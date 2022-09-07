Dale Goode (Merle Dale Goode) passed away just before his 94th birthday. Born October 25, 1928 at his family ranch in Macdoel, CA, he died on Sept. 5, 2022 in Idaho. Dale spent most of his life close to home working on the family ranch where he was born. He got his accounting degree from San Jose State and went to work in the mill at Dorris. He married Juanita Stevenson on June 25, 1949. They raised their three children at the farm in Klamath Falls. He worked for both the county and city school districts while maintaining both the farm in Klamath Falls and the ranch in Macdoel. He raised cattle, horses, alfalfa, and grains. He was an accomplished horseman who enjoyed cutting horse competitions. Subsequent to his divorce from Juanita, he married Nina Rice in 1984 and moved to Springlake Road. He very much enjoyed the small ranch there, watching the cows, horses and ducks. Eventually, when his macular degeneration got so he couldn't drive, he moved to Sweet Idaho and lived with his son Keith's family where he got to enjoy more contact with some of his grandchildren and saw great-grandchildren grow. He was preceded in death by his parents, Merle and Anna (Padgett) Goode; his oldest daughter, Juanna Schafer; his beloved younger sister, Iris Bell; and most of his many aunts, uncles and cousins. He leaves behind many people who loved him including his son's family, Keith and Joni Goode, of Sweet, Idaho, and their children, Christina Herr, Adam Goode, Emma Nelson, Rosie Goode and Esther Goode; along with his younger daughter's family, Eileen and Bill Gibbons, of Reno, NV, and their children, Brenna and Kevin; as well as his oldest daughter's family, Terry Schafer, of Marietta, OH, and their children, Jason and Jamie. Dale was a very smart man with a wicked wit. He kept his sense of humor and attention to detail throughout his life, making friends easily. He was known for his honesty and his family knew his many quiet acts of kindness. His illness (not COVID) was sudden and led to a quiet, peaceful passing. There will be a celebration of life held at a later date when he is laid to rest in Macdoel. Idaho arrangements made by Potter Funeral Chapel 228 E Main St, Emmett, ID 83617.

