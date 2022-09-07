ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 0

Related
spotonidaho.com

2 appointed to Serve Idaho

Gov. Brad Little has appointed Karma Metzler Fitzgerald of Shoshone and Amanda Gardner of Clayton to Serve Idaho, the Governor's Commission on Service and Volunteerism. Metzler Fitzgerald will fill the role of an individual representing a community-based organization. Chair of the Lincoln... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 09:34.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
spotonidaho.com

Reclaim Idaho pulls education funding initiative from ballot

Organizers of an education funding initiative have asked to have the measure pulled from the November ballot after the Idaho Legislature last week passed a massive tax cut and education spending bill that made the initiative moot. Reclaim Idaho's initiative, dubbed the Quality Education...
IDAHO STATE
spotonidaho.com

Oppose the progressive agenda? You're now an enemy of the state

Media outlets in Idaho and across the country have been drumming up fears of an "extremist" takeover for some time now. However, the president's ghoulish "soul of the nation" speech aimed at Republicans was a clear escalation of warlike rhetoric from the left. It was also... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Compensation#Linus Business
spotonidaho.com

Washington's COVID-19 state of emergency to end Oct. 31

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday that the state of emergency sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic will end Oct. 31, nearly three years after the Democratic governor first issued the order. Posted in:. Tags:. 05:29. 04:25. Gov. Inslee announces end to all COVID Emergency Orders (Video) 04:25. Washington State Superintendent...
WASHINGTON STATE
spotonidaho.com

Idaho State Trooper in 'critical condition' after being hit by car (Video)

An Idaho State Trooper was injured after being hit by a car Thursday morning on Interstate 84 in Jerome County. According to Idaho State Police (ISP), around 8:30 a.m., an Idaho State Police Sergeant responded to a vehicle fire on the westbound lane of I-84. While providing assistance and traffic control, he was hit by a passing vehicle. The Sergeant, later ...
JEROME COUNTY, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy