The city of Union is hearing from the public about the $25,000 it is paying a company to analyze retail in the area. “I know there are some comments and some concern from the public about the money that’s being spent on this,” Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder told the board of the Union Development Corp. at its August meeting. “But I think that, particularly when you talk about retail development and attraction, you have to have data to back up what the residents are asking for.”

UNION, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO