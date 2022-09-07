ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belle, MO

Borgia bests Lady Shamrocks in four sets

Grabbing the first game, the New Haven volleyball Lady Shamrocks looked to knock off St. Francis Borgia for the first time since 2016. However, after New Haven won the first set, the Lady Knights came back to take the match, 23-25, 25-19, 25-19, 25-16.
NEW HAVEN, MO
St. Dominic takes girls team title at New Haven

By a margin of three points, the St. Dominic Lady Crusaders won the New Haven Invitational cross country title Saturday. St. Dominic closed with 76 points with Columbia Academy placing second at 79 points.
NEW HAVEN, MO
Volleyball — New Haven at Borgia

Borgia defeated New Haven in four games Tuesday, Sept. 6. To order photo reprints, click the "Buy This Photo" button below the photo you are viewing. Reprints are processed through our photo lab partner MyCapture. Photo orders can now be processed any time, day or night, through our safe secure and easy to use system. We now offer a wide range of photo reprint products including Coffee Mugs, Shirts, Canvas Prints and MORE! Order your reprints today! Photos and other materials on this website are property of the Missourian and are protected by copyright law. Reproduction is unlawful. You may not duplicate this material.
NEW HAVEN, MO
New Haven, MO
Belle, MO
New Haven, MO
Lady Jays shut out Zumwalt East

There were no runs to be had for Ft. Zumwalt East as Washington rolled to its third conference softball victory of the season. Washington (10-1, 3-0) won on the road Tuesday at Ft. Zumwalt East (3-2, 1-2), 10-0.
WASHINGTON, MO
Union pool attendance jumps in 2022

Attendance at the Union Splash-N-Swimplex increased over 2021, though it still trailed pre-pandemic levels. Total attendance at the pool was 18,456 people in 2022, compared to 17,415 people in 2021. The daily average increased 16 percent over last year, with 225 people visiting daily in 2022, compared to 194 in 2021.
UNION, MO
Week 3 Football — Union 29, Sullivan 12

UNION — For over a quarter, the Union Wildcats parried the thrusts of the Sullivan offense. That included two stops inside their own five in the second quarter.
UNION, MO
Lincoln Trail sweeps soccer Falcons again

In a repeat of the Aug. 27 soccer games in Union, Lincoln Trail swept East Central College once again Tuesday in Robinson, Illinois. Lincoln Trail won Tuesday’s women’s game, 6-2, and prevailed in the men’s game, 3-0.
ROBINSON, IL
Lady Jays win two at Francis Howell

A 2021 state runner-up and the champions of the 2022 Union Tournament each fell to the Washington softball Lady Jays this weekend. Washington (9-1) won a pair of games in Weldon Spring, defeating both the hosts, Francis Howell (4-2) Friday, 11-4, and Owasso, Oklahoma (16-5), Saturday, 4-0.
WELDON SPRING, MO
Holt sweeps Washington tennis

All nine matches were won by the visitors at Phoenix Park Tuesday. Holt (3-2) secured a 9-0 tennis victory over Washington (1-2) in the event, just the third meet of Washington’s inaugural season in the sport.
WASHINGTON, MO
Soccer Knights open new turf with 6-1 victory

There’s nothing like the spray of rubber pellets from a new turf field. St. Francis Borgia’s soccer Knights inaugurated the new surface at Bank of Washington Field Thursday, rolling to a 6-1 victory over the Duchesne Pioneers.
WASHINGTON, MO
Pacific topples Northwest

The roll continues for the Pacific softball Lady Indians. For the fifth game in a row, Pacific (5-3) came out the winner Thursday, topping Northwest (4-4) at home, 7-4.
PACIFIC, MO
Union still fighting illegal park parking

The city of Union continues to have issues with people parking on grass on the side of the roads at Veterans Memorial Park. Some of the park users are not happy about being told they have to use a parking lot or park in gravel areas along the street, with some complaining to Park Director Chad Pohlmann.
UNION, MO

