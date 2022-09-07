Read full article on original website
Opinion: Climate Change Is Overwhelming U.S. Flood MapsDaniella CressmanJackson, MS
Police Say He Killed Himself, His Parents Don't Buy ItJeffery MacJackson, MS
Flooding in Mississippi Causes Houston, Texas Residents to HelpTom HandyHouston, TX
'Take A Vacation. Enjoy Great Places To Grab A Burger This Labor Day Weekend Or Any Weekend Around Jackson, Mississippi'Insider
Is Jackson the Camp LeJeune of Mississippi?Sarah Walker GorrellJackson, MS
4 Yazoo County men convicted for drive-by shooting in Madison County
MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) – Madison and Rankin Counties’ District Attorney Bubba Bramlett announced on Thursday that four people were convicted of a drive-by shooting at an apartment complex in Canton. On December 28, 2021, the Madison County Sheriff’s Department was doing surveillance at the Cypress Meadows Apartments...
Mary Carter ousted as deputy director of water operations amid Jackson’s ongoing water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Mary Carter has been ousted as deputy director of water operations for the city of Jackson, she confirmed with WLBT. Carter, who had been with the city for eight years, says she was fired for not participating “in the emergency thing.”. State and federal...
Jackson, Mississippi, water crisis impacts businesses
Jackson, MS – People in Jackson, Mississippi, are going on week two without one basic human necessity: clean drinking water. Now, business owners say they’re suffering too. Lutaya Stewart owns Children’s Edcuare in Jackson. She says her issues with the city’s water system began many years ago....
Reeves claims Miss. gave Jackson $200M for infrastructure. Where did that money come from?
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – On Wednesday, Gov. Tate Reeves said the state gave Jackson $200 million over the last five or six years to address its litany of infrastructure needs. However, an analysis of the numbers provided by Reeves’ office shows that most of that amount referenced likely didn’t...
Well-known Pastors Using their ministries to give back to the Capital City amid water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – On Saturday, two well-known Pastors from out of state brought their ministries to the capital city. This comes as residents continue to deal with water woes during this ongoing crisis. Pastors John P. Kee and Dr. Jamal Bryant spent time in Jackson speaking and visiting...
Sheriff identifies victim in deadly shooting at Rebelwood Drive apartment complex
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting at a Jackson apartment complex Friday. The incident occurred around 12:30 p.m., at the Pine Ridge Gardens Apartments in the 100 block of Rebelwood Drive, according to a Hinds County Sheriff’s Office press release. The victim, Michael James...
Two Rankin County men indicted for dumping waste into Jackson sewer system
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Charles Carfagno with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Criminal Investigation Division’s Southeast Area Branch announced on Thursday that two Rankin County men appeared in federal court on felony charges of illegally discharging industrial waste into the Jackson Sewer System, conspiracy, and making false statements.
Celebrity actor partners with global nonprofit, donates water to Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Global clean water nonprofit, Wine to Water (W|W), coordinated an emergency water relief effort with a celebrity actor’s company to assist the capital city with water distribution. Jason Momoa, who has plenty of experience with water as he portrayed the superhero Aquaman in his...
Man sentenced to life after killing brother of former Edwards assistant police chief
EDWARDS, Miss. (WLBT) – A man has been sentenced to life in prison after killing the brother of a former local assistant police chief. Willie Bingham turned himself in to authorities after killing Clifton Nelson, 41, on March 25, 2018. Nelson was the brother of former Edwards Assistant Police Chief Terrance Crump.
