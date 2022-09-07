ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

Related
KING 5

Seattle's air quality is among the worst in the world

SEATTLE — Seattle's air quality put it among the worst major cities in the world Saturday night, according to IQ Air, which tracks levels across the globe. The air quality in the city reached an "unhealthy" rating of 190 as of 5:45 p.m. Saturday. "Unhealthy" air quality levels range between 150-200 before reaching "very unhealthy" from 201-300, according to IQ Air. An air quality level over 300 is considered hazardous.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Washington Wildfires: Evac orders, road closures

Lewis County officials have issued Level 3 and Level 2 evacuations for areas near the Goat Rocks Wilderness Area, due to a wildfire that grew rapidly Friday afternoon. Portions of White Pass (US 12) are closed in both directions and Stevens Pass (US 2) is closed near Skykomish.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
City
Union, WA
q13fox.com

Some King County Metro routes will be reduced or modified starting Sept. 17

SEATTLE - King County Metro bus riders should start checking their bus routes next weekend as some routes will be either reduced or modified. Starting Sept. 17, there will be new schedules. According to the transit agency, the adjusted schedules will improve reliability while also prioritizing service where needs and...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

State to begin work on diverging diamond interchange at I-90, SR 18

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. - A major project is set to get underway this fall in an effort to get traffic moving at one of the state's busiest interchanges at Interstate 90 and State Route 18 in Snoqualmie Valley. In addition to creating the second diverging diamond interchange in Washington state, the...
SNOQUALMIE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aircraft
washingtonwaterfronts.com

0 West Beach Rd Oak Harbor, WA 98277

Oak Harbor Real Estate at 0 West Beach Rd Oak Harbor, WA 98277. Description: The real estate listing at 0 West Beach Rd Oak Harbor, WA 98277 with the MLS# 1992666 has been on the Oak Harbor market for 1 days. This property located in the West Beach subdivision is currently listed for $375,000.
OAK HARBOR, WA
KING 5

Whidbey Island floatplane crash: Here's what we know

ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. — Editor's note: The video playing originally aired on Thursday, Sept. 9. The floatplane was flying from Friday Harbor to Renton Municipal Airport in a scheduled commercial commuter flight when it crashed on Sept. 4. Here's what we know about the victims on board, what led...
FRIDAY HARBOR, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KOMO News

Early-morning earthquake rocks Western Washington, measures at 3.8

POULSBO, Wash. — An earthquake shook the Puget Sound region early Thursday morning. The earthquake measured at 3.8 on the Richter Scale at 1:08 a.m. about 8 miles north of Poulsbo. Several KOMO News viewers called to say they felt it, including several in Seattle. It was primarily felt...
POULSBO, WA
chainstoreage.com

Teriyaki Madness is out to bring Seattle’s tastiest dish to the nation

In downtown Seattle, there are teriyaki shops on nearly every corner and locals rarely go a week without indulging in the town’s garlic-and-ginger-infused grilled chicken and vegetables. Now a fast-expanding franchisor aims to make that happen across the country. Teriyaki Madness, which takes custom orders in shops ranging from...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Smoke, fire danger creating big problems

Buckle up for active weather today: unfortunately, fire danger is spiking in a major way. Smoke has also pushed into Western Washington, leading to plunging air quality. Temperatures will near 90 degrees for many backyards. Fire danger starts dropping in the lowlands tomorrow but stays elevated over the Cascades through...
KING COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy