alaskasportsreport.com
CIC FLAG FOOTBALL: Dimond’s Mai Mateaki dances way for 159 rushing yards in 27-0 victory over West
On the ninth day of September, the funk-a-rific Earth, Wind and Fire classic commemorating the month played loud and proud during pregame warmups at West Anchorage Alumni Stadium. Seemed about right. As the early Friday evening’s breeze stiffened, sending rain drops sideways, members of both the Dimond High and West...
alaskasportsreport.com
CIC FOOTBALL: Austin Johnson makes first start at QB, throws 2 TDs to help East slip by South 20-12
Quarterbacks Austin Johnson of East and Falealili Lefona of South stole the show Saturday in a Cook Inlet Conference clash that went from blowout to barnburner. The T-birds won 20-12 behind Johnson’s two touchdown passes, but it was dicey late when Lefona took over the fourth quarter and nearly brought back his team back from a three-score deficit.
alaskasnewssource.com
Weather Lab: Students from Alaska Native Cultural Charter School learn why Anchorage saw record rainfall in August
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -The school year is just getting started, but the students at Alaska Native Cultural Charter School are already getting important lessons about science, language, and culture. In this week’s weather lab the fourth graders are learning how meteorologists monitor the weather across the large state of Alaska,...
kinyradio.com
University of Alaska regents get preview of employee pay increase, but labor deal remains uncertain
Faculty union members protest as University of Alaska Anchorage Chancellor Sean Parnell speaks at a Sept. 8, 2022, University of Alaska Board of Regents meeting in Juneau, Alaska. (Video screenshot) Juneau, Alaska (Alaska Beacon) - The University of Alaska Board of Regents received a preview of a plan to raise...
akbizmag.com
Adventure Green Alaska Program Expands Its Ranks
Visit Anchorage is certified sustainable, and not just for welcoming visitors at a log cabin. Four more businesses have joined the Adventure Green Alaska program for sustainable tourism, which is managed by the Alaska Travel Industry Association (ATIA). Certified Conscious. Alaska Luxury Tours, Alaska Native Heritage Center, Visit Anchorage, and...
Pierce absent and Dunleavy infrequent on debate stages as Walker and Gara rack up miles
In the first two weeks since Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce said he would resign from his position to focus on his run for governor, he has failed to appear at any candidate debate or forum. At a Wednesday event hosted by the Kenai and Soldotna chambers of commerce, 15 minutes by car from […] The post Pierce absent and Dunleavy infrequent on debate stages as Walker and Gara rack up miles appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
thealaska100.com
Warm up with Anchorage’s best bowls of ramen
It’s hard to think of anything more satisfying after the first cold snap than digging into a piping hot bowl of ramen with rich broth, slurp-worthy noodles and a perfectly soft boiled egg. We’ve rounded up a few of our favorite ramen spots in Anchorage to celebrate the changing...
alaskasnewssource.com
A big fall storm arrives
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A wet and windy outlook is in place for Southcentral Alaska, extending into the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, Prince William Sound, and toward Lake Louise, Glennallen, and Gakona. The big impact from the storm will be high winds and heavy rain. Anchorage will see rain through much of...
kinyradio.com
Death considered suspicious in Nikiski leads to arrest
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A Nikiski resident was found dead Tuesday, a further investigation lead troopers to believe the death was suspicious. State Troopers were asked Tuesday evening at 9:02 pm to conduct a welfare check at a residence in Nikiski. When Troopers arrived they located 49-year-old Nikiski resident Jeryl...
