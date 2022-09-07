Read full article on original website
Related
KTVZ
Authorities rename 28 Wisconsin sites to remove racist word
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The government has renamed more than two dozen lakes and other sites on federal land in Wisconsin to remove a racist term for a Native American woman. The changes announced Thursday capped a nearly yearlong process that began when Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, an American Indian, took office in 2021 and worked to remove the offensive word from the names of nearly 650 peaks, lakes, streams and other places nationwide. In Wisconsin, there are 28 places that have been renamed including Squaw Island in Door County, now named Keyes Island. Chairman of the Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin, Ron Corn Sr., told WLUK-TV he is gratified that the changes are finally being made.
KTVZ
Wind shift gives C.O. a break from smoke, but DEQ issues air quality advisory through at least Saturday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and Lane Regional Air Protection Agency issued an air quality advisory Thursday for Coos, Curry, Deschutes, Douglas, Jackson, Josephine, Klamath, Lake, Lane, Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties due to smoke from fires across Oregon and in central Idaho. After several...
KTVZ
Authorities ID couple allegedly killed by sheriff’s deputy
DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — Relatives and former co-workers of a couple allegedly killed by a sheriff’s deputy inside their Northern California home say they were a retired civil engineer and a nurse. Lt. Ray Kelly, a spokesperson with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, identified them Thursday as 57-year-old Benison Tran and 42-year-old Maria Tran. Kelly says four other relatives who were in the home, including their child, were unharmed. He says a relative of the Tran’s who witnessed the slayings called police and identified Devin Williams Jr., a deputy with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, as the gunman. Williams is scheduled to be arraigned in the killings on Friday. It was not immediately known if he has retained an attorney who can speak on his behalf.
KTVZ
‘That’s torture’: Parents furious after Amador County students were forced to eat outside
JACKSON, California (KCRA) — Parents in Amador County are upset after they say their kids were forced to sit outside in the heat on Tuesday when record-high temperatures were seen across Northern California. “There’s no reason to have them out in the heat like that. As far as I’m...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTVZ
UAW workers go on strike at Stellantis plant in Indiana
DETROIT (AP) — United Auto Workers union members have gone on strike at the Stellantis casting plant in Indiana. They cite health and safety issues, specifically the company’s alleged refusal to replace the plant’s air conditioning and heating system. The 35-acre plant in Kokomo makes parts used in the power trains of Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and RAM vehicles. A long-term strike could thus affect vehicle assembly lines across North America. The strike at the 1,200-worker plant began Saturday. Stellantis says production had not been scheduled for this weekend and it hoped to resume negotiations as soon as possible on a local contract with striking UAW Local 1166.
KTVZ
Our fire weather watch is now a warning
Skies will stay mostly clear Thursday night, with lows in the low 30s to mid-40s. Winds become light and variable this evening. As long as the wildfires burn, a smoky haze will threaten to stay with us. That will be especially true Friday. A fire weather watch will be in place for Central Oregon from Friday at 11:00 am through Saturday at 11:00 pm. We expect sunny skies, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s on Friday. Sunshine continues Saturday and highs will be a little warmer, topping out in the mid to upper 80s.
KTVZ
Air quality advisory until Monday, clouds on the way
We are in an air quality advisory lasting until Monday due to the smoke from several fires across Oregon. All day on Saturday, Central Oregon was in the moderate to slightly unhealthy range. However, as winds shift heading into Sunday we could see more smoke. We've seen partly cloudy skies...
KTVZ
GOP nominee for Kansas governor tries to flip abortion issue
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — The Republican nominee for Kansas governor is trying to make the Democratic incumbent’s support for abortion rights a liability. GOP nominee and Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt pursued that tactic Saturday during a debate at the Kansas State Fair in Hutchinson despite last month’s strong statewide vote affirming abortion rights. Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly has been a strong supporter of abortion rights. Voters last month rejected a proposed anti-abortion amendment to the Kansas Constitution that Schmidt supported. But he suggested Kelly is out of step with Kansas voters and supports abortion on demand. She said, “He’s making that up.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTVZ
New York governor declares state disaster emergency amid circulating poliovirus evidence, samples found in 5 counties
New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state disaster emergency amid evidence of circulating poliovirus, a move that will increase the availability of resources including expanding the network of polio vaccine administrators, state health officials said. Sequence analysis of wastewater surveillance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found...
Comments / 0