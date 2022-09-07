TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A new scoreboard coming to the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology will be ranked as the third largest among Division III stadiums. The $1 million gift is from alumnus Pat Noyes and his wife, Cindy. The scoreboard will be unveiled during the Fightin’ Engineers’ first home football game, September 10, and dedicated during a special ceremony on Homecoming, October 8.

