NOLA.com
St. Augustine's star QB shines in a dominant win over Landry
Amare' Cooper threw three first-half touchdown passes, propelling St. Augustine to a five-touchdown halftime lead on the way to a 35-0 victory against Landry on Friday at Behrman Stadium. The Purple Knights (2-0), who scored all of their points in the first half, feasted on four Buccaneers turnovers in getting...
NOLA.com
Rummel-University High turned into a tight battle. Here's how it played out.
Looking to build upon a 25-0 win over Woodlawn last week, University High found tougher sledding against the Archbishop Rummel Raiders during Friday’s 17-14 loss. Despite coach Andy Martin’s decision to use four-star linebacker Jaiden Ausberry in the shotgun as a running back, the Cubs had difficulty moving the ball on the ground with any consistency against a stout Raiders defense.
NOLA.com
Northshore's offense puts on a show during a 52-21 homecoming win over Salmen
Homecoming came early at Northshore as the Panthers celebrated the annual rite of fall on Sept. 9 during its game against crosstown rival Salmen. Turns out the Panthers' offense couldn't wait to put on a show. Northshore needed just 11 plays to score its first four touchdowns as the Panthers...
NOLA.com
Tulane 52, Alcorn State 0: Guerry Smith's top three takeaways
Tulane coach Willie Fritz’s staff overhaul is working well. Obviously Alcorn State was an easy opponent for the Green Wave, just like UMass was last week, but the positives go past just playing bad opponents. The play-calling from offensive coordinator Jim Svoboda and his assistants has been sharp in the first two weeks. Witness the reverse to wide receiver Lawerence Keys when star running back Tyjae Spears got the ball, drew everyone on defense to him, and handed off to Keys going the other way for a ridiculously easy 7-yard touchdown run in the first half. It went exactly as designed.
NOLA.com
Karr's two-headed monster of a rushing attack sparks a big win over Scotlandville
Edna Karr running backs Christopher Vasquez and Deantre Jackson each rushed for more than 100 yards in the first half, giving the Cougars a fast start on their way to a dominating 46-8 win over the Scotlandville Hornets on a soggy Friday night at Scotlandville. Karr (2-0) scored touchdowns on...
lafourchegazette.com
Teen with local ties wins World Championship Powerlifting Title
A teenager with local ties recently won an International Powerlifting Federation World Championship at an event in Turkey. Lola Blue Cheramie, 18, won the title in the sub-junior women’s competition, lifting 683 combined pounds in the squat, bench press and dead lift to secure the title. Cheramie is the...
lafourchegazette.com
GALLERY: Thibodaux roars past South Lafourche
Thibodaux did just about anything it wanted on Friday, roaring past South Lafourche 49-19 in a matchup between cross-parish rivals. See photos of the game online.
NOLA.com
Tulane blanks Alcorn State 52-0 for its first shutout in 25 years
Tulane scratched a 25-year itch in a wipeout of Alcorn State on Saturday night. Long after starting quarterback Michael Pratt departed, having thrown for a career-high 318 yards on 17 of 21 passes for three touchdowns, the Green Wave defense was playing with passion, trying to preserve its first shutout since a 56-0 win against UL on Nov. 1, 1997.
NOLA.com
Kennedy holds off Terrebonne, earns hard-fought 16-13 win
Kennedy earned a hard-fought win Thursday night at Pan-American Stadium in a nondistrict matchup against Terrebonne. The game came down to the final possession after a goal-line stand by the Tigers, but a 37-yard completion fell 7 yards short of the end zone as time expired leaving Kennedy with a 16-13 victory.
