Bixler, notice
CAMDEN — Ann Bixler, 93, wife of Harris “Pete” Bixler, died on September 2, 2022 at Quarry Hill in Camden. A complete obituary will be published later. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Condolences any memories may be shared at www.longfuneralhomecamden.com. Arrangements are...
penbaypilot.com
One2One Care at The Lincoln Home Now Offering “Meals at Home”
One2One Care at The Lincoln Home has added two new services to help seniors stay safely at home. One2One caregivers will help with meal planning and preparation, and now will offer delivery of fresh, locally sourced meals prepared by the culinary team at Lincoln Home. A number of options give seniors flexibility to order frozen meals, a al carte or package deals depending on their individual needs. Healthy food and good nutrition is paramount to maintaining overall health, mobility and well being. Knowing loved ones are eating properly is a great comfort to family members.
penbaypilot.com
Jason Trundy an ideal match for Waldo County Sheriff
I believe it was in April of 2018 that Waldo County Deputy Sheriff Jason Trundy first contacted me, as director of a regional substance use treatment center, to help him in his quest to better coordinate jail, sheriff and medical services for people in our county with substance use issues.
penbaypilot.com
Midcoast Recreation Center seeks votes to launch programs in underserved communities
ROCKPORT — The Midcoast Recreation Center is in the running for a grant award of up to $10,000 from WinterKids to launch a public skating and tennis program in nearby underserved communities. Grantees will be selected by online community votes throughout the month of September. Each person may cast...
penbaypilot.com
UPDATE: Go to Rockland for box service; USPS spokesman responds to concerns about Camden Post Office
BOSTON — Steve Doherty, Strategic Communications Specialist at the United States Postal Service in Boston, said Sept. 9 that operations at the Camden Post Office are being temporarily moved to the Rockland Post Office, “to facilitate an ongoing renovation project.”. He was responding to public reactions to the...
