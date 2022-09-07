ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tumwater, WA

q13fox.com

Several exits to close for construction on northbound I-5 in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. - Several exits along northbound I-5 in Tacoma will be closed for construction this weekend. Starting 10 p.m. Friday, closures will move up northbound I-5 every day while crews resurface the off-ramps around the I-5 Puyallup River Bridge. The Washington State Department of Transportation urges drivers to plan ahead, as they expect major backups.
TACOMA, WA
Tumwater, WA
Government
City
Tumwater, WA
Local
Washington Government
anacortestoday.com

Shoreline project takes shape

Crews continue to accomplish site preparation work on the Fidalgo Bay shoreline project owned by MJB of Seattle. This work will include grading, construction of roads, curbs and sidewalks and installation of utilities. There will also be infrastructure installed to treat stormwater runoff. A waterfront walk, or esplanade, is planned as an extension of the Tommy Thompson Trail. MJB is a partnership of Gary Merlino of Merlino Construction and the Jones Brothers of Delta Marine. Development plans that tentatively stretch into the 2030s include a mix of condos, townhouses, senior living apartments, hotel, event center, retail stores, restaurants, esplanade and two piers for transient boat storage. These photos are taken from the south end of the property.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Verbal confrontation leads to gunshot at Hwy 101 in Olympia

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A verbal altercation turned physical as one man shot another on a freeway in the state's capital on Friday morning. According to the Olympia Police Department, the incident occurred around 5:20 a.m. at Black Lake Boulevard SW and the Highway 101 on ramp. Police said two men were arguing before one shot the other in the hand.
OLYMPIA, WA
#Construction Site#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Capitol Blvd
q13fox.com

Smoke, fire danger creating big problems

Buckle up for active weather today: unfortunately, fire danger is spiking in a major way. Smoke has also pushed into Western Washington, leading to plunging air quality. Temperatures will near 90 degrees for many backyards. Fire danger starts dropping in the lowlands tomorrow but stays elevated over the Cascades through...
KING COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Whidbey Island floatplane crash: Here's what we know

ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. — Editor's note: The video playing originally aired on Thursday, Sept. 9. The floatplane was flying from Friday Harbor to Renton Municipal Airport in a scheduled commercial commuter flight when it crashed on Sept. 4. Here's what we know about the victims on board, what led...
FRIDAY HARBOR, WA
Capitol
Politics
KIRO 7 Seattle

Amid burnout, concern over special ed, Washington stands alone as only state with teachers on strike

Washington is currently the only state in the country with teachers on strike right now (though teachers in Columbus, OH, did strike last month). Educators in five school districts across western Washington voted to strike this year, including Seattle, Tumwater, Eatonville, Ridgefield, and Kent. Kent ended its strike after nine days, and students started school on Thursday. Teachers in Port Angeles voted to authorize a strike but reached an agreement with the district before the first day of school.
SEATTLE, WA
thejoltnews.com

Tumwater donates vacant house to housing non-profit

Tumwater will donate an empty house at 6541 Henderson Boulevard SE to Homes First, a non-profit corporation based in Washington. Tumwater’s city council approved the donation after they agreed to authorize Mayor Debbie Sullivan to sign a sale agreement with the non-profit during a city council meeting yesterday, September 7.
TUMWATER, WA
thejoltnews.com

Police Blotter for Thursday, September 8, 2022

On 09/08/22 at 3:40 p.m. in the 4300 block of 68th Ave NE, police arrested Michelle Lee Louise, 42, on suspicion of 1) fourth-degree assault and 2) third-degree malicious mischief. On 09/08/22 at 9:08 p.m. in the 3400 block of Sapp Rd SW, police arrested Paul Travis Uribe, 36, on...
YELM, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Thousands of gallons of raw sewage leak into Lake Washington

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Between 15,000 to 20,000 gallons of raw sewage leaked into Lake Washington Wednesday morning, closing a beach. The beach that closed was Chism Beach Park, which is where a sign was put up warning people not to swim or go in the water. People were also warned not to swim at Burrows Landing, located at 9505 Southeast 15th Street, or the Lake Washington shoreline between the.
KING COUNTY, WA
thejoltnews.com

No new Tumwater police officer hired in August

Tumwater’s Civil Service Commissioners revealed that there had been no new police officer hired in August after all six applicants failed the application process. The applicants for entry-level police offers were revealed at a civil service commission meeting yesterday, September 8. There were five male and one female applicant. Four applicants passed the oral panel interview, but none passed the chief’s interview.
TUMWATER, WA

Comments / 0

