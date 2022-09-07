Read full article on original website
Related
klcc.org
Ashland Theater Review: "Confederates"
Confederates is a brilliant new drama that examines America’s race issues by showing the Civil War through the eyes of enslaved people. In its west coast premiere at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, this luminous play, written by Dominique Morisseau and directed by Nataki Garrett, the OSF artistic director, is a marvel of theatrical expertise.
Herald and News
Chris Kattan slated to perform in Klamath Falls on Saturday as part of Comedy Nights at the Ross Ragland Theater
When famed actor-comedian Chris Kattan moved to a new town during his high school years, he used his talents to establish himself amongst his new peers. “I did impressions of some of the different teachers,” Kattan said. “It was a big hit.”
Herald and News
Klamath Symphony begins rehearsals for fall concert
The Klamath Symphony will begin rehearsals for its Nov. 20 concert entitled "By Candlelight" at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, at Klamath Union High School. Artistic director Chris Benjamin invites all musicians who are interested in the symphony to come to this open rehearsal.
Herald and News
Bradbury, Paul
Paul Bradbury, age 69, lost his battle with cancer on July 20, 2022, with his wife and best friend Lydia at his side. Paul was born on January 9, 1953, in Klamath Falls, to Stanley & Virginia Bradbury. Paul grew up and lived his life in Tulelake, California. There, he began his career at the local grocery store at the age of 16 as a box boy and worked his way to produce manager. In 1980 he purchased a local bar The Golden Room and the Sportsman Hotel with some close friends. Paul finished his career in Tule Lake serving TID for 30 years. Paul was definitely known by all for his sense of humor and his "Work" with his friend Bill McBride at the local private investigator firm Benton and Herringshaw. Paul was a big part of his local community and loved participating in the volunteer fire department where he was designated honorary fireman as a kitchen manager. His love for family, friends, and his humor was felt by all that knew him. He is survived by his wife, Lydia; mother, Virginia; sister, Janice; nephews, Travis and Ryan; God children, Socorro (Alexis) Alcala; grandchildren, Paula, Oliver and Mateo. A celebration of his life will be October 8, 2022, at Tulelake Fire Hall.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Herald and News
Elliott, Catherine Blanas
Catherine Blanas Elliott passed away on August 8, 2022. Born to George Blanas and Helen Koliopoulos (owners of the Arcade Hotel for 50 years) on September 8, 1932, in Klamath Falls, Oregon. Married to Wilber Dexter Elliott on June 14, 1953. Go to Legacy.com for a full obituary as well as all information for a Celebration of Life and memoriam donation. Search Catherine Elliot.
Herald and News
Prep football: Henley goes on road, blanks Crater
Is Class 4A football better than Class 5A football in Oregon?. Henley High certainly made that case Friday night.
Herald and News
Goode, Dale
Dale Goode (Merle Dale Goode) passed away just before his 94th birthday. Born October 25, 1928 at his family ranch in Macdoel, CA, he died on Sept. 5, 2022 in Idaho. Dale spent most of his life close to home working on the family ranch where he was born. He got his accounting degree from San Jose State and went to work in the mill at Dorris. He married Juanita Stevenson on June 25, 1949. They raised their three children at the farm in Klamath Falls. He worked for both the county and city school districts while maintaining both the farm in Klamath Falls and the ranch in Macdoel. He raised cattle, horses, alfalfa, and grains. He was an accomplished horseman who enjoyed cutting horse competitions. Subsequent to his divorce from Juanita, he married Nina Rice in 1984 and moved to Springlake Road. He very much enjoyed the small ranch there, watching the cows, horses and ducks. Eventually, when his macular degeneration got so he couldn't drive, he moved to Sweet Idaho and lived with his son Keith's family where he got to enjoy more contact with some of his grandchildren and saw great-grandchildren grow. He was preceded in death by his parents, Merle and Anna (Padgett) Goode; his oldest daughter, Juanna Schafer; his beloved younger sister, Iris Bell; and most of his many aunts, uncles and cousins. He leaves behind many people who loved him including his son's family, Keith and Joni Goode, of Sweet, Idaho, and their children, Christina Herr, Adam Goode, Emma Nelson, Rosie Goode and Esther Goode; along with his younger daughter's family, Eileen and Bill Gibbons, of Reno, NV, and their children, Brenna and Kevin; as well as his oldest daughter's family, Terry Schafer, of Marietta, OH, and their children, Jason and Jamie. Dale was a very smart man with a wicked wit. He kept his sense of humor and attention to detail throughout his life, making friends easily. He was known for his honesty and his family knew his many quiet acts of kindness. His illness (not COVID) was sudden and led to a quiet, peaceful passing. There will be a celebration of life held at a later date when he is laid to rest in Macdoel. Idaho arrangements made by Potter Funeral Chapel 228 E Main St, Emmett, ID 83617.
