Popular children’s TV show ‘Pup Academy’ is getting its own NFT collection, thanks to Air Bud Entertainment and Zigazoo. The family-friendly, school-based NFT, called the ‘PUPtastic Fan Pass’, will exist on the Zigazoo platform – a kid safe social network, created by educators and parents. The first NFT drop is live on the Flow blockchain and coincides with returning to school.

