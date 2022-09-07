Read full article on original website
Froze out: Glacier sweeps Butte volleyball
BUTTE - Less than 24 hours after they dropped a 3-1 decision to the Kalispell Flathead Bravettes at Ross J. Richardson Memorial Gym, the Butte Bulldogs hosted the Kalispell Glacier Wolfpack. As hard as the Bulldogs fought back from a handful of deficits, the Wolfpack swept Butte, three games to...
'A great win for our guys': Helena High outlasts Butte in wild back-and-forth affair
HELENA — In a game defined by big plays, Helena High simply made more than Butte Friday night at Vigilante Stadium. Just barely. The renewal of the Butte-Helena rivalry ended with the home team winning for the fourth straight time as Helena, led by three rushing touchdowns from Cade Holland, won 41-35 in the Western AA opener for both teams.
MSU commit Adam Jones breaks out as No. 1 Sentinel beats Hellgate in Missoula showdown
MISSOULA — Adam Jones fixed a broken play with an effort that was emblematic of Missoula Sentinel’s fight throughout the night Friday at Missoula County Public Stadium. The senior caught a pass at the 5-yard line near the left sideline and broke through an arm tackle attempt by a Missoula Hellgate defender. He churned his legs as he carried another tackler who had wrapped him up at the waist. With that defender still on him, he refused to be pushed back at the goal line when a third defender tried to stand him up.
Montana Lady Griz add Missoula Hellgate Knights grad Lauren Dick to roster as walk-on
MISSOULA — Lauren Dick, a recent graduate of Hellgate High, has joined the Montana women's basketball team as a walk-on for the 2022-23 season. The daughter of former Griz basketball player Ryan Dick, Lauren helped lead the Knights to back-to-back runner-up finishes at the Montana Class AA state tournament as a junior and senior.
No. 2 Helena Capital takes care of business against Kalispell Flathead
KALISPELL — Tom Carter and Dylan Graham each scored twice and No. 2 Helena Capital totaled six rushing touchdowns in a 51-14 rout of Kalispell Flathead. The Bruins, who improved to 3-0 on the season and 1-0 in Western AA conference play, racked up 320 first-half yards and scored 42 points.
Unbeaten Kalispell Glacier surges past Missoula Big Sky
MISSOULA — For almost two quarters, the upset-minded Missoula Big Sky football team stayed with unbeaten Kalispell Glacier Thursday night at Missoula County Stadium. Then the fifth-ranked Wolfpack turned on the afterburners, scoring 38 unanswered points en route to a 55-14 win. Glacier boosted its record to 3-0 while Big Sky fell to 1-2, failing to build on the momentum of a win at Billings Skyview last week.
Stung at the MAC: Stevensville volleyball sweeps Butte Central
BUTTE - The Butte Central Maroons hosted the Stevensville Yellowjackets in a Saturday matchup at the Maroon Activities Center. The patient Yellowjackets were able to move the ball around well, take advantage of opportunities given to them, and sweep the Maroons, three games to none. The scores of the match...
Bella Johnson has a record-setting day at Bill Roberts as she and Capital's Joe McGreevey win Helena Invite titles
The conditions on the second day of the Helena Golf Invite were much different than the first. It was colder and windier at Bill Roberts Golf Course. Only it didn't seem to matter to either Bella Johnson of Billings West or Joe McGreevey of Helena Capital, the two individual champions.
Florence-Carlton shuts out Cut Bank
FLORENCE — The Florence-Carlton Falcons defeated Cut Bank 37-0 on a beautiful night that turned to chilly fall football temps after half time. Initially both teams struggled to get going, but Patrick Duchien got the Falcons on the board with a 12-yard quarterback keeper. Cole Fowler added the extra point to go up 7-0 at the end of the first quarter.
