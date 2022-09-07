Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
Western NC rocks out to help local pet rescues in need at Blue Ghost Brewing Co.
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — Western North Carolina was rockin’ out to help animals in need Saturday, Sept. 10 at Blue Ghost Brewing Company in Fletcher. The fifth annual Rockin' for Rescue took place Saturday, as western North Carolina's largest pet rescue charity event of the year. The event...
WLOS.com
Weaverville hires new fire chief, addresses pay concerns for department
WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Weaverville leaders making efforts to rebuild the town fire department after a number of vacancies have named a new chief. Town Manger Selena Coffey said Scottie Harris is Weaverville’s next fire chief. According to a release from Weaverville, Harris currently serves as chief of...
WLOS.com
Mountain State Fair officials review safety measures ahead of 2022 kick-off
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Mountain State Fair will open its doors on Friday, welcoming festival-goers from across the region to another year. The 84-acre campus will house rides, booths, exhibits and more for 10 days at the WNC Ag Center in Fletcher. A news conference was held...
WLOS.com
Never forgotten: Ceremonies held across the mountains honoring those lost on 9/11
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Sunday marks a somber 21 years since nearly 3,000 lives were lost in the September 11 attacks. Communities across Western North Carolina will be gathering to honor and remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice on that day. Below are some ceremonies taking place across...
WLOS.com
NC-based prison ministry, former inmates film music video at Haywood Co. Detention Center
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A North Carolina-based prison ministry wrapped production on its latest music video Saturday afternoon, Sept. 10 inside the Haywood County Detention Center. “They may be in jail uniforms, but they are all free men who went through struggles of addiction and incarceration,” said Bobby...
WLOS.com
Cultivate Climbing, formerly Climbmax, reopens RAD location under new name, ownership
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An indoor rock climbing gym in Asheville is reopening under a new name and with new ownership. Cultivate Climbing, formerly known as Climbmax Asheville, celebrated the reopening of its River Arts District location on Saturday, Sept. 10. The gym is boasting new equipment and facility...
WLOS.com
WNC officials hope HUD's new, higher Fair Market Rents help with Section 8 housing
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has released its Fair Market Rents (FMR) for the 2023 fiscal year. FMRs, published annually as required by law, are an estimate of the amount of money that would cover rent and utility expenses on 40% of the rental housing units in an area. FMRs, which go into effect Oct. 1, 2022, are used in several HUD programs, including to determine the maximum amount that a Section 8, also known as Housing Choice Voucher, will cover. Housing choice vouchers are what very low-income families, the elderly and disabled people can use to pay for rent in the private market.
WLOS.com
Biltmore Lake residents band together to protect 138 acres of scenic land
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Hundreds of Biltmore Lake residents have come together to protect 138 acres of scenic land next to Pisgah National Forest and Bent Creek Wilderness. The tract of land, known as Scott's Ridge, was recently up for sale by Biltmore Farms. Many Biltmore Lake residents...
WLOS.com
Human remains found in McDowell County last month confirmed to be those of missing man
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — McDowell County Sheriff's Office confirmed Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, that the human remains found last month in the Curtis Creek area were those of missing man Gabriel Focaracci. The N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed the body's identity. Officials said no foul play...
WLOS.com
Mission Health announces $22 million in pay increases amid health care worker shortage
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Mission Health announced earlier this week it will be giving pay increases totaling $22 million for certain positions. Officials with Mission Health said Tuesday, Sept. 6 in its ongoing effort to retain and recruit workers during the ongoing national health care worker shortage, it will give additional pay increases for "key roles which support patient care."
WLOS.com
Thunder in the Smokies rally happens this weekend in Maggie Valley
MAGGIE VALLEY, N.C. (WLOS) — The roar of Harleys will fill the air in Haywood County this weekend. Hundreds of motorcycles will rumble into Maggie Valley for the annual Thunder in the Smokies rally. Daily passes are $20 and it's $25 for a three-day weekend pass. The event is...
WLOS.com
Water quality in French Broad River the focus of Improvement and Protection Summit
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Concerns about more than 19 miles of the French Broad River, from Long Shoals to Craggy Dam, were raised after the Environmental Protection Agency earlier this year designated a portion of the river as "impaired." Those concerns were the primary topic and focus of the...
WLOS.com
Local universities struggle to recover from enrollment drops
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Right now, local college campuses in the mountains are not as full as school leaders had hoped. Student enrollment is still down from before the pandemic. "We're down about 300 students over where we were last fall," Jeff Konz, director of Institutional Research and Interim...
WLOS.com
Henderson County EMS now able to provide blood transfusions on ambulances
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Henderson County Emergency Medical Services is partnering with Pardee UNC Health Care to administer blood transfusions on ambulances. The new program will give EMS the capability to care for critically sick and injured patients who are in shock from blood loss. "It's going to give...
WLOS.com
Upstate SC authorities search for missing 60-year-old man
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WLOS) — Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina are currently searching for 60-year-old Carl Duffie Wheat Jr. from Greenville. Officials say he was last seen around 9 a.m. Saturday morning in the vicinity of St. Francis Hospital in downtown Greenville. Carl...
WLOS.com
Wings Over the Smokies set for this weekend in Haywood County
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A few hundred Honda Gold Wing motorcycles will be on the roads in and around Haywood County this weekend. The Wings Over the Smokies event will take place at the Smoky Mountain Event Center, formally known as the Haywood County Fairgrounds. There will be bike demonstrations, raffles, food and vendors.
WLOS.com
Pet food donations needed at Asheville Humane Society
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Humane Society helps thousands of animals every year and now the agency needs the community's help. Community Solutions, Asheville Humane Society's community outreach program, has been providing pet food to community pets in need for a decade. Each year, Asheville Humane Society partners with more than 20 human food pantries throughout Buncombe County to distribute more than 110,000 pounds of food to cats and dogs in the community.
WLOS.com
The Ingles Open Road: Cashiers
Get ready to visit a special mountain town that's equally accessible from Western North Carolina, Upstate South Carolina, and North Georgia. Welcome to Cashiers. Get ready for a fun day of exploration!. A great place to get started is the Cashiers Area Visitor's Center. Here you can gather guides, maps,...
WLOS.com
Mitchell County road reopens after hazmat spill, overnight cleanup
MITCHELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A Mitchell County road reopened Thursday morning, Sept. 8, after a hazmat spill Wednesday forced its closure for crews to clean up the road and surrounding area. A North Carolina State Highway Patrol spokesperson said crews received a call at about 9:15 a.m. Wednesday...
WLOS.com
Man gets life in prison without parole for 2016 killing of trucker in Polk County
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A South Carolina man was sentenced to life in prison earlier this week after being found guilty by a Polk County jury of First Degree Murder in the 2016 murder of a truck driver. District Attorney Andrew Murray said on Sept. 7, 2022, a Polk...
