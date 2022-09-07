Read full article on original website
How one company is making housing material out of a newly legalized crop
Courtesy KIVI KETCHUM (KIVI) - A house built out of plants - the idea seems odd at first but one Idaho company has a chance to change the insulation market by creating a bio-based, non-toxic and safe-to-touch product that could end up on the other side of your walls. Hempitecture...
Idaho superintendent submits $1.5 million budget request for training on dyslexia
Courtesy Idaho Statesman BOISE (Idaho Statesman) - More than $1 million could be put toward training opportunities to help teachers identify and work with dyslexic students in schools across Idaho. State Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra proposed a $1.5 million...
Idaho state controller focuses on openness, access in bid for 3rd term
Idaho State Controller Brandon Woolf has long been concerned about an erosion of trust in public institutions. "So I'm seeking to address that erosion through greater openness and access," he said. That's why in 2013 he launched the Transparent Idaho...
2 appointed to Serve Idaho
Gov. Brad Little has appointed Karma Metzler Fitzgerald of Shoshone and Amanda Gardner of Clayton to Serve Idaho, the Governor's Commission on Service and Volunteerism. Metzler Fitzgerald will fill the role of an individual representing a community-based organization. Chair of the Lincoln...
Reclaim Idaho pulls education funding initiative from ballot
Organizers of an education funding initiative have asked to have the measure pulled from the November ballot after the Idaho Legislature last week passed a massive tax cut and education spending bill that made the initiative moot. Reclaim Idaho's initiative, dubbed the Quality Education...
Washington residents can report at-home COVID-19 test results
Washington residents will now be able to report their at-home COVID-19 tests online through the Say Yes! COVID Test Digital Assistant.
Governor Jay Inslee drops remaining COVID-19 emergency orders at the end of October (Video)
Addressing the state today, Governor Inslee stated he'd be dropping emergency COVID-19 orders after two years. Read more here: KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA...
Oppose the progressive agenda? You're now an enemy of the state
Media outlets in Idaho and across the country have been drumming up fears of an "extremist" takeover for some time now. However, the president's ghoulish "soul of the nation" speech aimed at Republicans was a clear escalation of warlike rhetoric from the left. It was also...
Idaho State Police Investigates Single Vehicle Crash in Twin Falls County
Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 1:21 P.M. on September 10,2022, at Shoshone Falls Grade Road in Twin Falls County. The driver of a Toyota RAV4 was driving northbound, down the grade, when the vehicle drifted off the right shoulder and hit a boulder....
Idaho Republican Party chair denounces Boise Pride Festival, calls for defunding...
Idaho Republican Party Chair Dorothy Moon is urging businesses to pull their support from Boise Pride Festival ahead of this weekend's events, writes reporter James Dawson of Boise State Public Radio. Moon's statement issued Wednesday morning criticizes the festival's sponsors...
Washington's COVID-19 state of emergency to end Oct. 31
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday that the state of emergency sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic will end Oct. 31, nearly three years after the Democratic governor first issued the order.
Idaho State Trooper in 'critical condition' after being hit by car (Video)
An Idaho State Trooper was injured after being hit by a car Thursday morning on Interstate 84 in Jerome County. According to Idaho State Police (ISP), around 8:30 a.m., an Idaho State Police Sergeant responded to a vehicle fire on the westbound lane of I-84. While providing assistance and traffic control, he was hit by a passing vehicle. The Sergeant, later ...
