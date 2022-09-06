Read full article on original website
Violence is common and increasing in pandemic-era California
Violence is on the rise in California, with significant increases observed during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the latest annual report from the California Study on Violence Experiences across the Lifespan (CalVEX). Led by researchers at University of California San Diego School of Medicine, CalVEX is the nation’s only multi-year statewide assessment of violent experiences.
