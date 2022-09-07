Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
spotonidaho.com
Idaho Republican Party chair denounces Boise Pride Festival, calls for defunding...
Idaho Republican Party Chair Dorothy Moon is urging businesses to pull their support from Boise Pride Festival ahead of this weekend's events, writes reporter James Dawson of Boise State Public Radio. Moon's statement issued Wednesday morning criticizes the festival's sponsors...
spotonidaho.com
Idaho State Police Investigates Single Vehicle Crash in Twin Falls County
Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 1:21 P.M. on September 10,2022, at Shoshone Falls Grade Road in Twin Falls County. The driver of a Toyota RAV4 was driving northbound, down the grade, when the vehicle drifted off the right shoulder and hit a boulder.... ★...
spotonidaho.com
Southern Idaho evening weather forecast: Very mild but smoky, warmer for the weekend (Video)
A dry and milder weather pattern has settled across Idaho, ending the recent heat wave and allowing for more typical September temperatures. Thursday's high in Boise was 85, and overnight temperatures cooled to the 40's in much of the Treasure Valley. Smoke has been drawn southward from area wildfires across much of central and southern Idaho. Air quality has deteriorated, with ...
spotonidaho.com
Idaho State Trooper in 'critical condition' after being hit by car (Video)
An Idaho State Trooper was injured after being hit by a car Thursday morning on Interstate 84 in Jerome County. According to Idaho State Police (ISP), around 8:30 a.m., an Idaho State Police Sergeant responded to a vehicle fire on the westbound lane of I-84. While providing assistance and traffic control, he was hit by a passing vehicle. The Sergeant, later ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spotonidaho.com
Jerome County declares state of emergency due to fire (Video)
The Jerome County Commissioners declared a local state of emergency Wednesday, Sept. 8, after quick growing blazes created dangerous conditions for firefighters and residents. Declaring a state of emergency gives Jerome County the ability to request additional resources from the state. The brush fires have been fueled by 30-40 mph winds and dry conditions, which have also created challenges for firefighters ...
spotonidaho.com
Part of I-84 closed nearly 5 hours after semi crashes into semi
The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. JEROME COUNTY - Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on Sept. 9, at 1:20 p.m., on I-84 at mile marker 188, in Jerome County. A semi-truck and trailer, driven by a 63-year-old man from Houston,... ★...
Comments / 0