WDSU
Longtime New Orleans journalist facing toughest assignment, beating cancer
NEW ORLEANS — John DeShazier has never met an assignment that he couldn't do, including beating cancer. In the attached video segment, WDSU reporter Jennifer Crockett tells us about the longtime Saints and Pelicans journalist's battle with multiple myeloma.
fox8live.com
Meg Gatto teaming up with Lee Zurik in the evening; new 4 a.m. show announced
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - FOX 8 is extremely excited to announce Meg Gatto as the new co-anchor of FOX 8 News at 5 and 10pm. Starting Monday, Sept. 19, Meg will join anchor and Chief Investigative Reporter Lee Zurik on FOX 8 News at 5pm and on FOX 8 News at 10pm.
NOLA.com
Historic Dew Drop opens season with a standard-bearer of early NO jazz
The historic Dew Drop Jazz & Social Hall, built in 1895 in Mandeville and revered as one of the oldest unaltered rural jazz halls in America, opens a new season of concerts on Sept. 17 with the renown clarinetist, bandleader, composer, historian and educator, Dr. Michael White & the Original Liberty Jazz Band.
NOLA.com
Old Metairie shotgun makeover moves the entrance, adds a camelback and creates a cathedral-ceiled den
Eleanor and Lucas Hohnstein wanted to design their own home so they could incorporate the wish list of features they had agreed on. They had the combined skills to make that possible, but their opportunity came along during the pandemic. The couple, both working from home, and their two young...
NOLA.com
Lost after Katrina, the Club Desire was a cornerstone of the Ninth Ward for years
No ordinary day would suit the grand opening of Charley Armstead’s Club Desire in 1948: It had to be Mardi Gras. The ambitious proprietor made sure that his palatial 9th Ward nightclub stood out even on New Orleans’s most festive day, booking Dave Bartholomew’s Orchestra for the first night, placing advertisements in the Louisiana Weekly, sending trucks with music and loudspeakers into the neighborhood, and illuminating the night sky with klieg lights that could be seen for 20 miles.
L'Observateur
Fatal car crash survivor becomes 1st generation college student
RESERVE — Faced with unimaginable tragedy, East St. John Class of 2022 graduate Angel Williams showed the world that anything is possible when she became the first in her family to complete high school and attend college. Williams was a survivor in the fatal 2019 crash that claimed the...
NOLA.com
As a busy fall season looms, New Orleans' tourism sector scrambles to bolster security
Brian Kern, the "Chief Spookster" of the Krewe of Boo!, the Halloween parade that rolls down a three-mile route in downtown New Orleans in late October, says he's going to do whatever it takes for the march to proceed as normal this year. The event was canceled two years ago...
NOLA.com
Jones Walker adds attorneys to New Orleans office
Addie Danos and James Martin have joined Jones Walker as partners in the firm’s New Orleans office. Danos joins the firm’s Energy, Environmental & Natural Resources Industry Team and James returns to the Tax Practice Group. Danos has in-depth experience in oil and gas transactions, regulation and litigation....
houmatimes.com
Terrebonne General Health System Board of Commissioners Welcomes Arlanda Williams and Tanner Magee
Terrebonne General Health System welcomes Arlanda Williams and Tanner Magee to the Terrebonne General Board of Commissioners. Arlanda Williams obtained her Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Master’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Southern University at New Orleans. She then earned her doctorate (Ph.D.) in Public Policy from Southern University, Baton Rouge. She served as a Terrebonne Parish Councilwoman for the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government from 2006 to 2020. Her involvement in professional and community affiliations in Terrebonne Parish and the surrounding areas is numerous. She is currently the Vice Chancellor for Workforce Development & Institutional Advancement and Executive Dean of River City Advanced Manufacturing Site at Delgado Community College.
Family begs for suspect to come forward after Army veteran, father killed in Louisiana hit-and-run
The Jefferson Parish Coroner has identified the two men who were killed in a hit-and-run on Westbank Expressway in Marrero on Friday (Sept. 2) that remains unsolved.
Is there a tiger on the loose in Houma?
There are multiple reports of a tiger roaming through Houma, Louisiana. Authorities are not convinced, but are also not taking chances. “We have not received any evidence, physical evidence, that tells us that there’s a tiger loose…
