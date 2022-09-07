Read full article on original website
Dallas CASA to Host Champion of Children Next Month
Dallas CASA will celebrate its annual Champion of Children event Oct. 27 at The Rustic featuring a concert by Texas singer-songwriter Cory Morrow and an outdoor dinner. The event is Dallas CASA’s largest fundraiser, and the money earned allows volunteers to serve children who have experienced abuse or neglect and are living in the protective care of the state.
Southwestern Medical Foundation Announces Jere Thompson Jr. As New Chairman
Southwestern Medical Foundation has elected Jere W. Thompson Jr., of the Park Cities as chairman of the Board of Trustees and named six new members to its board during their recent annual meeting. New Trustees include Kim Askew, Pete Chilian, Peter Brundage, Michael Kahn, Linda Kao, and Amy McKnight. Southwestern...
Real Talk: Amy Messer
Amy Messer of the Polsky Messer team at Douglas Elliman Realty, a native Texan, SMU alumna, and longtime Dallas resident, joined Douglas Elliman’s Dallas office along with Harrison Polsky in January. Messer has worked in real estate since around 2012. Her team, specializing in development, new construction, and luxury...
Open Houses to Check Out Sep. 10-11
There are some beautiful homes on the list this week. Don’t miss your chance to claim yours!. 4441 Amherst Ave., Dallas. Custom built in 2016 and boasting museum walls, designer fixtures, and elegant touches throughout. A chef’s kitchen with beautiful cabinetry and an oversized marble waterfall island overlooks the dining nook and great room, highlighted by the slate tile fireplace. The primary suite features sprawling windows overlooking the yard, a double-sided fireplace, and a marble-tiled bathroom. The second floor has a game room landing area with a balcony, five additional guest suites, a private theatre, and an office complete this contemporary masterpiece. Six bedrooms/seven baths. $3 million. Schools: Armstrong Elementary, McCulloch Intermediate, Highland Park Middle School, Highland Park High School, Christ the King, Providence Christian School. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