unusualplaces.org
Igloo City: Alaska’s Igloo Resort Town That Never Was
For decades, travelers driving the rustic road between Anchorage and Fairbanks, Alaska have been captivated by a large concrete igloo which locals lovingly refer to as the “Parks Highway Igloo.” The Parks Highway Igloo was supposed to be the centerpiece of a resort town called Igloo City, but building code infractions prevented the building from ever being completed. Now the Parks Highway Igloo sits silent and abandoned—adorned with graffiti when it isn’t covered in a fresh coat of snow.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage police suspected illegal gambling at arcade but closed the case
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two complaints surrounding alleged illegal gambling filed with the Anchorage Police Department more than a year ago were closed, the police records division confirmed, apparently with no follow-up investigation. The complaints were filed against West Side Arcade, formerly located in a strip mall at 3600 Minnesota...
ktna.org
Life on a Peony Farm on the Susitna: Mike and Paula’s Story
Mike and Paula Mason have owned and operated a remote and back country peony farm at the north base of Mt. Susitna for the past 28 years. It’s an unique lifestyle, but one that they just fell into. One of the big things is that we can be out...
alaskapublic.org
Bronson administration to close Centennial campground on Sep. 30 as rec center shelters become available
Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson plans on closing a city-run campground — which has become a makeshift homeless camp — at the end of the month. Since late June, after the Sullivan Arena mass shelter was closed, homeless residents have slept in tents and cars at the Centennial Park Campground in Northeast Anchorage. The Bronson administration bussed people to the campsite from Sullivan, and waived camping fees.
kinyradio.com
PFD amount to be announced by Gov. Dunleavy on Thursday
Palmer, Alaska (KINY) - The 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend amount will be announced Thursday in Palmer. At 1 p.m., Gov. Mike Dunleavy will announce the amount of the 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend in Palmer. The event will be held at Three Bears Alaska, 8151 East Palmer-Wasilla Hwy. The governor's Facebook...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage School District dealing with estimated $68M budget deficit
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - With the Anchorage School District using up most of its temporary funds, Superintendent Dr. Jharrett Bryantt confirmed budget problems at Wednesday’s Anchorage School Board meeting. “Our budget deficit is in the magnitude of at least 60 million dollars and potentially much more,” Bryantt said. “For...
alaskasnewssource.com
Mayor Bronson says conflicts with the Anchorage Assembly are to be expected
Governor Mike Dunleavy and Alaska Department of Public Safety Commissioner James Cockrell announced two leadership changes on Aug. 31, after Deputy Commissioner Leon Morgan announced his retirement after 25 years of state service. Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson interview with Alaska's News Source Senior Reporter Lauren Maxwell. Updated: 7 hours ago.
alaskasnewssource.com
Out of the Darkness Community Walk
Small landslide forces evacuation of Anchorage apartment complex. Dunleavy said that the PFD payout would be $3,284 — the largest payout in the 41-year span of the PFD. Mayor Bronson says conflicts with the Anchorage Assembly are to be expected. Updated: 20 hours ago. Since taking office in July...
Former Alaska lawmaker Kohring dies in vehicle crash
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Victor Kohring, a former Alaska lawmaker who was caught up in a corruption scandal that roiled the state Legislature more than 15 years ago, has died in a vehicle crash. Alaska State Troopers said Kohring, 64, of Wasilla, was driving a van that collided head-on with a semi-truck “after crossing the center line for unknown reasons” on the Glenn Highway north of Palmer on Tuesday evening. The driver of the truck was not injured, said Austin McDaniel, a spokesperson for the troopers. He did not immediately have more information to provide around circumstances surrounding the collision. An autopsy was planned.
kinyradio.com
Dividend checks will be just more than $3.2K for eligible residents
Palmer, Alaska (KINY) - The 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend amount will be $3,284 for each eligible Alaskan. Governor Mike Dunleavy has announced that the 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend will be $3,284. That makes this year’s dividend the largest in the program’s 41-year history. Alaskans who selected direct deposit...
alaskasnewssource.com
Mat-Su school board bans trans students from using bathroom of gender they identify with
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - The Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District School Board voted to suspend a policy that previously allowed transgender students to use the gendered bathroom which corresponds with their own gender identification. The school board’s vote on the agenda item was 5-1. Board member Dwight Probasco was the lone...
