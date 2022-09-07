Read full article on original website
Seattle's air quality is among the worst in the world
SEATTLE — Seattle's air quality put it among the worst major cities in the world Saturday night, according to IQ Air, which tracks levels across the globe. The air quality in the city reached an "unhealthy" rating of 190 as of 5:45 p.m. Saturday. "Unhealthy" air quality levels range between 150-200 before reaching "very unhealthy" from 201-300, according to IQ Air. An air quality level over 300 is considered hazardous.
KOMO News
US 2 in Skykomish expected to be closed through weekend due to wildfire
SKYKOMISH, Wash. -- The Red Cross opened a shelter Saturday evening for people forced to evacuate due to the Bolt Creek Fire burning in Skykomish. US 2 is expected to be closed through the weekend due to the wildfire. The shelter is at the Evergreen State Fairgrounds in Monroe. Donations...
q13fox.com
Washington Wildfires: Evac orders, road closures
Lewis County officials have issued Level 3 and Level 2 evacuations for areas near the Goat Rocks Wilderness Area, due to a wildfire that grew rapidly Friday afternoon. Portions of White Pass (US 12) are closed in both directions and Stevens Pass (US 2) is closed near Skykomish.
q13fox.com
VIDEO: Bolt Creek Fire near Skykomish prompts level 3 'go now' evacuations
KING COUNTY, Wash. - Level 3 mandatory evacuations have been issued in areas near Skykomish as firefighters and other agencies battle the Bolt Creek Fire. FOX 13 spoke to a man who was sleeping in his tent when a campground host woke him up, telling everyone to evacuate early Saturday morning.
q13fox.com
Some King County Metro routes will be reduced or modified starting Sept. 17
SEATTLE - King County Metro bus riders should start checking their bus routes next weekend as some routes will be either reduced or modified. Starting Sept. 17, there will be new schedules. According to the transit agency, the adjusted schedules will improve reliability while also prioritizing service where needs and...
q13fox.com
State to begin work on diverging diamond interchange at I-90, SR 18
SNOQUALMIE, Wash. - A major project is set to get underway this fall in an effort to get traffic moving at one of the state's busiest interchanges at Interstate 90 and State Route 18 in Snoqualmie Valley. In addition to creating the second diverging diamond interchange in Washington state, the...
q13fox.com
VIDEO: Skykomish wildfire prompts evacuations, road closures
Skykomish, Washington wildfire prompts evacuations, road closures. This video was taken by Hussain Aleaziz who appears to be at a campsite near the blaze.
KOMO News
Air quality alerts issued, unhealthy conditions predicted for Puget Sound due to smoke
Air quality alerts have been issued for much of western Washington as winds bring wildfire smoke into the region. Alerts have been issued for Island, Skagit, Whatcom, King, Kitsap, Pierce and Snohomish Counties. The alerts are in effect from 6 a.m. Saturday to 6 p.m. Sunday. Northwest Clean Air Agency...
washingtonwaterfronts.com
0 West Beach Rd Oak Harbor, WA 98277
Oak Harbor Real Estate at 0 West Beach Rd Oak Harbor, WA 98277. Description: The real estate listing at 0 West Beach Rd Oak Harbor, WA 98277 with the MLS# 1992666 has been on the Oak Harbor market for 1 days. This property located in the West Beach subdivision is currently listed for $375,000.
Whidbey Island floatplane crash: Here's what we know
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. — Editor's note: The video playing originally aired on Thursday, Sept. 9. The floatplane was flying from Friday Harbor to Renton Municipal Airport in a scheduled commercial commuter flight when it crashed on Sept. 4. Here's what we know about the victims on board, what led...
You shouldn't wipe ash from your car. Here's what to do instead
SEATTLE — Ash is beginning to fall in parts of western Washington as wildfires break out near White Pass and Stevens Pass. Wiping or rinsing wildfire ash off your vehicle can release harmful chemicals and cause paint damage. Instead, you should thoroughly wash your vehicle with soap and water.
q13fox.com
Goat Rocks Fire: Officials issue 'Go now' evacuations parts of Lewis County
PACKWOOD, Wash. - Lewis County officials have issued Level 3 and Level 2 evacuations for areas near the Goat Rocks Wilderness Area, due to a wildfire that grew rapidly Friday afternoon. About 1,200 residents are impacted by the evacuation orders. Officials said on Friday night, Currently Timberline, Goat Rocks, and...
KIMA TV
Gov. Inslee, local leaders break ground on I-90/SR18 interchange improvements project
SNOQUALMIE, Wash. - Gov. Jay Inslee along with tribal and local leaders broke ground Thursday on a project to improve the Interstate 90/State Route 18 interchange. The Washington Department of Transportation says it will be building a diverging diamond interchange and widening SR 18 to four lanes between the interchange and Deep Creek.
q13fox.com
How a late spring is impacting this year's pumpkin season in Washington
SNOHOMISH, Wash. - It’s almost time for pumpkin-picking season in western Washington, but when you head out to get your pumpkins this fall, you may notice some differences in price and size due to this year’s late spring, which delayed planting for some farmers. Some of the fields...
KOMO News
Early-morning earthquake rocks Western Washington, measures at 3.8
POULSBO, Wash. — An earthquake shook the Puget Sound region early Thursday morning. The earthquake measured at 3.8 on the Richter Scale at 1:08 a.m. about 8 miles north of Poulsbo. Several KOMO News viewers called to say they felt it, including several in Seattle. It was primarily felt...
chainstoreage.com
Teriyaki Madness is out to bring Seattle’s tastiest dish to the nation
In downtown Seattle, there are teriyaki shops on nearly every corner and locals rarely go a week without indulging in the town’s garlic-and-ginger-infused grilled chicken and vegetables. Now a fast-expanding franchisor aims to make that happen across the country. Teriyaki Madness, which takes custom orders in shops ranging from...
q13fox.com
Smoke, fire danger creating big problems
Buckle up for active weather today: unfortunately, fire danger is spiking in a major way. Smoke has also pushed into Western Washington, leading to plunging air quality. Temperatures will near 90 degrees for many backyards. Fire danger starts dropping in the lowlands tomorrow but stays elevated over the Cascades through...
q13fox.com
Washington communities brace for wildfire danger with strong winds and hot temps ahead
DARRINGTON, Wash. - The risk of wildfire danger has not been this serious since the summer of 2020, according to firefighters. A Red Flag Warning goes into effect on Friday, where the combination of strong winds with low humidity and temperatures approaching 90 degrees makes for an increased risk of wildfires.
mountain-topmedia.com
3.7-magnitude earthquake shakes Seattle, Puget Sound
A 3.7-magnitude earthquake shook northwestern Washington state early Thursday, waking thousands in the Puget Sound area. There were no early reports of damage or injuries.
KING-5
Iconic roller skating rink will be saved by new owners
Many have worried Pattison's West would be redeveloped, but El Centro de la Raza tells KING 5 that won't happen. Although, it will have to get a new name.
