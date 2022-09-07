Tulane coach Willie Fritz’s staff overhaul is working well. Obviously Alcorn State was an easy opponent for the Green Wave, just like UMass was last week, but the positives go past just playing bad opponents. The play-calling from offensive coordinator Jim Svoboda and his assistants has been sharp in the first two weeks. Witness the reverse to wide receiver Lawerence Keys when star running back Tyjae Spears got the ball, drew everyone on defense to him, and handed off to Keys going the other way for a ridiculously easy 7-yard touchdown run in the first half. It went exactly as designed.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 10 HOURS AGO