Herald and News
Basin roundup: OIT men take third in CCC Preview Meet, women fourth
Nick McMillen opened his final Oregon Tech cross country campaign with a seventh-place finish, helping the Owls place third overall at the Cascade Collegiate Conference Preview Meet in Talent. The Owls placed all five of their scoring runners in the top 20, finishing with 63 team points – just four...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Herald and News
Glenda Lehrman paintings on display at Klamath County Museum's Modoc Gallery
Paintings by local artist Glenda Lehrman are on exhibit through September and October at the Klamath County Museum’s Modoc Gallery. An opening reception for the show is scheduled to run from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10.
Herald and News
Prep football: Mazama punches clock, hammers Class 5A Eagle Point 48-27
The Mazama High School student section went with a construction-worker theme Friday night at their home football opener. Their Vikings certainly came ready with their hard hats.
Herald and News
Evans Sr., Michael Wayne
Michael Wayne Evans passed away September 7, 2022, at his home in Midland, Oregon. He was born January 20, 1955, in Santa Maria, California, to Ellis Wavey Evans and Juanita Jewell (Rowan) Evans. Michael leaves behind wife Lea Evans, and sons Joseph and Michael Evans. No services are planned. See a full obituary at ohairwards.com .
Herald and News
Looking back: This week in Klamath Basin history for Sept. 10
Over 1,500 acres of grain were burned by the fire which started on the Chin Lung Ranch near Midland. The fire was under control but a brisk wind fanned the flames to renewed vigor and caused them to spread to adjoining lands.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Herald and News
Klamath Falls City Schools will be closed Friday because of air quality
Out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of staff and students, Klamath Falls City Schools will be closed Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, Superintendent Keith A. Brown announced Thursday night. Klamath Falls is under an air quality advisory until Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, because of the wildfires...
Herald and News
Van Meter Fire grows on Stukel Mountain in Lakeview; containment at zero percent
LAKEVIEW — The Van Meter Fire burning on Stukel Mountain, 13 miles southeast of Klamath Falls, grew to 3,500 acres overnight after first being reporter at 12:24 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7. As of Thursday, there was no containment.
Herald and News
It's time to meet people where they are
Natural disasters, disease outbreaks and emergencies can have widespread and even long-lasting impacts on supplies, services and the public health and health care systems. September is national Emergency Preparedness Month and Klamath County Public Health officials are encouraging local residents to explore ways to be prepared as individuals and as a community.
Herald and News
Prep football: Mazama moves to top of Class 4A coaches' poll
Mazama vaulted three teams to move to the top of the state Class 4A coaches' poll released Thursday. The Vikings, who were ranked No. 4 in the preseason, defeated No. 3 Estacada 26-14 in their opener last Friday as Tyson Van Gastel threw for two touchdowns and rushed for two more following a 285-mile trip.
jacksoncountyor.org
Thunderstorms Spark Numerous Small Fires in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. (Sept. 7, 2022) – Firefighters have spent most of Wednesday aggressively engaged on numerous fires across the Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest Oregon District’s protection area within the Medford Unit in Jackson County following early morning thunderstorms. The majority of lightning strikes landed on the east side of the county, although a few were recorded in the valley near Talent.
Herald and News
Maintenance projects in Klamath Falls to affect streets, travel routes, water
Beginning next week, the Klamath Falls Public Works Department will conduct several maintenance projects. From Monday, Sept. 12 through Friday, Sept. 16, the Streets Division's Asphalt Crew will be performing utility cut repairs from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the following locations:
Herald and News
Death notice: Postlethwait
Postlethwait - Christopher "KISSY" Andrew Postlethwait was carried to heaven in the arms of Angels on Sept. 8, 2022. Kissy was deeply loved by many. There are no words to express our loss but many words to describe the unique and precious Kissy. We will hold him in our hearts forever. O'Hair-Wards will be in charge of visitation and service. Burial will be at Fort Klamath Cemetery. Details will be announced soon.
Herald and News
Police: Tractor, saddles, water stolen from elderly woman leads to marijuana raid
A tractor and horse saddles allegedly stolen from an elderly neighbor and the unauthorized diversion of 1,600 gallons of water led to discovery of an illegal cannabis grow, according to police. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men in Gold Hill Friday morning. One owns the remote property south...
Comments / 0