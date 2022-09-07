Boise-born U.S. solicitor general in UI Bellwood Lecture: 'Getting the law right matters'

BOISE — The solicitor general of the United States has a broad and challenging mission that’s tied to the Constitution and the rule of law and involves representing all three branches of government, not just the president, Boise native Elizabeth Barchas Prelogar told a crowd of more than 100 on Tuesday.

“My client is the United States of America, not a particular person, not even a particular agency or branch, but the federal government as a whole,” she said. “We end up in court a lot. … And given the enormous range of the things that the federal government does, the legal interests of the many different component parts of the federal government don’t always align.”

“So my job, in a nutshell, is to ensure the positions we’re taking in court serve the cross-cutting legal interests of the United States as a whole. Sometimes that can make me feel a little bit like a traffic cop.”

Prelogar delivered the University of Idaho’s 2022 Bellwood Memorial Lecture in Boise on Tuesday to a crowd of local attorneys, judges and law students at JUMP. She will also speak on the UI’s Moscow campus Wednesday afternoon as part of the same event. The Moscow event will be streamed live online at 3:30 p.m. PT at uidaho.edu/live .

The Boise High School graduate and former Miss Idaho is the 48th solicitor general of the United States. She is in charge of conducting and supervising all U.S. Supreme Court litigation for the United States, which means since she was confirmed in October of 2021, she’s argued high-profile cases including the Dobbs case on abortion. The government lost that case, in which the high court decided to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“Victory means more than winning a single case,” Prelogar said. “Getting the law right and advancing the institutional interests of the United States matters more than prevailing in a particular case.”

The office’s tradition is to defend the constitutionality of federal statutes, “so long as a reasonable argument can be made in a law’s defense,” she said.

“In a testament to how seriously we take this practice, my office recently defended the constitutionality of a law that the president himself publicly opposed as a policy matter,” Prelogar told the crowd. The law in question denied certain benefits to residents of Puerto Rico, and President Joe Biden had called on Congress to change it.

“But the question in the Supreme Court was different,” she said. “The question there was whether Congress had violated the Constitution in enacting the provision in the first place. … I studied the issue, and concluded that the statute was constitutional, and therefore should be defended.”

The court agreed, 8-1, holding that “the Constitution didn’t prohibit Congress from enacting it, and for the same reason, Congress remained free to change it, just as the president had publicly urged,” she said. “I think that that outcome illustrated all three branches doing their jobs as the Constitution defines them.”

At the close of her speech Tuesday evening in Boise, as she answered questions from the audience, Prelogar was asked whether she feels a sense of futility in arguing cases like Dobbs.

“I think this is a really important point,” she said. “I think that there are very few cases where what we do in our advocacy doesn’t matter at all. Although sometimes it might seem like the writing’s on the wall and that a particular outcome is preordained, there is always room to try to advocate effectively.” Even if it doesn’t change the bottom-line outcome, she said, it could help shape the court’s decision or do less damage.

“That’s something that I take really seriously in my work,” she said. “I try never to lose hope, but rather to focus on the things that I can control, and on trying to present our case as effectively as I can, recognizing that that is going to be the best and really only way to try to guide the court to a resolution that best protects federal interests.”

Prelogar, the fourth-ranking official of the U.S. Department of Justice, was born and raised in Boise. She holds a bachelor’s degree, summa cum laude, from Emory University; a master’s degree in creative writing from the University of St. Andrews; and a law degree from Harvard, where she graduated magna cum laude. She also was a Fulbright fellow, living and studying in St. Petersburg, Russia, for a year before law school, and majored in Russian as an undergraduate.

Prelogar’s career has included previously working six years as an attorney in the solicitor general’s office; work in private practice with major law firms; serving as acting solicitor general and principal deputy solicitor general; and co-teaching a course at Harvard Law School on Supreme Court and appellate advocacy.

After graduating from law school, she clerked for then-U.S. Court of Appeals Judge Merrick Garland, now the attorney general of the United States; and for U.S. Supreme Court justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Elena Kagan.

The annual Bellwood Memorial Lecture, endowed by the late former Idaho Judge Sherman J. Bellwood, is the largest endowed lectureship at the University of Idaho. Previous speakers have included U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, David Halberstam, Anita Hill, Morris Dees, Kenneth Starr, and then-Justice Antonin Scalia, among others.

Prelogar said she was “humbled … to follow in the footsteps of the many legal luminaries who have given this Bellwood Lecture before me,” including the late Justice Ginsburg, for whom she clerked.

Ginsburg, she said, was “one of the first people who encouraged me to apply for a position in the solicitor general’s office.”

“So whenever I am facing a tough legal decision or I have to work through a tricky legal issue, it’s really comforting to look up in my office, where I have her portrait hanging, and know that she is watching over me.”