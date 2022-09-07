ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buncombe County, NC

WLOS.com

Weaverville hires new fire chief, addresses pay concerns for department

WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Weaverville leaders making efforts to rebuild the town fire department after a number of vacancies have named a new chief. Town Manger Selena Coffey said Scottie Harris is Weaverville’s next fire chief. According to a release from Weaverville, Harris currently serves as chief of...
WEAVERVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

WNC officials hope HUD's new, higher Fair Market Rents help with Section 8 housing

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has released its Fair Market Rents (FMR) for the 2023 fiscal year. FMRs, published annually as required by law, are an estimate of the amount of money that would cover rent and utility expenses on 40% of the rental housing units in an area. FMRs, which go into effect Oct. 1, 2022, are used in several HUD programs, including to determine the maximum amount that a Section 8, also known as Housing Choice Voucher, will cover. Housing choice vouchers are what very low-income families, the elderly and disabled people can use to pay for rent in the private market.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Mission Health announces $22 million in pay increases amid health care worker shortage

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Mission Health announced earlier this week it will be giving pay increases totaling $22 million for certain positions. Officials with Mission Health said Tuesday, Sept. 6 in its ongoing effort to retain and recruit workers during the ongoing national health care worker shortage, it will give additional pay increases for "key roles which support patient care."
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Local universities struggle to recover from enrollment drops

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Right now, local college campuses in the mountains are not as full as school leaders had hoped. Student enrollment is still down from before the pandemic. "We're down about 300 students over where we were last fall," Jeff Konz, director of Institutional Research and Interim...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Upstate SC authorities search for missing 60-year-old man

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WLOS) — Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina are currently searching for 60-year-old Carl Duffie Wheat Jr. from Greenville. Officials say he was last seen around 9 a.m. Saturday morning in the vicinity of St. Francis Hospital in downtown Greenville. Carl...
GREENVILLE, SC
WLOS.com

Wings Over the Smokies set for this weekend in Haywood County

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A few hundred Honda Gold Wing motorcycles will be on the roads in and around Haywood County this weekend. The Wings Over the Smokies event will take place at the Smoky Mountain Event Center, formally known as the Haywood County Fairgrounds. There will be bike demonstrations, raffles, food and vendors.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Pet food donations needed at Asheville Humane Society

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Humane Society helps thousands of animals every year and now the agency needs the community's help. Community Solutions, Asheville Humane Society's community outreach program, has been providing pet food to community pets in need for a decade. Each year, Asheville Humane Society partners with more than 20 human food pantries throughout Buncombe County to distribute more than 110,000 pounds of food to cats and dogs in the community.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

The Ingles Open Road: Cashiers

Get ready to visit a special mountain town that's equally accessible from Western North Carolina, Upstate South Carolina, and North Georgia. Welcome to Cashiers. Get ready for a fun day of exploration!. A great place to get started is the Cashiers Area Visitor's Center. Here you can gather guides, maps,...
CASHIERS, NC
WLOS.com

Mitchell County road reopens after hazmat spill, overnight cleanup

MITCHELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A Mitchell County road reopened Thursday morning, Sept. 8, after a hazmat spill Wednesday forced its closure for crews to clean up the road and surrounding area. A North Carolina State Highway Patrol spokesperson said crews received a call at about 9:15 a.m. Wednesday...
MITCHELL COUNTY, NC

