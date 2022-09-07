RAPID CITY, SD—With consistently hot temperatures in Rapid City this summer, the public sought relief by flocking in solid numbers to the City’s three outdoor pools. A total of 49,213 people checked in at the Jimmy Hilton Sioux Park, Horace Mann and Parkview pools this summer. The number is down 14.8 percent from last summer’s record numbers when more than 57,000 people used the City’s pools - a year removed from when all three facilities were shuttered due to the COVID pandemic in the summer of 2020.

