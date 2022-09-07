Read full article on original website
Related
mymixfm.com
Sullivan students honor lives lost on 9/11
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)— Sunday will mark 21 years since the anniversary of the Sept. 11th terrorist attacks and one local elementary school paid tribute to the firefighters who lost their lives that day. On Friday, students with Sullivan Elementary School carried an American flag and a firehose in honor...
mymixfm.com
RHIT to unveil new $1 million scoreboard
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A new scoreboard coming to the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology will be ranked as the third largest among Division III stadiums. The $1 million gift is from alumnus Pat Noyes and his wife, Cindy. The scoreboard will be unveiled during the Fightin’ Engineers’ first home football game, September 10, and dedicated during a special ceremony on Homecoming, October 8.
mymixfm.com
ISU Men’s Basketball Team offer people with disabilities opportunity
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– As laughter, cheering and smiles filled the Indiana State University men’s basketball team’s practice gym, Bryce Weiler was filled with joy watching those with disabilities on the court. “Allowing people with disabilities to have these experiences is important because it shows them that...
Comments / 0