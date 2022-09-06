Read full article on original website
WTAP
Calls to Suicide and Crisis Lifeline 988 number continue rising
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With September being Suicide Prevention Month, many mental health officials are asking people to check in on those around them. Mental health officials say that calls to both the “HELP4WV” line and the new 988 suicide and crisis helpline are increasing in the Mountain state.
WTAP
Marietta College offering minimum $18 thousand scholarship for Ohio students
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta College is providing a new scholarship opportunity for students from the Buckeye state. The college is offering a scholarship opportunity of a minimum $18 thousand for Ohio residents. This opportunity was thought up by the school’s strategy team who want to continue to grow the...
WTAP
A local look at drug overdose deaths following statewide decrease
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia has seen a decrease in the number of overdose deaths... This is the second year in a row that the number of drug overdose deaths has decreased. Information on local drug overdose deaths were not available, but local law enforcement are noticing a difference.
WTAP
West Virginia celebrates Bob Huggins day before his H.O.F induction
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has declared September 10 as Bob Huggins day. The declaration spans statewide and will be celebrated annually. Huggins has led his teams to 25 NCAA Tournament berths, including nine appearances in the Sweet Sixteen, four trips to the Elite Eight, and two appearances in the NCAA Final Four.
WTAP
Name of person who died in fatal UTV crash released
WALKER, W.Va. (WTAP) - A UTV veered off the roadway, flipping over into a creek, killing the 18 year old driver Caleb Michael Vancamp, according to a press release. There were four other passengers in the vehicle. All were juveniles. All were injured. Some were taken to the hospital, none with life-threatening injuries.
WTAP
Fatal UTV crash leaves one dead and four injured
WALKER, W.Va. (WTAP) - One person is dead after a UTV crash in Walker. Law enforcement has confirmed that there were five people in the vehicle. Four were injured. One died. The call came in around 6:30 PM Saturday evening. It happened on Blue Creek and Blaze Run Road. Wood...
WTAP
Williamstown Yellowjackets volleyball team hosts Wirt County in home opener
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Williamstown Yellowjackets title defense season has been going great as they have an undefeated record heading into their home opener with Wirt County. The Yellowjackets have looked impressive through the beginning of the season and carried that momentum into a match with the Tigers. Williamstown...
