New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

St. Augustine's star QB shines in a dominant win over Landry

Amare' Cooper threw three first-half touchdown passes, propelling St. Augustine to a five-touchdown halftime lead on the way to a 35-0 victory against Landry on Friday at Behrman Stadium. The Purple Knights (2-0), who scored all of their points in the first half, feasted on four Buccaneers turnovers in getting...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Rummel-University High turned into a tight battle. Here's how it played out.

Looking to build upon a 25-0 win over Woodlawn last week, University High found tougher sledding against the Archbishop Rummel Raiders during Friday’s 17-14 loss. Despite coach Andy Martin’s decision to use four-star linebacker Jaiden Ausberry in the shotgun as a running back, the Cubs had difficulty moving the ball on the ground with any consistency against a stout Raiders defense.
METAIRIE, LA
NOLA.com

Tulane 52, Alcorn State 0: Guerry Smith's top three takeaways

Tulane coach Willie Fritz’s staff overhaul is working well. Obviously Alcorn State was an easy opponent for the Green Wave, just like UMass was last week, but the positives go past just playing bad opponents. The play-calling from offensive coordinator Jim Svoboda and his assistants has been sharp in the first two weeks. Witness the reverse to wide receiver Lawerence Keys when star running back Tyjae Spears got the ball, drew everyone on defense to him, and handed off to Keys going the other way for a ridiculously easy 7-yard touchdown run in the first half. It went exactly as designed.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
River Ridge, LA
New Orleans, LA
Ball, LA
New Orleans, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Teen with local ties wins World Championship Powerlifting Title

A teenager with local ties recently won an International Powerlifting Federation World Championship at an event in Turkey. Lola Blue Cheramie, 18, won the title in the sub-junior women’s competition, lifting 683 combined pounds in the squat, bench press and dead lift to secure the title. Cheramie is the...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Tulane blanks Alcorn State 52-0 for its first shutout in 25 years

Tulane scratched a 25-year itch in a wipeout of Alcorn State on Saturday night. Long after starting quarterback Michael Pratt departed, having thrown for a career-high 318 yards on 17 of 21 passes for three touchdowns, the Green Wave defense was playing with passion, trying to preserve its first shutout since a 56-0 win against UL on Nov. 1, 1997.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Kennedy holds off Terrebonne, earns hard-fought 16-13 win

Kennedy earned a hard-fought win Thursday night at Pan-American Stadium in a nondistrict matchup against Terrebonne. The game came down to the final possession after a goal-line stand by the Tigers, but a 37-yard completion fell 7 yards short of the end zone as time expired leaving Kennedy with a 16-13 victory.
HOUMA, LA
NOLA.com

Lost after Katrina, the Club Desire was a cornerstone of the Ninth Ward for years

No ordinary day would suit the grand opening of Charley Armstead’s Club Desire in 1948: It had to be Mardi Gras. The ambitious proprietor made sure that his palatial 9th Ward nightclub stood out even on New Orleans’s most festive day, booking Dave Bartholomew’s Orchestra for the first night, placing advertisements in the Louisiana Weekly, sending trucks with music and loudspeakers into the neighborhood, and illuminating the night sky with klieg lights that could be seen for 20 miles.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

Fatal car crash survivor becomes 1st generation college student

RESERVE — Faced with unimaginable tragedy, East St. John Class of 2022 graduate Angel Williams showed the world that anything is possible when she became the first in her family to complete high school and attend college. Williams was a survivor in the fatal 2019 crash that claimed the...
RESERVE, LA
NOLA.com

Jones Walker adds attorneys to New Orleans office

Addie Danos and James Martin have joined Jones Walker as partners in the firm’s New Orleans office. Danos joins the firm’s Energy, Environmental & Natural Resources Industry Team and James returns to the Tax Practice Group. Danos has in-depth experience in oil and gas transactions, regulation and litigation....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

Terrebonne General Health System Board of Commissioners Welcomes Arlanda Williams and Tanner Magee

Terrebonne General Health System welcomes Arlanda Williams and Tanner Magee to the Terrebonne General Board of Commissioners. Arlanda Williams obtained her Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Master’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Southern University at New Orleans. She then earned her doctorate (Ph.D.) in Public Policy from Southern University, Baton Rouge. She served as a Terrebonne Parish Councilwoman for the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government from 2006 to 2020. Her involvement in professional and community affiliations in Terrebonne Parish and the surrounding areas is numerous. She is currently the Vice Chancellor for Workforce Development & Institutional Advancement and Executive Dean of River City Advanced Manufacturing Site at Delgado Community College.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
WWL-AMFM

Is there a tiger on the loose in Houma?

There are multiple reports of a tiger roaming through Houma, Louisiana. Authorities are not convinced, but are also not taking chances. “We have not received any evidence, physical evidence, that tells us that there’s a tiger loose…
HOUMA, LA

