Washington, MO

Washington Missourian

Union pool attendance jumps in 2022

Attendance at the Union Splash-N-Swimplex increased over 2021, though it still trailed pre-pandemic levels. Total attendance at the pool was 18,456 people in 2022, compared to 17,415 people in 2021. The daily average increased 16 percent over last year, with 225 people visiting daily in 2022, compared to 194 in 2021.
UNION, MO
gladstonedispatch.com

Roughly 165 citations later, Valley Park sues over scrap heap off I-44

VALLEY PARK — Wrecked cars, rebar and rusted metal parts have piled up for years at a metal recycling business along Interstate 44 in west St. Louis County. The city where it’s located, Valley Park, says it’s an eyesore and a nuisance. The business, Scrap Mart LLC, says it’s a thriving company with a right to be there.
VALLEY PARK, MO
Washington Missourian

Union still fighting illegal park parking

The city of Union continues to have issues with people parking on grass on the side of the roads at Veterans Memorial Park. Some of the park users are not happy about being told they have to use a parking lot or park in gravel areas along the street, with some complaining to Park Director Chad Pohlmann.
UNION, MO
KMOV

Decision to create entertainment destination in North City is in Port Authority’s hands

NORTH ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A developer has their eyes set on transforming the riverfront in north St. Louis into an entertainment district. Thursday, the St. Louis Port Authority will meet to discuss the development, titled Lighthouse Landing. Nashville-based real estate development firm, M2 Development Partners (M2DP), is proposing a 67-acre entertainment destination on Riverview Drive near Interstate 270. It would include a marina, a water park, themed hotels, restaurants and supporting retail. In a release, the company said “its intention is to ensure that what they develop on this incredible site meshes well with the natural beauty of the Mississippi River and provides a long-term economic development driver that also supports the new Saint Louis Zoo Wildcare Park.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kfmo.com

Washington County Motorcycle Accident

(Washington County, MO) A St. Louis man, 68 year old Neville R. McNaughton, is recovering from moderate injuries after a motorcycle wreck in Washington County Thursday morning. Highway Patrol Records show the accident occurred at 10:45 as McNaughton's bike was headed south on Highway P at Rosary Drive. It crossed over the center of the road and McNaughton overcorrected. The motorcycle rolled over throwing him off as it ran off the right side of the road. McNaughton was taken to Washington County Memorial Hospital. He was wearing a helmet when the crash took place.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO
Washington Missourian

Busch Creek Greenway project moves forward

While construction on Washington’s Busch Creek Greenway has progressed, city officials said last week that the project still has months to go before its scheduled completion in January. “It is still an active construction zone,” Washington City Engineer John Nilges said last week regarding the 3-mile-long project that will...
WASHINGTON, MO
mymoinfo.com

Park Hills To Get New Swimming Pool & More

(Park Hills) It looks like there’s going to be more than just a new public swimming built at Columbia Park in Park Hills. City Administrator Mark McFarland explains what Brockmiller Construction will be doing sometime in the near future. A citizen approved bond issue in April will pay for...
PARK HILLS, MO
FOX 2

One shot and killed in Granite City, Illinois

ST. LOUIS – One person was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in Granite City, Illinois. The shooting happened at about 1 p.m. on East 25th Street. Police took one person into custody, but they have not released any other information. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
constructforstl.org

Keystone Construction Begins Phase II of The District of St. Louis

Keystone Construction Company has kicked off the next phase of development with The Staenberg Group at The District of St. Louis with the new $4 million outdoor entertainment space: The Hub. Slated for completion by Spring 2023, The Hub will serve as the heart of The District, what will soon be St. Louis’s most unique, end-to-end entertainment experience destination. The Hub will further instill the Play. Eat. Rock. mantra of the development as a place where families and friends gather, host events, watch sporting events, movies, live performances and more.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Washington Missourian

Leaders burnt out over faulty lights on Washington's Missouri River bridge

Washington and Franklin County officials vocalized their displeasure over the ongoing malfunction of the lighting system for the Missouri River bridge in Washington. “There is absolutely no excuse as to why this is still happening. It is ridiculous,” Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said during the Aug. 29 meeting of the Washington Area Transportation Committee.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
Washington Missourian

Union gets pushback on retail study

The city of Union is hearing from the public about the $25,000 it is paying a company to analyze retail in the area. “I know there are some comments and some concern from the public about the money that’s being spent on this,” Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder told the board of the Union Development Corp. at its August meeting. “But I think that, particularly when you talk about retail development and attraction, you have to have data to back up what the residents are asking for.”
UNION, MO

