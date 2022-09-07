Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Municipalities in 'business-friendly' Georgia burden home-based businesses with more regulations
(The Center Square) — Georgia touts its business-friendly climate, but some home-based businesses face another layer of bureaucracy: local government licensing requirements, a Center Square analysis found. Nearly 30 years ago, Georgia lawmakers passed legislation giving cities the power to impose business and occupation requirements, including taxes and regulatory...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Indiana tax collections once again top monthly expectations
The Hoosier State once again has collected considerably more money in monthly tax receipts than predicted by Indiana's regularly updated revenue forecast. Data released Friday by the State Budget Agency show Indiana took in $1.55 billion in general fund revenue during the month of August. That was $128.1 million, or...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Audit finds $39 million in questionable spending in Arkansas government
(The Center Square) – A legislative audit of Arkansas’ spending during fiscal year 2021 called over $39 million into question. The Legislative Auditing Committee heard the State of Arkansas’ Single Audit Report Friday. The audit produced a total of 41 findings, 12 of which were repeat findings representing issues that have yet to be resolved after popping up during previous audits.
KPVI Newschannel 6
North Carolina Treasurer touts healthcare reform with 'Medical Debt De-Weaponization Act'
(The Center Square) — Republican Treasurer Dale Folwell traveled to Asheville to hear emotional stories of North Carolinians dealing with the cost of health care and medical debt. "When you see what is happening to health care in western North Carolina, it’s obviously something worth getting mad about," Folwell...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KPVI Newschannel 6
Illinois restaurants still face staffing shortages: 'Still a very difficult time'
(The Center Square) – Restaurants across the nation are understaffed with no signs of relief, and Illinois is no exception. Illinois Restaurant Association president and CEO Sam Toia says that, although restaurants are doing what they can to keep their head above water, they are still going through the thick of it.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Report: Florida ranks first in education freedom
(The Center Square) – Florida’s approach to education and education outcomes ranked first out of all 50 states and the District of Columbia in a new Heritage Foundation Education Freedom Report Card. Florida’s dedication to education transparency, regulatory freedom, return on investment, rejection of critical race theory, support...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Documents on Noem investigation released
(The Center Square) - State officials have left more questions than answers on the table after new details into a criminal investigation into Gov. Kristi Noem surfaced. South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo's office did not respond to numerous requests for information from The Center Square about the investigation involving Noem on the same day the Government Accountability Board released new information.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Public health district is now offering updated COVID-19 boosters in all offices and clinics
TWIN FALLS — South Central Public Health District (SCPHD) encourages Idahoans to make a plan to get boosted against COVID-19 this fall. People 12 and older are now eligible to receive updated COVID-19 boosters (also known as bivalent boosters or Omicron boosters). Doses of the updated COVID-19 boosters arrived...
RELATED PEOPLE
KPVI Newschannel 6
Groups Challenge Massive Wyoming Drilling, Fracking Project on Behalf of Wildlife and Communities
5,000-well project to harm air quality, sage grouse, raptor populations. Conservation groups have filed a legal challenge targeting the Converse County Oil & Gas Project in the southern Powder River Basin of Wyoming. The massive 5,000 oil well project , approved under the Trump administration, is projected to have a major impact in air quality locally and regionally, including in treasured landscapes of neighboring national parks. The Delaware-sized industrial project will also create irreversible negative impacts to wildlife through special exemptions from traditional habitat protection measures. Overall, the project threatens the survival of sage grouse and birds of prey throughout the project area.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Washington liquor board shuts down beer, wine 'passports' from unlicensed vendors
(The Center Square) — The Washington Liquor and Cannabis Board is cracking down on beer and wine "passports" that include discounts of alcoholic beverages. These common marketing tools may not be distributed by associations or marketing firms without a license from the LCB. The problem with passport marketing promotions...
KPVI Newschannel 6
State pushes back in HB 1775 lawsuit over race, gender instruction
The Oklahoma solicitor general is pushing back on a legal challenge that claims the recent accreditation penalties against two school districts are proof that a law meant to limit classroom instruction on race and gender is unconstitutional. In a filing submitted late Wednesday night to U.S. District Court for the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Utah Democrats file suit to force Joel Ferry off the ballot
The House District 1 election in northern Utah is typically a sleepy affair. The Republican candidate received more than 70% of the vote in each of the last five elections. This year’s race is proving to be much more exciting. Joel Ferry, the Republican candidate on the ballot, resigned...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KPVI Newschannel 6
Voters can choose constitutional convention in November
If you’re no fan of the Missouri State Constitution, then you’re going to have an opportunity to change it with a vote to call a constitutional convention in November. The state of Missouri holds a vote of the people every 20 years about calling a constitutional convention. The requirement for the statewide vote is the result of a petition in 1921 created by a citizen group called New Constitution Association of Missouri. The group was able to get a constitutional convention on the ballot in August 1921, and included the provision a vote be taken every 20 years on holding a new convention.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Libertarian candidate Ryan Graham files legal complaint against state
ATLANTA — Libertarian lieutenant governor candidate Ryan Graham has filed a legal complaint along with a motion for a preliminary injunction against the Georgia Attorney General’s office, challenging the legality of the state’s “Leadership Committee Statute.”. The LC Statute allows for a “leadership committee” to be...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Arizona governor's and U.S. Senate races highly competitive, poll shows
(The Center Square) – If a new poll is any indicator, Arizona will have at least a couple of highly-competitive statewide races on the ballot this November. The poll released by Emerson College this week found that the incumbent in the U.S. Senate race has a slight lead, and no one has a lead in the race to be the state's next governor.
KPVI Newschannel 6
TN Secretary of State, General Assembly’s recognized with #1 Election Integrity Ranking
Thanks to the laws passed by the Tennessee General Assembly and administered by the Secretary of State and 95 county election commissions, Tennessee has the most secure elections in the country, according to The Heritage Foundation’s election integrity scorecard. “I am grateful to the Heritage Foundation for this recognition...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KPVI Newschannel 6
Georgia Chamber endorses Tyler Harper's run for Agriculture Commissioner
OCILLA — The Georgia Chamber of Commerce, the state’s leading business advocacy organization, has endorsed Tyler Harper for Agriculture Commissioner. As a seventh-generation farmer, state senator, and small business owner, the chamber said Harper has “a proven record of delivering results and fighting for our farmers, producers, and consumers across the state.”
KPVI Newschannel 6
Report makes Biblical case for addressing climate change
ATLANTA — A new report on climate change by the National Association of Evangelicals could help galvanize Georgia evangelicals doing environmental work, local advocates said. The report, called “Loving the Least of These,” makes a Biblical case for addressing climate change, citing scripture that calls for stewardship of God’s...
KPVI Newschannel 6
This fall, 40% of Indiana legislature seats unopposed
INDIANPOLIS — Upset with Indiana politics? Hoping to head to the polls this fall to effect a change?. Well, voters don’t have a choice in 40% of this fall’s Statehouse races. Come Nov. 8 when Hoosiers head to the polls, 40% of the Indiana General Assembly seats...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Lake Martin Tourism Association named Tourism Organization of the Year
The Lake Martin Tourism Association (LMTA) knows how to share their love for Tallapoosa County. So much so that Alabama leaders honored the association last week with an award. The Alabama Tourism Department selected the Alexander City non-profit as Tourism Organization of the Year, the second accolade the organization has...
Comments / 0