WALKER, W.Va. (WTAP) - A UTV veered off the roadway, flipping over into a creek, killing the 18 year old driver Caleb Michael Vancamp, according to a press release. There were four other passengers in the vehicle. All were juveniles. All were injured. Some were taken to the hospital, none with life-threatening injuries.

WALKER, WV ・ 1 HOUR AGO