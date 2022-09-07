Read full article on original website
Washington Missourian
Borgia bests Lady Shamrocks in four sets
Grabbing the first game, the New Haven volleyball Lady Shamrocks looked to knock off St. Francis Borgia for the first time since 2016. However, after New Haven won the first set, the Lady Knights came back to take the match, 23-25, 25-19, 25-19, 25-16.
St. Dominic takes girls team title at New Haven
By a margin of three points, the St. Dominic Lady Crusaders won the New Haven Invitational cross country title Saturday. St. Dominic closed with 76 points with Columbia Academy placing second at 79 points.
Donnelly placed third, Lady Jays fifth at First Capital Invite
The Washington cross country team got off to a quality start to the 2022 season last Friday. The Lady Jays finished fifth in the Division 1 girls race at the St. Charles First Capital Invitational with 137 points.
Volleyball — New Haven at Borgia
Borgia defeated New Haven in four games Tuesday, Sept. 6.
Lady Jays shut out Zumwalt East
There were no runs to be had for Ft. Zumwalt East as Washington rolled to its third conference softball victory of the season. Washington (10-1, 3-0) won on the road Tuesday at Ft. Zumwalt East (3-2, 1-2), 10-0.
Union pool attendance jumps in 2022
Attendance at the Union Splash-N-Swimplex increased over 2021, though it still trailed pre-pandemic levels. Total attendance at the pool was 18,456 people in 2022, compared to 17,415 people in 2021. The daily average increased 16 percent over last year, with 225 people visiting daily in 2022, compared to 194 in 2021.
Week 3 Football — Union 29, Sullivan 12
UNION — For over a quarter, the Union Wildcats parried the thrusts of the Sullivan offense. That included two stops inside their own five in the second quarter.
Lincoln Trail sweeps soccer Falcons again
In a repeat of the Aug. 27 soccer games in Union, Lincoln Trail swept East Central College once again Tuesday in Robinson, Illinois. Lincoln Trail won Tuesday’s women’s game, 6-2, and prevailed in the men’s game, 3-0.
Lady Jays win two at Francis Howell
A 2021 state runner-up and the champions of the 2022 Union Tournament each fell to the Washington softball Lady Jays this weekend. Washington (9-1) won a pair of games in Weldon Spring, defeating both the hosts, Francis Howell (4-2) Friday, 11-4, and Owasso, Oklahoma (16-5), Saturday, 4-0.
Holt sweeps Washington tennis
All nine matches were won by the visitors at Phoenix Park Tuesday. Holt (3-2) secured a 9-0 tennis victory over Washington (1-2) in the event, just the third meet of Washington’s inaugural season in the sport.
Soccer Knights open new turf with 6-1 victory
There’s nothing like the spray of rubber pellets from a new turf field. St. Francis Borgia’s soccer Knights inaugurated the new surface at Bank of Washington Field Thursday, rolling to a 6-1 victory over the Duchesne Pioneers.
Pacific topples Northwest
The roll continues for the Pacific softball Lady Indians. For the fifth game in a row, Pacific (5-3) came out the winner Thursday, topping Northwest (4-4) at home, 7-4.
Union still fighting illegal park parking
The city of Union continues to have issues with people parking on grass on the side of the roads at Veterans Memorial Park. Some of the park users are not happy about being told they have to use a parking lot or park in gravel areas along the street, with some complaining to Park Director Chad Pohlmann.
