Cooper Landing, AK

alaskasnewssource.com

Windy and wet for much of the state

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A strong and large area of low pressure brought high winds and high rainfall amounts to parts of Southcentral Alaska on Thursday. Rainfall for Anchorage was at .19 inches by 6:30 p.m Thursday evening. Portage reports 1.95 inches and Cordova was dumped on with 2.69 inches of rain. Prince William Sound should be aware that additional heavy rain is coming, and 4-6 inches of rain is still possible for Valdez and Cordova through Friday.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

A big fall storm arrives

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A wet and windy outlook is in place for Southcentral Alaska, extending into the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, Prince William Sound, and toward Lake Louise, Glennallen, and Gakona. The big impact from the storm will be high winds and heavy rain. Anchorage will see rain through much of...
ANCHORAGE, AK
kdll.org

Speed limit goes up on 20-mile stretch of Sterling Highway

It might take just a little less time to drive the Sterling Highway from one entrance of Skilak Lake Road to the other. That’s because the Alaska Department of Transportation changed the speed limit there from 55 to 65 miles per hour. The change went into effect last Friday,...
STERLING, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Weather Lab: Students from Alaska Native Cultural Charter School learn why Anchorage saw record rainfall in August

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -The school year is just getting started, but the students at Alaska Native Cultural Charter School are already getting important lessons about science, language, and culture. In this week’s weather lab the fourth graders are learning how meteorologists monitor the weather across the large state of Alaska,...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Landslide forces evacuation of northwest Anchorage apartment complex

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An apartment complex in the North Star neighborhood in Anchorage was evacuated late Thursday night due to a small landslide. The portion of earth collapsed near West 22nd Avenue and Arctic Boulevard, where the Ladera Villa Apartment Homes are located. Officials from Alaska Water and Wastewater Utility said the landslide occurred where the apartment complex’s sewer and water main lines are located, in a wooded area adjacent to the building.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskapublic.org

Bronson’s winter sheltering plan now includes using 2 Anchorage rec centers previously described as emergency options

Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson’s plan to house people who are homeless this winter now includes using two recreational centers as emergency shelters. Members of Bronson’s administration presented the mayor’s sheltering plan to an Assembly housing and homelessness committee Wednesday afternoon. The city estimates that roughly 350 people will need shelter this winter.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskapublic.org

Bronson administration to close Centennial campground on Sep. 30 as rec center shelters become available

Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson plans on closing a city-run campground — which has become a makeshift homeless camp — at the end of the month. Since late June, after the Sullivan Arena mass shelter was closed, homeless residents have slept in tents and cars at the Centennial Park Campground in Northeast Anchorage. The Bronson administration bussed people to the campsite from Sullivan, and waived camping fees.
ANCHORAGE, AK
unusualplaces.org

Igloo City: Alaska’s Igloo Resort Town That Never Was

For decades, travelers driving the rustic road between Anchorage and Fairbanks, Alaska have been captivated by a large concrete igloo which locals lovingly refer to as the “Parks Highway Igloo.” The Parks Highway Igloo was supposed to be the centerpiece of a resort town called Igloo City, but building code infractions prevented the building from ever being completed. Now the Parks Highway Igloo sits silent and abandoned—adorned with graffiti when it isn’t covered in a fresh coat of snow.
FAIRBANKS, AK
kinyradio.com

Death considered suspicious in Nikiski leads to arrest

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A Nikiski resident was found dead Tuesday, a further investigation lead troopers to believe the death was suspicious. State Troopers were asked Tuesday evening at 9:02 pm to conduct a welfare check at a residence in Nikiski. When Troopers arrived they located 49-year-old Nikiski resident Jeryl...
NIKISKI, AK
radiokenai.com

Documents Recently Released Regarding KPB Settlements

Several documents obtained through a public records request indicate a pair of settlements with now former Kenai Peninsula Borough employees and Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce. A pair of settlement agreements, between the Kenai Peninsula Borough and ‘Kim,’ whose last name is redacted as well as a Sandra ‘Stormy’ Brown, show payments in excess of $250,000.
KENAI PENINSULA BOROUGH, AK
kdll.org

Evening newscast — Sept. 9, 2022

Twenty-six places in Alaska are renamed to remove a derogatory name for Native women, and the Harvest Moon Local Food Festival returns to Soldotna tomorrow.
SOLDOTNA, AK
Alaska Beacon

Pierce absent and Dunleavy infrequent on debate stages as Walker and Gara rack up miles

In the first two weeks since Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce said he would resign from his position to focus on his run for governor, he has failed to appear at any candidate debate or forum. At a Wednesday event hosted by the Kenai and Soldotna chambers of commerce, 15 minutes by car from […] The post Pierce absent and Dunleavy infrequent on debate stages as Walker and Gara rack up miles appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Out of the Darkness Community Walk

Small landslide forces evacuation of Anchorage apartment complex. Dunleavy said that the PFD payout would be $3,284 — the largest payout in the 41-year span of the PFD. Mayor Bronson says conflicts with the Anchorage Assembly are to be expected. Updated: 20 hours ago. Since taking office in July...
ANCHORAGE, AK
kdll.org

Harvest Moon Local Food Festival celebrates Alaska-grown produce this weekend

Tomorrow in Soldotna Creek Park, local food producers and hungry locals will come together for the annual Harvest Moon Local Food Festival. The celebration of Alaska farmers and food will feature vendors, music, cooking demonstrations, a food preservation station, food trucks and a pie-making contest. The festival is hosted by...
SOLDOTNA, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage police suspected illegal gambling at arcade but closed the case

Mayor Bronson says conflicts with the Anchorage Assembly are to be expected. Since taking office in July of 2021, Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson and the Anchorage Assembly have clashed over a variety of issues, but the mayor says his often-rocky relationship with the assembly isn’t affecting the bedrock of city business.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage police are investigating a shooting near Boniface Parkway and Glenn Highway

USDA announces number of programs to receive investment funding. Fairbanks homicide suspect arrested at Canadian border, charged with murder. Fairbanks homicide suspect arrested at Canadian border, charged with murder. Mat-Su Borough Assembly to discuss hand-counting Nov. 8 election ballots. Updated: 12 hours ago. The proposal seeks to direct the clerk...
ANCHORAGE, AK

