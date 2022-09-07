Read full article on original website
alaskasnewssource.com
Windy and wet for much of the state
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A strong and large area of low pressure brought high winds and high rainfall amounts to parts of Southcentral Alaska on Thursday. Rainfall for Anchorage was at .19 inches by 6:30 p.m Thursday evening. Portage reports 1.95 inches and Cordova was dumped on with 2.69 inches of rain. Prince William Sound should be aware that additional heavy rain is coming, and 4-6 inches of rain is still possible for Valdez and Cordova through Friday.
Mayor Bronson says Golden Lion Hotel will likely be claimed by State of Alaska DOT for highway improvements
While liberal Anchorage Assembly members are pressuring the Mayor’s Office to use the Golden Lion hotel property to house homeless people, the mayor says that the Alaska Department of Transportation is going to take the property via imminent domain, in all likelihood, to improve traffic patterns at 36th Avenue and New Seward Highway.
alaskasnewssource.com
A big fall storm arrives
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A wet and windy outlook is in place for Southcentral Alaska, extending into the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, Prince William Sound, and toward Lake Louise, Glennallen, and Gakona. The big impact from the storm will be high winds and heavy rain. Anchorage will see rain through much of...
kdll.org
Speed limit goes up on 20-mile stretch of Sterling Highway
It might take just a little less time to drive the Sterling Highway from one entrance of Skilak Lake Road to the other. That’s because the Alaska Department of Transportation changed the speed limit there from 55 to 65 miles per hour. The change went into effect last Friday,...
alaskasnewssource.com
Weather Lab: Students from Alaska Native Cultural Charter School learn why Anchorage saw record rainfall in August
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -The school year is just getting started, but the students at Alaska Native Cultural Charter School are already getting important lessons about science, language, and culture. In this week’s weather lab the fourth graders are learning how meteorologists monitor the weather across the large state of Alaska,...
alaskasnewssource.com
Landslide forces evacuation of northwest Anchorage apartment complex
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An apartment complex in the North Star neighborhood in Anchorage was evacuated late Thursday night due to a small landslide. The portion of earth collapsed near West 22nd Avenue and Arctic Boulevard, where the Ladera Villa Apartment Homes are located. Officials from Alaska Water and Wastewater Utility said the landslide occurred where the apartment complex’s sewer and water main lines are located, in a wooded area adjacent to the building.
alaskapublic.org
Bronson’s winter sheltering plan now includes using 2 Anchorage rec centers previously described as emergency options
Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson’s plan to house people who are homeless this winter now includes using two recreational centers as emergency shelters. Members of Bronson’s administration presented the mayor’s sheltering plan to an Assembly housing and homelessness committee Wednesday afternoon. The city estimates that roughly 350 people will need shelter this winter.
alaskapublic.org
Bronson administration to close Centennial campground on Sep. 30 as rec center shelters become available
Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson plans on closing a city-run campground — which has become a makeshift homeless camp — at the end of the month. Since late June, after the Sullivan Arena mass shelter was closed, homeless residents have slept in tents and cars at the Centennial Park Campground in Northeast Anchorage. The Bronson administration bussed people to the campsite from Sullivan, and waived camping fees.
unusualplaces.org
Igloo City: Alaska’s Igloo Resort Town That Never Was
For decades, travelers driving the rustic road between Anchorage and Fairbanks, Alaska have been captivated by a large concrete igloo which locals lovingly refer to as the “Parks Highway Igloo.” The Parks Highway Igloo was supposed to be the centerpiece of a resort town called Igloo City, but building code infractions prevented the building from ever being completed. Now the Parks Highway Igloo sits silent and abandoned—adorned with graffiti when it isn’t covered in a fresh coat of snow.
kinyradio.com
Death considered suspicious in Nikiski leads to arrest
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A Nikiski resident was found dead Tuesday, a further investigation lead troopers to believe the death was suspicious. State Troopers were asked Tuesday evening at 9:02 pm to conduct a welfare check at a residence in Nikiski. When Troopers arrived they located 49-year-old Nikiski resident Jeryl...
radiokenai.com
Documents Recently Released Regarding KPB Settlements
Several documents obtained through a public records request indicate a pair of settlements with now former Kenai Peninsula Borough employees and Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce. A pair of settlement agreements, between the Kenai Peninsula Borough and ‘Kim,’ whose last name is redacted as well as a Sandra ‘Stormy’ Brown, show payments in excess of $250,000.
kdll.org
Evening newscast — Sept. 9, 2022
Twenty-six places in Alaska are renamed to remove a derogatory name for Native women, and the Harvest Moon Local Food Festival returns to Soldotna tomorrow.
Pierce absent and Dunleavy infrequent on debate stages as Walker and Gara rack up miles
In the first two weeks since Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce said he would resign from his position to focus on his run for governor, he has failed to appear at any candidate debate or forum. At a Wednesday event hosted by the Kenai and Soldotna chambers of commerce, 15 minutes by car from […] The post Pierce absent and Dunleavy infrequent on debate stages as Walker and Gara rack up miles appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
alaskasnewssource.com
Out of the Darkness Community Walk
Small landslide forces evacuation of Anchorage apartment complex. Dunleavy said that the PFD payout would be $3,284 — the largest payout in the 41-year span of the PFD. Mayor Bronson says conflicts with the Anchorage Assembly are to be expected. Updated: 20 hours ago. Since taking office in July...
kdll.org
Harvest Moon Local Food Festival celebrates Alaska-grown produce this weekend
Tomorrow in Soldotna Creek Park, local food producers and hungry locals will come together for the annual Harvest Moon Local Food Festival. The celebration of Alaska farmers and food will feature vendors, music, cooking demonstrations, a food preservation station, food trucks and a pie-making contest. The festival is hosted by...
midnightsunak.com
Kenai Peninsula Borough paid more than $260,000 to settle complaints against Pierce
The Kenai Peninsula Borough paid $267,000 to settle a pair of workplace complaints alleging bullying and discrimination by Charlie Pierce, the borough’s departing mayor and a Republican candidate for governor. Only one of the settlements has been previously disclosed to the public. Copies of the settlements were first published...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage police suspected illegal gambling at arcade but closed the case
Mayor Bronson says conflicts with the Anchorage Assembly are to be expected. Since taking office in July of 2021, Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson and the Anchorage Assembly have clashed over a variety of issues, but the mayor says his often-rocky relationship with the assembly isn’t affecting the bedrock of city business.
alaskasnewssource.com
Man charged with DUI after two-vehicle crash in Midtown that sends 2 people to the hospital Saturday, police say
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man has been charged with DUI after a crash involving two vehicles in Midtown that sent two people to the hospital Saturday, one with life-threatening injuries, according to an online report. At 3:36 a.m police responded to a crash involving two vehicles at the intersection...
Alaskan Hunter Gets Mauled by Brown Bear After Mistaking it for Dead
It’s legal to hunt certain brown bears during designated seasons in Alaska. But hunting a fellow predator always puts your own life on the line. This past Thursday morning, an Alaskan hunting party set out to the Ship Creek area of Anchorage to hunt one of the most dangerous animals on the planet: a brown bear. And a brown bear they did find.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage police are investigating a shooting near Boniface Parkway and Glenn Highway
USDA announces number of programs to receive investment funding. Fairbanks homicide suspect arrested at Canadian border, charged with murder. Fairbanks homicide suspect arrested at Canadian border, charged with murder. Mat-Su Borough Assembly to discuss hand-counting Nov. 8 election ballots. Updated: 12 hours ago. The proposal seeks to direct the clerk...
