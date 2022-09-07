Read full article on original website
Mariners' Jesse Winker: Retreats to bench
Winker isn't in the lineup Saturday against Atlanta. Winker is resting after he went 2-for-7 with a double, a run, three walks and a strikeout over the last three games. Sam Haggerty will start in left field and bat seventh.
Orioles' Felix Bautista: Dealing with arm fatigue
Bautista was unavailable for Friday's game due to arm fatigue, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. The Orioles held a one-run lead in the ninth inning Friday and Bautista had not pitched in three days, but Dillon Tate still received the save opportunity instead of the team's regular closer. Bautista's injury does not sound serious, but it's unclear when he will be available next.
Angels' Luis Rengifo: Heads to bench Saturday
Rengifo isn't starting Saturday against the Astros, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports. Rengifo has recorded hits in six consecutive games, hitting .385 with a triple, a double, three runs, an RBI and a stolen base over that stretch. He'll take a seat Saturday while Matt Duffy starts at the hot corner and bats fifth.
Angels' Max Stassi: Removed for precautionary reasons
Staassi was removed from Friday's game against the Astros for precautionary reasons. It's unclear exactly what type of injury Stassi is dealing with, but he was unable to go a full nine innings . His status will be updated when more information is available.
White Sox's Romy Gonzalez: Offensive explosion in rout
Gonzalez went 4-for-5 with a home run, a double, three runs scored and three RBI in a 14-2 win Thursday in Oakland. Gonzalez singled and scored in the second, doubled and scored in the fifth and smashed a three-run homer in the sixth. It was his first four-hit game of his career and his second game with at least three hits in his last five starts. After struggling with a .198/.282/.339 slash line in 33 games for Triple-A Charlotte before his promotion, the 25-year-old has attacked big-league pitching, posting a .339/.356/.500 line in 15 contests. He's started 11 of Chicago's last 12 games and should continue to see regular playing time over the next couple of weeks.
Dominic Leone: Let go by Giants
Leone (elbow) was placed on unconditional release waivers Saturday, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports. Leone landed on the 15-day injured list with an elbow injury Friday, but he'll be let go by the team a day later. It's not yet clear whether he'll be healthy enough to return to action prior to the end of the season if he's able to land a contract with another organization.
Cubs' Nick Madrigal: Placed on injured list
Madrigal was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right groin strain Saturday, Gordon Wittenmyer of NBC Sports Chicago reports. Madrigal exited Friday's matchup with a groin issue, and he'll be sidelined for at least a week and a half after being diagnosed with a strain. Zach McKinstry is starting at second base Saturday against the Giants and should see the majority of the playing time at the keystone during Madrigal's absence.
Twins' Max Kepler: Remains on bench Thursday
Kepler (hip) isn't starting Thursday against the Yankees. Kepler will remain out of the lineup for a fourth consecutive game as he continues to manage a hip injury, though he's appeared off the bench in two of the last three matchups. Kyle Garlick is starting in right field and leading off Thursday.
Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Drives in three runs
Cruz went 3-for-5 with a triple, a double, one run scored and three RBI in Friday's 8-2 win over the Cardinals. Cruz ripped a two-run triple and scored a run in the fifth inning before knocking an RBI single in the eighth. The electrifying rookie is starting to heat up down the stretch; he's now 12-for-30 (.400) with six extra-base hits and seven RBI through seven games this month. However, he's also struck out nine times while not drawing a walk during that stretch after another pair of strikeouts Friday. Cruz's season slash line has improved to .226/.273/.457 through 260 plate appearances.
Pirates' Eric Stout: Sent back to Triple-A
The Pirates returned Stout to Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday. Stout is back in the minors after Pittsburgh designated him as its 29th man for Wednesday's doubleheader with the Mets. He appeared in relief in the Pirates' 10-0 loss in Game 2 of the twin bill, striking out one while working around two hits in 1.1 scoreless innings.
Phillies' Alec Bohm: Heads to bench
Bohm will sit Saturday against the Nationals. Bohm will sit for the first time in over two weeks. He's hit .309/.328/.400 in 13 games since his last time on the bench. Edmundo Sosa will handle the hot corner Saturday.
Pirates' Bryse Wilson: Deployed as bulk reliever
Wilson didn't factor into the decision in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Mets, working six innings as a bulk reliever and giving up four runs on seven hits, including two home runs. He struck out three without walking a batter. The right-hander entered the game in the...
Giants' Sterling Shepard: To be game-time call
Coach Brian Daboll said Friday that he wants Shepard (Achilles) to be a game-time decision for Sunday's regular-season opener against the Titans, Tom Rock of Newsday reports. It remains to be seen whether Shepard will be limited in Friday's practice, but it sounds like the veteran wideout's status will come down to the wire in any event. Considering that he's less than nine full months removed from a left Achilles tear, there's no guarantee that Shepard handles a complete assortment of offensive snaps Week 1, even if he does suit up.
Phillies' David Robertson: Another shaky outing
Robertson (4-3) blew the save and took the loss Thursday against the Marlins. He allowed two runs on two hits and one walk while striking out three over one inning. Robertson surrendered the go-ahead run on an RBI single from Brian Anderson with nobody out in the ninth after the tying run scored on a fielding error. The righty has struggled in his last seven appearances, blowing two saves in three opportunities and turning in a 1-3 record with a 6.14 ERA during that span. The 37-year-old is the top choice at closer while Seranthony Dominguez is on the 15-day IL (triceps).
Twins' Byron Buxton: Hasn't started baseball activities
Buxton (hip) has not started baseball activities, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. "We're still kind of at the beginning phases of getting him moving and activating different parts of his lower half and getting back to some baseball activity. We're not quite there yet," said manager Rocco Baldelli. Buxton...
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: On bench again Thursday
Grandal isn't starting Thursday against Oakland. Grandal went 1-for-10 with a walk and four strikeouts over his last three games and will head to the bench for a second consecutive matchup. Seby Zavala is starting at catcher and batting eighth.
White Sox's Luis Robert: Remains out of lineup
Robert (hand) isn't starting Thursday against the Athletics. Robert is dealing with a bruised left hand and will be out of the lineup for a second consecutive game. Whether he's available off the bench Thursday remains to be seen, but Adam Engel will start in center field and bat ninth.
Angels' Jo Adell: Remains out of lineup
Adell isn't starting Saturday against the Astros, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports. Adell has hit just .118 with a solo home run, a double, two runs and eight strikeouts over six games since the start of September. He'll take a seat for a second consecutive game while Mickey Moniak starts in left field and bats seventh.
Yankees' Oswaldo Cabrera: Out of Thursday's lineup
Cabrera is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Twins. Cabrera started the past five contests and will receive a day off after he went 2-for-19 with two RBI, a run and six strikeouts during that stretch. Aaron Hicks, Estevan Florial and Aaron Judge will start from left to right in the outfield Thursday.
Padres' Nick Martinez: Gives way to Hader as closer
Martinez earned a hold against Arizona on Wednesday, allowing one hit and striking out two batters in one inning. With San Diego up by two runs in the eighth inning, Martinez was summoned from the bullpen, and he worked around a two-out single to preserve the lead. Notably, Josh Hader got the ball in the ninth, retiring the side in order for his 31st save. Hader had been removed from the closer role in late August due to a series of rough outings, but he's notched each of the Padres' past two saves while Martinez hasn't picked up a save since Aug. 30. That's probably enough to expect Hader to get most of the closing opportunities moving forward, though Martinez has earned manager Bob Melvin's trust and could still see an occasional save chance.
