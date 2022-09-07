ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

fox40jackson.com

4 Yazoo County men convicted for drive-by shooting in Madison County

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) – Madison and Rankin Counties’ District Attorney Bubba Bramlett announced on Thursday that four people were convicted of a drive-by shooting at an apartment complex in Canton. On December 28, 2021, the Madison County Sheriff’s Department was doing surveillance at the Cypress Meadows Apartments...
MADISON COUNTY, MS
fox40jackson.com

Jackson, Mississippi, water crisis impacts businesses

Jackson, MS – People in Jackson, Mississippi, are going on week two without one basic human necessity: clean drinking water. Now, business owners say they’re suffering too. Lutaya Stewart owns Children’s Edcuare in Jackson. She says her issues with the city’s water system began many years ago....
JACKSON, MS
Jackson, MS
Jackson, MS
fox40jackson.com

Two Rankin County men indicted for dumping waste into Jackson sewer system

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Charles Carfagno with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Criminal Investigation Division’s Southeast Area Branch announced on Thursday that two Rankin County men appeared in federal court on felony charges of illegally discharging industrial waste into the Jackson Sewer System, conspiracy, and making false statements.
JACKSON, MS
fox40jackson.com

Celebrity actor partners with global nonprofit, donates water to Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Global clean water nonprofit, Wine to Water (W|W), coordinated an emergency water relief effort with a celebrity actor’s company to assist the capital city with water distribution. Jason Momoa, who has plenty of experience with water as he portrayed the superhero Aquaman in his...
JACKSON, MS
