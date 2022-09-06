Read full article on original website
nftevening.com
Netflix Show, Pup Academy, Gets Its Own ‘Fan Pass’ NFTs
Popular children’s TV show ‘Pup Academy’ is getting its own NFT collection, thanks to Air Bud Entertainment and Zigazoo. The family-friendly, school-based NFT, called the ‘PUPtastic Fan Pass’, will exist on the Zigazoo platform – a kid safe social network, created by educators and parents. The first NFT drop is live on the Flow blockchain and coincides with returning to school.
nftevening.com
Pixel Vault Partners With Rarible To Launch Custom Marketplace
In exciting news, Pixel Vault – the popular web 3 Superhero NFT project – is teaming up with Rarible to create a custom NFT marketplace. Specifically, this custom marketplace is a fully decentralized brand new home for the Pixel community. The marketplace will be using the smart technology of Rarible Protocol – a leading open-source multi-chain NFT protocol.
