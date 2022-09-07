The Prime Video series is a major hit for Amazon, but we're in a golden age of fantasy TV. Amazon Prime Video‘s long-awaited Lord of the Rings prequel series has finally launched. If you’re a fan, you’re in good company, as the e-commerce giant claims that The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power drew 25 million viewers in its first 24 hours streaming on Prime Video. So, if you’re looking for something to watch between episodes, you may be in the market for more shows like The Rings of Power.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO