Broward County, FL

cre-sources.com

Avison Young Adds Principal, National Director For Investor Services Development Based In Miami

Avison Young announces Lisa Jesmer as Principal and National Director, Investor Services Business Development, U.S. Based in Miami, Jesmer will champion the growth of the investor services business for Avison Young in the United States and concentrate her efforts on building and fortifying the firm’s network of investors in multiple service lines nationwide.
MIAMI, FL