Kalispell Glacier, Belgrade win Butte Fairmont Invitational; Avery, Stensrud win individual titles
ANACONDA - The final round of the 2022 Butte Fairmont Invitational was played on a windy Thursday afternoon at the Fairmont Hot Springs Resort Golf Course in Anaconda. The Glacier Wolfpack boys’ golf team held off Butte High for a two-stroke victory over the Bulldogs. Glacier played consistent golf...
Missoula PaddleHeads rally for road win over Boise Hawks, boost record to 68-25
MISSOULA — The best record in all of professional baseball just keeps getting better. After spotting the Boise Hawks a three-run lead early, the Missoula PaddleHeads rallied for an 11-8 road win late Thursday night. Zootown's pro baseball team improved to 68-25, bolstering its winning percentage to .731 and adding to its momentum as it readies for a North Division best-of-3 playoff series next week against Billings.
Billings Skyview boys, Billings West girls lead Helena Golf Invite after day one
The first round of the Helena Golf Invitational, featuring a slew of Class AA teams, is in the books after 18 holes at Bill Roberts Golf Course in Helena. The scoring wound up being pretty good and the competition is stiff as the boys team race has three contenders: Billings Skyview (305), Bozeman (309) and Helena Capital (310).
Butte Central falls at Whitefish, 34-20
WHITEFISH - The Butte Central Catholic Maroons made their first road trip of the season on Friday as they took on the Whitefish Bulldogs. Central had running back/linebacker Konner Pochervina return for the Maroons. The Maroons played hard, but fell to the Bulldogs on the road, 34-20. The teams played...
Boise Hawks snap Missoula PaddleHeads' eight-game win streak
MISSOULA — Quiet bats doomed the Missoula PaddleHeads Wednesday night as their eight-game win streak came to an end. Former LSU Tiger Chase Costello delivered a sparkling pitching performance in leading the Boise Hawks to an 8-1 home win over Zootown's pro baseball team. Costello (3-2) allowed just one unearned run on three hits with five strikeouts in 7 1/3 innings of duty.
Montana Grizzlies suffocate South Dakota Coyotes with dominant defense
MISSOULA — Montana linebacker Braxton Hill showed off his closing speed in the north end zone Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The reigning Big Sky Conference defensive player of the week was still going full speed even with less than a minute in the game. A full 60-minute performance was going to be needed against a Missouri Valley opponent in South Dakota, and the Griz were delivering on defense.
Butte Central faces tough Friday test at Whitefish
WHITEFISH - The Butte Central Catholic Maroons face a tough road trip on Friday night as they take on the Whitefish Bulldogs. Central jumped to a big lead on Browning en route to a 51-12 win over the Indians. Jack Keeley threw for 165 yards, and Kyle Holter, who filled...
Montana plays to scoreless tie with Colorado State
MISSOULA — The Montana and Colorado State soccer teams played to a 0-0 draw on Thursday afternoon at CSU Soccer Field in Fort Collins, Colo. The teams combined to take 22 shots but there were few quality scoring opportunities for either side as Camellia Xu and Emilie Gavillet both came away with a shutout.
Montana splits on first day of University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Tournament
MISSOULA — Montana's volleyball team earned a split on Friday, defeating Prairie View A&M in four sets before falling to host UT Rio Grande Valley in the nightcap in the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Tournament in Edinburg, Texas. With its win over Prairie View A&M, Montana improved...
ASCS Frontier to conclude season with Gallatin, Big Sky races
The Brodix ASCS Frontier Region sprint car series completes its 10th year of competition with two races this weekend in Montana. Gallatin Speedway in Belgrade hosts the series on Friday night as part of its annual Big Sky Supernationals before Big Sky Speedway, located 16 miles north of Billings on U.S. Highway 87 toward Roundup, hosts the season finale on Saturday.
Live coverage: No. 3 Montana hosts South Dakota
MISSOULA — Montana and South Dakota square off at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in what is one of just three games this week featuring two playoff qualifiers from last year. UM remained No. 3 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 following a 47-0 win over Northwestern...
